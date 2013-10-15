Oct 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is exploring options for its Czech business, which could include a sale, and is in talks with Czech investment group PPF, it said. Reuters cited banking sources on Monday as saying Telefonica was set to sell its $3.6 billion stake in Telefonica Czech Republic , with PPF the most likely buyer.

** Japanese mobile phone carrier SoftBank Corp and part-owned subsidiary GungHo Online Entertainment Inc will buy 51 percent of Finnish smartphone game maker Supercell for 150 billion yen ($1.50 billion), the Nikkei newspaper reported.

** Ivanhoé Cambridge, the real estate investment arm of Canadian pension fund Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, said it acquired a 51 percent stake in the Manhattan skyscraper that serves as News Corp's headquarters from Beacon Capital Partners LLC for more than $850 million.

** Siemens AG is in advanced talks to sell its water technologies unit to private equity group AEA Investors for about $800 million, two people familiar with the transaction said. The industrial conglomerate said at the time it wanted to focus on its most profitable assets - its fossil power generation business, which makes gas turbines and power plants, and its industrial automation business.

** Mac-Gray Corp, a coin laundry operator, said it would sell itself to CSC ServiceWorks Inc for about $524 million, including debt.

** British drugmaker AstraZeneca said its MedImmune unit would buy biotech company Spirogen for up to $440 million to bolster its oncology portfolio.

** China's Wumart Stores Inc will acquire a bulk of CP Group's retail stores on the mainland and take a stake in one of the Thai group's companies in an all-stock deal worth $374 million, helping Wumart to grow its footprint in northern China. Wumart, an operator of supermarkets, has agreed to buy a majority of the CP Lotus retail stores in China for HK$2.34 billion ($302 million), the companies said in a joint statement. Wumart will also gain a 10 percent stake in CP Lotus .

** Inter Milan owner Massimo Moratti signed a deal to sell a 70 pecent stake in the Italian soccer club to a group lead by Indonesia's Erick Thohir after months of negotiations with the business tycoon. Italian media have previously said Thohir might be willing to pay up to 350 million euros ($476 million) for up to 75 percent of the cash-strapped Serie A club.

** Fuel marketer Caltex Australia Ltd has entered a conditional agreement to sell its bitumen unit to Trafigura's Puma Energy, the companies said. Caltex Australia, part-owned by oil major Chevron, said that it no longer considered bitumen a "core business".

** Rosneft, the world's top listed oil company by output, has taken full control of an East Siberian crude producer in a deal to underpin ambitious plans to expand exports to China.

** Russian internet group Yandex said it had acquired KinoPoisk, the largest Russian-language website dedicated to movies, in a move to further enhance its search. Financial terms were not disclosed.

** Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) is considering selling 5 to 10 percent of its stake in LNG Canada project, in which it currently holds 20 percent, KOGAS chief executive said at the World Energy Congress.

** Banco Bradesco SA's healthcare unit agreed to take control of Odontoprev SA, Brazil's largest dental benefits provider, amid a recent wave of mergers and acquisitions in the nation's thriving healthcare industry.

** Fiat SpA will have to wait longer than hoped to settle the price to buy out a minority shareholder of its Chrysler business after a judge on Monday set a September 2014 trial. The Italian automaker had sought a May trial and had offered to fly executives to the United States for depositions to speed its lawsuit with the union trust that owns a 41.5 percent stake in Chrysler.

** India's Apollo Tyres Ltd said its lenders were unlikely approve its bid for U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co unless the $2.5 billion price tag was cut to take account of unresolved labour disputes.

** With IntercontinentalExchange's more than $10 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext expected to close early next month, regulators in the Netherlands and France are scrambling to prevent Euronext from once more falling into foreign hands, according to sources.

ICE had committed to spinning off Euronext, the operator of stock exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Brussels, to secure regulatory approval for the NYSE Euronext deal. Some rivals have expressed an interest in buying the pan-European exchange operator.

** JP Morgan's One Equity Partners (OEP) is seeking to sell its majority stake in Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles either through a stock market listing or a trade sale, three people familiar with the matter said.

** German medical supplies maker B. Braun has taken a minority blocking stake of 11 percent, up from previous holding of 5 percent, in Rhoen-Klinikum, complicating a battle for control of the hospitals chain which wants to sell most of its assets to rival Fresenius for nearly 3.1 billion euros ($4.1 billion).

This gives B. Braun the right to veto major strategic decisions such as a takeover of the group because Rhoen's bylaws require an unusually high approval rate of more than 90 percent of the shareholder capital for such moves.