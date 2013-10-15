Oct 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is exploring
options for its Czech business, which could include a sale, and
is in talks with Czech investment group PPF, it said. Reuters
cited banking sources on Monday as saying Telefonica was set to
sell its $3.6 billion stake in Telefonica Czech Republic
, with PPF the most likely buyer.
** Japanese mobile phone carrier SoftBank Corp and
part-owned subsidiary GungHo Online Entertainment Inc
will buy 51 percent of Finnish smartphone game maker Supercell
for 150 billion yen ($1.50 billion), the Nikkei newspaper
reported.
** Ivanhoé Cambridge, the real estate investment arm of
Canadian pension fund Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec,
said it acquired a 51 percent stake in the Manhattan skyscraper
that serves as News Corp's headquarters from Beacon
Capital Partners LLC for more than $850 million.
** Siemens AG is in advanced talks to sell its
water technologies unit to private equity group AEA Investors
for about $800 million, two people familiar with the transaction
said. The industrial conglomerate said at the time it wanted to
focus on its most profitable assets - its fossil power
generation business, which makes gas turbines and power plants,
and its industrial automation business.
** Mac-Gray Corp, a coin laundry operator, said it
would sell itself to CSC ServiceWorks Inc for about $524
million, including debt.
** British drugmaker AstraZeneca said its MedImmune
unit would buy biotech company Spirogen for up to $440 million
to bolster its oncology portfolio.
** China's Wumart Stores Inc will acquire a bulk
of CP Group's retail stores on the mainland and take a stake in
one of the Thai group's companies in an all-stock deal worth
$374 million, helping Wumart to grow its footprint in northern
China. Wumart, an operator of supermarkets, has agreed to buy a
majority of the CP Lotus retail stores in China for HK$2.34
billion ($302 million), the companies said in a joint statement.
Wumart will also gain a 10 percent stake in CP Lotus
.
** Inter Milan owner Massimo Moratti signed a deal to sell a
70 pecent stake in the Italian soccer club to a group lead by
Indonesia's Erick Thohir after months of negotiations with the
business tycoon. Italian media have previously said Thohir might
be willing to pay up to 350 million euros ($476 million) for up
to 75 percent of the cash-strapped Serie A club.
** Fuel marketer Caltex Australia Ltd has entered a
conditional agreement to sell its bitumen unit to Trafigura's
Puma Energy, the companies said. Caltex Australia,
part-owned by oil major Chevron, said that it no longer
considered bitumen a "core business".
** Rosneft, the world's top listed oil company by
output, has taken full control of an East Siberian crude
producer in a deal to underpin ambitious plans to expand exports
to China.
** Russian internet group Yandex said it had
acquired KinoPoisk, the largest Russian-language website
dedicated to movies, in a move to further enhance its search.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
** Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) is considering selling
5 to 10 percent of its stake in LNG Canada project, in which it
currently holds 20 percent, KOGAS chief executive said at the
World Energy Congress.
** Banco Bradesco SA's healthcare unit agreed to
take control of Odontoprev SA, Brazil's largest
dental benefits provider, amid a recent wave of mergers and
acquisitions in the nation's thriving healthcare industry.
** Fiat SpA will have to wait longer than hoped to
settle the price to buy out a minority shareholder of its
Chrysler business after a judge on Monday set a September 2014
trial. The Italian automaker had sought a May trial and had
offered to fly executives to the United States for depositions
to speed its lawsuit with the union trust that owns a 41.5
percent stake in Chrysler.
** India's Apollo Tyres Ltd said its lenders were
unlikely approve its bid for U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
unless the $2.5 billion price tag was cut to take
account of unresolved labour disputes.
** With IntercontinentalExchange's more than $10
billion takeover of NYSE Euronext expected to close
early next month, regulators in the Netherlands and France are
scrambling to prevent Euronext from once more falling into
foreign hands, according to sources.
ICE had committed to spinning off Euronext, the operator of
stock exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Brussels, to
secure regulatory approval for the NYSE Euronext deal. Some
rivals have expressed an interest in buying the pan-European
exchange operator.
** JP Morgan's One Equity Partners (OEP) is seeking
to sell its majority stake in Austrian packaging group
Constantia Flexibles either through a stock market listing or a
trade sale, three people familiar with the matter said.
** German medical supplies maker B. Braun has taken a
minority blocking stake of 11 percent, up from previous holding
of 5 percent, in Rhoen-Klinikum, complicating a battle
for control of the hospitals chain which wants to sell most of
its assets to rival Fresenius for nearly 3.1 billion
euros ($4.1 billion).
This gives B. Braun the right to veto major strategic
decisions such as a takeover of the group because Rhoen's bylaws
require an unusually high approval rate of more than 90 percent
of the shareholder capital for such moves.