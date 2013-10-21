Oct 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Britain signed a deal with France's EDF to build a 16 billion pound ($26 billion) nuclear plant, becoming the first European country to provide state guarantees to help fund a nuclear project.

** Crown Castle International Corp said on Sunday that it had agreed to buy rights to about 9,700 AT&T Inc wireless communication towers for $4.85 billion in cash.

** Power company NRG Energy Inc said on Friday that it would pay $2.64 billion to acquire the assets of bankrupt unregulated power producer Edison Mission Energy, adding nearly 8,000 megawatts of coal, gas and wind generation to its business.

** Tri Pointe Homes Inc, a homebuiler backed by Barry Sternlicht's Starwood Capital Group LLC, is in advanced talks to buy Weyerhaeuser Co's homebuilding division for about $2.7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners is mulling making a 1-billion-pound ($1.6 billion) offer for G4S's cash-solutions business, according to Bloomberg.

** Power-management chipmaker Microsemi Corp said it would buy atomic clock chipmaker Symmetricom Inc for about $230 million.

** Japan's SoftBank Corp said on Friday that it had agreed to pay $1.26 billion for a 57 percent stake in privately held cellphone distributor Brightstar Corp as it looks to boost its bargaining power with handset makers.

** Caesars Entertainment Inc, the latest U.S. casino operator to fall under federal scrutiny, is pulling out of a $1 billion joint venture in Boston after background checks by a local gaming regulator.

** Motorola Solutions Inc is exploring the sale of its underperforming wireless LAN business, which has grappled with declining share in a market dominated by rivals such as Cisco Systems Inc, people familiar with the matter said. An exit from the wireless LAN market would come as Motorola, the provider of data communications and telecommunication equipment, seeks to focus on its core government and public safety division.

** Devon Energy Corp said it would combine most of its U.S. pipeline and processing businesses with those owned by Crosstex Energy Inc and Crosstex Energy LP to form a new midstream company.

** Mezzan Holding Co, a diversified Kuwaiti conglomerate, will acquire the distributor of Red Bull energy drink in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting appetite for consumer-related investments in the Gulf Arab region. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

** Japan's Mitsui & Co has agreed to buy a 30.8 percent stake in a subsidiary of Vietnam's biggest seafood exporter, Minh Phu Seafood Joint Stock Co. The deal will allow Minh Phu Seafood to benefit from Mitsui's extensive distribution capabilities to expand its international business, the two companies said.

** Brisbane-based ERM Power Ltd and Australian utility AGL Energy are among the first-round bidders in the New South Wales government's sale of the state's biggest electricity generator, people familiar with the process said. The sale of Macquarie Generation, which has a net book value of some A$2 billion ($1.93 billion) and accounts for around a quarter of the state's generation capacity, is part of a privatization program to raise funds for infrastructure development.

** WebMD Health Corp, a health information provider, will buy back all of the shares in the company beneficially owned by activist investor Carl Icahn and affiliates, the company said.

** Tellabs Inc, which helps telecommunications carriers manage traffic on their networks, said it agreed to be bought by private equity firm Marlin Equity Partners for $891 million.

** German books-to-cosmetics retailer Douglas said it is in exclusive talks to buy French perfumery chain Nocibe, in a deal that would leapfrog it to the number two spot in France. It did not provide a price for the deal. Media reports last week had suggested a valuation of between 500 million euro and 550 million euros ($680 million-$750 million) for Nocibe.

** Dubai-based builder Arabtec has acquired the remaining 45 percent of Emirates Falcon Electromechanical Company (EFECO) that it does not already own for an undisclosed amount, the company said.

** BNP Paribas, France's largest bank, plans to sell part of its stake in South Korean lender Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd in a deal worth up to $218 million, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

** Canadian investment fund Fairfax Holdings has become the third-biggest shareholder of Greek industrial group Mytilineos, acquiring a 5 percent stake worth about 30 million euros ($41 million), the two companies said.

** OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the ailing Brazilian oil producer controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, said on Friday that it is in talks with potential investors for merger options that could include a capital injection.

So far, the talks have not resulted in a binding agreement with any investors, OGX said in a securities filing. Vinci Partners, the only investment firm mentioned in the filing as a potential suitor, denied that it is engaged in any type of negotiations with OGX.

** Paylocity, an online payroll and human resources software company, has picked banks for an initial public offering that could come next year, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The Illinois-based company has hired Bank of America Corp, Deutsche Bank and William Blair to lead the deal that could raise around $100 million, the sources said.

** A co-operative of smallholders plan to buy a 10 percent stake in Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd , the world's third-largest palm plantation operator, according to a report by The Edge Malaysia over the weekend.

** At least three South Korean firms made preliminary bids for the brokerage unit of the Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd , giving a boost to the government's decade-old attempts to privatize the country's biggest banking group.

** Dubai private equity firm Abraaj Group has acquired a majority stake in Ghana Home Loans, the leading provider of residential mortgages in the West African state, the company said in a statement.

** Turkish energy company Zorlu Enerji said it placed a bid to buy the Osmangazi power distribution network, which provides power to western Turkey.

** French flooring maker Tarkett, which is 50 percent owned by U.S. private-equity firm KKR, may list on the Paris stock market before the end of the year, its chief financial officer said. Tarkett said earlier this month it had submitted a registration filing for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares.

** Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods said it is looking to sell its interest in Canada Bread Co as it explores options for its bakery business.