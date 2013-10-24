Oct 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** McKesson agreed to buy German peer Celesio for $8.3 billion, including debt, forging a global market leader in drugs distribution to boost its purchasing power with pharma majors. McKesson, the largest U.S. drugs wholesale group, struck a deal to purchase the 50.01 percent stake in Celesio owned by the diversified holding company Franz Haniel & Cie and is offering to buy up the remaining shares for 23 euros ($31.7) apiece, it said.

** A private consortium is seeking to raise a $2.1 billion syndicated loan to back the purchase of an 81 percent stake in US insurer American International Group's aircraft leasing unit ILFC Holdings Inc, banking sources said on Thursday.

** Bain Capital LLC, Crestview Partners LP and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm are among the firms preparing to submit final bids for events services company PSAV Presentation Services, three people familiar with the matter said. Kelso & Co, the private equity firm that acquired PSAV for $413.4 million in 2007, is hoping to fetch as much as $1 billion for the company, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the sale process is confidential.

** Mining company BHP Billiton said it was still in talks to sell its stake in a major iron ore deposit in Guinea, despite lengthy negotiations that have prompted questions over the potential for a deal.

** Hewlett-Packard Co is seeking buyers for some of its mobile-computing patents, Bloomberg reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

** Apax Partners LLP is in advanced talks to acquire medical cost containment services company One Call Care Management Inc from Odyssey Investment Partners LLC for more than $2 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Gypsum Management and Supply Inc, a privately held maker of specialty building materials, is exploring a sale that may fetch more than $600 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

** RR Donnelley & Sons Co said it will buy Consolidated Graphics Inc for about $620 million in a cash-and-stock deal, to expand its footprint in the commercial printing market.

** Bunge Ltd's new chief executive signaled plans to shed its loss-making Brazilian sugar milling business, making Bunge the first major merchant to consider exiting the one-hot sector that has swallowed billions of dollars of investment.

** Israeli digital advertising firm Matomy Media Group said it bought Adquant's social advertising agency, which was formerly called Adotomi, to increase its Facebook offering. Financial details were not disclosed. Adquant, an Israeli social advertising software company, will now focus on providing the technology for its Facebook advertising platform.

** Polish Getin Holding is seeking to acquire a majority stake in small private Romanian bank Romanian International Bank (RIB), reported business newspaper Ziarul Financiar quoting banking sources.

** Telus said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy 100 percent of Canadian telecom startup Public Mobile from private equity firm Cartesian Capital and Thomvest Seed Capital, a Toronto-based investment vehicle backed by Peter Thomson. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** Portugal's state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos will sell its outstanding 6.11 percent stake, or 54.77 million shares, in Portugal Telecom in a private sale as part of plans to sell non-core assets, the bank said.

** Dr Martens, the British footwear brand whose lace-up boots were made famous by punk music fans, has been bought by private equity firm Permira for 300 million pounds ($485 million).

** Canada Bread Co, which is majority-owned by Maple Leaf Foods Inc, said it agreed to sell its Olivieri Foods fresh pasta and sauce business to Ebro Foods SA of Spain for about C$120 million ($115.51 million). The move comes days after Canadian food processor Maple Leaf said it might sell its controlling stake in Canada Bread as it decides whether to exit the bakery goods business and focus on meat products.

** Danone is buying a 49 percent stake in Fan Milk International, a frozen dairy products and juices maker in west Africa, it said, speeding up expansion in new markets amid sluggish growth in Europe and problems in China.

** Sumitomo Life Insurance Co is in advanced talks to buy a 40 percent stake in the life insurance unit of PT Bank Negara Indonesia, two sources familiar with the matter said, with one adding it could be worth around $400 million.

** Brazilian oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA is in talks to sell its stake in eight natural gas fields in the country as a means to raise cash before possibly filing for bankruptcy protection, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo said.

** Dubai's largest bank, Emirates NBD, has classified its remaining 15 percent stake in Union Properties as "available for sale", the lender's chief financial officer said.

** Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd have emerged as new potential suitors for Wing Hang Bank Ltd, hoping the Hong Kong family-run lender will help them expand revenues abroad. Sources familiar with the matter said Singapore's No. 2 lender and China's No. 4 bank are considering bids and have become the most serious contenders for Wing Hang as others who had initially shown interest are now balking over the price.

** Aberdeen Asset Management is in talks to buy Scottish Widows Investment Partnership from Lloyds Banking Group in a deal which would see it form a strategic partnership with the bank.

** Africa-focused British oil explorer Ophir Energy said a process was under way to sell part of its stakes in big gas fields off the coast of Tanzania, raising investor hopes that a long-awaited deal could be close.

** Deutsche Boerse acquired a minority stake in London-based derivatives exchange GMEX Group, it said.