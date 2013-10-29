Oct 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** BlackBerry Ltd executives flew to California to
meet with Facebook Inc last week to gauge its interest in
a potential bid for the struggling smartphone-maker, according
to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the
matter.
** Vivendi has reached an agreement to buy out
partner Lagardere's 20 percent stake in pay-television
operator Canal+ France for 1.02 billion euros ($1.41 billion),
the companies said on Monday.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn increased his stake in
struggling Canadian oil producer Talisman Energy Inc to
6.96 percent on Monday, according to a U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission filing.
** Thailand's top oil and gas explorer PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl (PTTEP) is eyeing stakes in Hess Corp's
assets in Thailand and Indonesia. PTTEP may need to
spend as much as $3.9 billion to acquire the interests of Hess
in the two countries, according to one analyst's estimate.
** Poland's biggest power producer PGE is still
interested in taking over smaller rival Energa after it failed
to buy the state-controlled firm three years ago, a PGE
spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
** China National Petroleum Corp is close to a
deal to buy Petróleo Brasileiro's assets in Peru for
more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing three people
with knowledge of the matter.
** Holding company Israel Corp is looking to sell
its 21.4 percent stake in Edegel, Peru's largest power
generator, for about $500 million, Israeli newspaper Calcalist
reported.
** Etisalat Nigeria, a unit of the Gulf's top telecom
operator Etisalat, is looking to offload its
transmitter towers in a deal that could raise about $400
million, banking and industry sources familiar with the matter
said.
** Sears Holdings Corp is considering splitting off
its Lands' End clothing and Sears Auto Center businesses, after
another quarter of declining same-store sales.
** Poland's No.2 oil refiner Grupa Lotos may sell
part or all of its rail freight unit Lotos Kolej in 2014, Lotos
Chief Executive Officer Pawel Olechnowicz said.
** Activist investor Starboard Value LP asked TriQuint
Semiconductor Inc to consider selling or restructuring
its mobile power amplifier business, which it says is dragging
down the radio frequency chipmaker's share price.
** Direct-selling company CVSL Inc has offered to
buy Blyth Inc for about $268 million, Bloomberg
reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
** Kirin Holdings Co Ltd bought a 10 percent stake
in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd
(WCB), in a move that could block a takeover of the
Australian dairy company by Canada's Saputo Inc.
** Debt-laden Russian mining and steel company Mechel
said on Tuesday it had sold a 28 percent stake in the
Pacific port of Vanino for 5.04 billion roubles ($157.90
million) through its subsidiary Mecheltrans.
** U.S. power company Entergy Corp said Tuesday it
will not complete the spinoff and merger of its transmission
business with U.S. transmission company ITC Holdings Corp
before the end of the year as expected.