Nov 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Etisalat has agreed to buy Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom for 4.2 billion euros ($5.7 billion), giving the Abu Dhabi company control over the largest wireless carrier in Morocco and a bigger footprint in sub-Saharan Africa.

** Specialty pharmaceutical company Endo Health Solutions Inc said it would acquire Canadian peer Paladin Labs Inc for about $1.6 billion to expand its presence in Canada and emerging markets.

** Canadian business software maker Open Text Corp said it would buy privately held cloud services company GXS Group Inc for $1.17 billion.

** Czech investment group PPF, owned by Petr Kellner, the Czech Republic's richest man, said it agreed to buy a 65.9 percent stake in Telefonica Czech Republic from Spain's Telefonica for 2.47 billion euros ($3.33 billion).

** G4S, the world's largest security services firm, will sell or restructure 35 poorly performing businesses, accounting for about one twentieth of group turnover, with any disposal proceeds earmarked for higher-growth emerging markets, Chief Executive Ashley Almanza said.

** Renault and alliance partner Nissan Motor will deepen cooperation with Mitsubishi Motors Corp to develop small cars and sedans, the companies said. The move underscores Renault-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn's push for savings across the alliance as well as sub-scale Mitsubishi's need for new partnerships to share costs.

** U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co said it would close its small potash mine at Hersey, Michigan and sell its salt operation. The potash and phosphate producer also said it would exit its underperforming distribution businesses in Argentina and Chile.

** Bahrain-based Investcorp said its U.S.-based real estate arm has acquired a group of offices and retail properties in the United States for $250 million.

** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp agreed a joint venture with Italy's De Nora to expand its electrolysis plant business. ThyssenKrupp said the two companies would combine their engineering, procurement and construction activities for electrolysis plants under the name ThyssenKrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers.

** Poland's No.2 oil refiner, Lotos, agreed to buy shares in 14 oil and gas licences off the coast of Norway for $176 million and is looking for further targets under a plan to boost production and diversify its upstream operations.

** Britain's Premier Foods is looking for an outside investor to help its struggling bread division, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Private equity investor 3i Group has bought out the co-owner of its ferry group Scandlines and finalized refinancing of existing debt facilities. 3i bought Allianz Capital Partners' 49 percent stake for 165 million euros ($223 million).

** Italian oil and gas group Eni said it reached an agreement with Quicksilver Resources to explore and develop onshore shale oil reservoirs in the United States. Eni said in a statement that it would pay up to $52 million to take a 50 percent stake in Quicksilver acreage in the Leon Valley area in West Texas.

** IntercontinentalExchange Inc Chief Executive Jeff Sprecher said he hoped ICE's more than $10 billion NYSE Euronext takeover would close within days. The deal was expected to close on Nov. 4, but ICE on Oct. 30 postponed the closing to give more time for European regulators to approve the transaction.