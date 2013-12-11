Dec 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Europe's second highest court upheld a decision by European Union regulators clearing Microsoft Corp's $8.5 billion takeover of Skype in 2011, rejecting a challenge by the world's top network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc .

** Santander, Spain's largest bank, has agreed to buy HSBC's 8 percent stake in Bank of Shanghai, expanding its presence in China at a time when other foreign banks have hit the exit button.

** South Korean financial regulators approved on Wednesday private equity firm MBK Partners' 1.84 trillion won ($1.75 billion) purchase of ING Groep's local insurance unit, the country's largest insurance acquisition.

** China's Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said its restructuring manager would investigate the planned sale of its main unit to Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd for legal infractions - a move sources say could delay the $495 million deal.

** South Africa-focused bullion producer Sibanye Gold has made a cash offer for junior rival Wits Gold , which like other smaller operations has struggled in the face of low prices, high costs and labor unrest.

** Danish brewer Carlsberg confirmed on Wednesday that it had upped its stake in China's Chongqing Brewery to 60 percent, as the Chinese company had said on Dec. 5.

** The Netherlands' Heineken NV has become the largest shareholder of India's United Breweries Ltd after its stake inched past that of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

** Japan's Arabian Oil Co has sold its last upstream stake to an unspecified overseas oil development firm for an undisclosed sum, the parent firm, Japanese oil refiner Fuji Oil Co, said.

** Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank, said it decided not to continue with an examination of a possible acquisition of Israel Discount Bank's New York unit.

** Fininvest, the holding company of Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said it had sold 5.61 percent of asset management company Mediolanum at 6.12 euros per share.

** British bus and rail operator FirstGroup has rejected a proposal from hedge fund shareholder Sandell Asset Management to split the firm and sell off assets.

** Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall could sell troubled European assets after general elections are held in Sweden in September next year, Sweden's Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman told business daily Dagens Industri.

** Kenya's Www.Bid Investment Co said it would offer to buy sisal producer Rea Vipingo for 3.3 billion shillings ($38 million), topping two rival bids including one from Rea Vipingo's main shareholder, Rea Trading.

($1 = 0.73 euro)

($1 = 86.80 Kenyan shilling)

($1 = 1052.05 South Korean won) (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)