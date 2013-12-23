Dec 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc has rebuffed a $1.5 billion takeover bid by Men's Wearhouse Inc, prompting its larger rival to explore other ways to satisfy investors' hunger for a merger of the suit retailers.

** Loss-making Russian coal miner and steelmaker Mechel OAO plans to raise around $1 billion from the sale of assets in 2014 which would help it to offset $2 billion debt it has to repay next year, the company said.

** Regency Energy Partners LP, owned by billionaire Kelcy Warren's Energy Transfer Equity LP, said it would buy pipeline and related assets for about $1.6 billion to take advantage of soaring crude production in Texas.

** South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd, BS Financial Group Inc, Industrial Bank of Korea and a consortium joined by private equity firm MBK Partners were among final bidders for Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd's two regional banking units, officials at the bidding parties said.

The 57 percent stakes in the two banks are being sold separately but are together expected to fetch 1.3 trillion to 1.8 trillion won ($1.23 billion to $1.7 billion), the Korea Economic Daily reported.

** Vimpelcom, Russia's third largest mobile telecoms network operator, is considering selling, merging or refinancing its Italian unit Wind, which has debts of around $14 billion, the Financial Times newspaper said.

** Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said it would buy two tanker companies from affiliates of Blackstone Group LP and Cerberus Capital Management for $962 million to expand its crude and refined products transportation business.

** Mexican frozen food company Sigma and Shuanghui International Holdings of China have signed an agreement to share ownership of Spanish meat processor Campofrio Food Group SA, cooling hopes of a bidding war. The deal values Campofrio at 700 million euros ($957 million).

** Morgan Stanley is selling its Indian mutual fund assets to a joint venture between India's HDFC and Britain's Standard Life.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, India's biggest fund manager in terms of assets, said it will acquire Morgan Stanley Investment Management's eight mutual funds, with a combined 32.9 billion rupees ($529 million) under management, for an undisclosed sum.

** Media company Meredith Corp said it would buy three television stations from Gannett Co Inc and Sander Media for $407.5 million to expand its broadcast revenue and footprint.

** Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp, the largest private oil producer in Colombia, said it would sell its interest in the country's largest oil pipeline to a group led by the private equity arm of Franklin Templeton for $385 million.

** Assicurazioni Generali has sold its entire 4.8 percent stake in tyre maker Pirelli & C SpA, as the company carries on with asset disposals to focus on its core insurance business.

According to a filing by Italy's market watchdog, Generali reduced its stake, worth around 280 million euros at current market prices, to zero on Dec. 16.

** U.S. chemicals group Taminco Corp said it would broaden its offering by acquiring the formic acid business of Finland's Kemira for 140 million euros.

** Seagate Technology Plc said it would buy network and storage equipment maker Xyratex Ltd for about $374 million to strengthen its supply and manufacturing chain for disk drives.

** French insurer AXA said it agreed to sell its life and savings operations in Hungary to Vienna Insurance Group in a deal that will see it take a 40 million euro hit to full-year net income.

** Shares in Reitmans Canada Ltd rose 6.9 percent, following an announcement by Fairfax Financial Holdings that it has acquired a sizable stake in the Canadian clothing retailer.

** Russian holding company Alliance Group is selling its Khabarovsk refinery in Russia's Far East to a company controlled by Eduard Khudainatov, a former senior executive at Rosneft , four trading sources told Reuters.

** Prudential Plc now holds a total 15 percent stake in closed-ended investment company Bilfinger Berger Global Infrastructure SICAV SA, the company said in a regulatory statement.

** Croatia and Hungary's energy group MOL will resume talks over their future partnership in Croatian energy firm INA in mid-January, Croatia's Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak said in an interview on state radio.

** German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 has agreed to sell its east European TV and radio stations, the group said, without disclosing the financial details of the transaction.

** Compagnia Sanpaolo, a charitable banking foundation that owns 9.7 percent in Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, said it had no initiative underway to invest in troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

** Global miner Rio Tinto said it is considering the sale of its stake in Canada's Northern Dynasty, owner of the undeveloped Pebble copper-gold project in Alaska.

** Kazkommertsbank , Kazakhstan's largest bank by assets, is teaming up with businessman Kenes Rakishev to take control of BTA Bank as the state moves to reduce its stake in the bailed-out lender.

** Italy's Enel and a local unit of ArcelorMittal will withdraw from a project to build two more reactors at Romania's sole nuclear power plant Nuclearelectrica , the company said.

** Spanish utility Iberdrola has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in British nuclear consortium NuGen to Japan's Toshiba in a deal that could help rejuvenate Britain's nuclear construction plans.

** A joint venture formed by chemicals company Borealis AG and First Energy Bank of Bahrain has bought a 20.3 percent stake in listed Bulgarian firm Neochim AD, Borealis said. It provided no financial details.

** South Korea's Hyundai Group said on Sunday it plans to raise more than 3.3 trillion won by selling off its three financial units and taking other steps to ease concerns over affiliates' high levels of debt.

** German property lender Aareal Bank said on Sunday it would buy rival Corealcredit Bank AG from U.S. investor Lone Star for 342 million euros to bolster its commercial real estate mortgage business in its home market.

** South African fixed-line telecoms operator Telkom has sold its loss-making Mauritius internet business, it said on Sunday, part of a turnaround plan that includes talks about the future of the group's mobile unit. The financial details were not disclosed.