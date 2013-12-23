Dec 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc has rebuffed a $1.5
billion takeover bid by Men's Wearhouse Inc, prompting
its larger rival to explore other ways to satisfy investors'
hunger for a merger of the suit retailers.
** Loss-making Russian coal miner and steelmaker Mechel OAO
plans to raise around $1 billion from the sale
of assets in 2014 which would help it to offset $2 billion debt
it has to repay next year, the company said.
** Regency Energy Partners LP, owned by billionaire
Kelcy Warren's Energy Transfer Equity LP, said it would
buy pipeline and related assets for about $1.6 billion to take
advantage of soaring crude production in Texas.
** South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd,
BS Financial Group Inc, Industrial Bank of Korea
and a consortium joined by private equity firm MBK
Partners were among final bidders for Woori Finance Holdings Co
Ltd's two regional banking units, officials at the
bidding parties said.
The 57 percent stakes in the two banks are being sold
separately but are together expected to fetch 1.3 trillion to
1.8 trillion won ($1.23 billion to $1.7 billion), the Korea
Economic Daily reported.
** Vimpelcom, Russia's third largest mobile telecoms
network operator, is considering selling, merging or refinancing
its Italian unit Wind, which has debts of around $14 billion,
the Financial Times newspaper said.
** Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP
said it would buy two tanker companies from affiliates
of Blackstone Group LP and Cerberus Capital
Management for $962 million to expand its crude and
refined products transportation business.
** Mexican frozen food company Sigma and Shuanghui
International Holdings of China have signed an agreement to
share ownership of Spanish meat processor Campofrio Food Group
SA, cooling hopes of a bidding war. The deal values
Campofrio at 700 million euros ($957 million).
** Morgan Stanley is selling its Indian mutual fund
assets to a joint venture between India's HDFC and
Britain's Standard Life.
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, India's biggest fund
manager in terms of assets, said it will acquire Morgan Stanley
Investment Management's eight mutual funds, with a combined 32.9
billion rupees ($529 million) under management, for an
undisclosed sum.
** Media company Meredith Corp said it would buy
three television stations from Gannett Co Inc and Sander
Media for $407.5 million to expand its broadcast revenue and
footprint.
** Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp, the largest
private oil producer in Colombia, said it would sell its
interest in the country's largest oil pipeline to a group led by
the private equity arm of Franklin Templeton for $385 million.
** Assicurazioni Generali has sold its entire 4.8
percent stake in tyre maker Pirelli & C SpA, as the
company carries on with asset disposals to focus on its core
insurance business.
According to a filing by Italy's market watchdog, Generali
reduced its stake, worth around 280 million euros at current
market prices, to zero on Dec. 16.
** U.S. chemicals group Taminco Corp said it would
broaden its offering by acquiring the formic acid business of
Finland's Kemira for 140 million euros.
** Seagate Technology Plc said it would buy network
and storage equipment maker Xyratex Ltd for about $374
million to strengthen its supply and manufacturing chain for
disk drives.
** French insurer AXA said it agreed to sell its
life and savings operations in Hungary to Vienna Insurance Group
in a deal that will see it take a 40 million euro hit
to full-year net income.
** Shares in Reitmans Canada Ltd rose 6.9 percent,
following an announcement by Fairfax Financial Holdings
that it has acquired a sizable stake in the Canadian clothing
retailer.
** Russian holding company Alliance Group is selling its
Khabarovsk refinery in Russia's Far East to a company controlled
by Eduard Khudainatov, a former senior executive at Rosneft
, four trading sources told Reuters.
** Prudential Plc now holds a total 15 percent stake
in closed-ended investment company Bilfinger Berger Global
Infrastructure SICAV SA, the company said in a
regulatory statement.
** Croatia and Hungary's energy group MOL will
resume talks over their future partnership in Croatian energy
firm INA in mid-January, Croatia's Economy Minister
Ivan Vrdoljak said in an interview on state radio.
** German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 has agreed
to sell its east European TV and radio stations, the group said,
without disclosing the financial details of the transaction.
** Compagnia Sanpaolo, a charitable banking foundation that
owns 9.7 percent in Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, said
it had no initiative underway to invest in troubled lender Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
** Global miner Rio Tinto said it is considering the
sale of its stake in Canada's Northern Dynasty, owner
of the undeveloped Pebble copper-gold project in Alaska.
** Kazkommertsbank , Kazakhstan's largest
bank by assets, is teaming up with businessman Kenes Rakishev to
take control of BTA Bank as the state moves to reduce
its stake in the bailed-out lender.
** Italy's Enel and a local unit of ArcelorMittal
will withdraw from a project to build two more
reactors at Romania's sole nuclear power plant Nuclearelectrica
, the company said.
** Spanish utility Iberdrola has agreed to sell its
50 percent stake in British nuclear consortium NuGen to Japan's
Toshiba in a deal that could help rejuvenate Britain's
nuclear construction plans.
** A joint venture formed by chemicals company Borealis
AG and First Energy Bank of Bahrain has bought a 20.3
percent stake in listed Bulgarian firm Neochim AD,
Borealis said. It provided no financial details.
** South Korea's Hyundai Group said on Sunday it
plans to raise more than 3.3 trillion won by selling off its
three financial units and taking other steps to ease concerns
over affiliates' high levels of debt.
** German property lender Aareal Bank said on
Sunday it would buy rival Corealcredit Bank AG from
U.S. investor Lone Star for 342 million euros to bolster its
commercial real estate mortgage business in its home market.
** South African fixed-line telecoms operator Telkom
has sold its loss-making Mauritius internet business,
it said on Sunday, part of a turnaround plan that includes talks
about the future of the group's mobile unit. The financial
details were not disclosed.