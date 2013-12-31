Dec 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Tuesday:
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc struck a
deal to buy a Phillips 66 business that makes chemicals
to improve the flow potential of pipelines for around $1.4
billion of stock.
** Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point Capital LLC
has taken a stake of less than 5 percent in Hertz Global
Holdings Inc, the second largest U.S. car rental
company, CNBC reported.
** China's largest auto parts company, Wanxiang America
Corp, made a surprise bid for Fisker Automotive just days before
the bankrupt maker of the Karma plug-in hybrid sports car was to
be sold to a Hong Kong tycoon, according to court documents.
Wanxiang has agreed to make an initial bid of about $25
million and said it will assume some liabilities of Fisker,
according to documents filed at late Monday's deadline to object
to Fisker's plans.
** South Korea has picked local lenders BS Financial Group
Inc and JB Financial Group Co as
preferred bidders to buy regional bank units of Woori Finance
Holdings Co, top regulator Financial Services
Commission (FSC) said. BS Financial offered more than 1.2
trillion won ($1.1 billion) for a 57 percent stake in Kyongnam
Bank, while JB Financial submitted a bid of nearly
500 billion won for Kwangju Bank, wire service
Yonhap reported.
** Nasdaq OMX Group will take a 5 percent stake in
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul in a tie-up that will allow the Turkish
exchange to use Nasdaq's market technologies to attract new
customers, the two exchanges said. Turkey wants to establish
Istanbul as a regional financial centre and under the terms of
the deal, the state-owned Borsa Istanbul may acquire a 2 percent
stake in the U.S. exchange operator in the future.
** Billionaire businessman Carlos Slim's private equity fund
has sold its stake in Mexican pharmaceutical company Landsteiner
Scientific to a fund related to that company. The filing
Landsteiner made to Mexico's stock exchange did not disclose the
value of the stake.
** Stryker Corp said it would buy Patient Safety
Technologies Inc for $120 million, adding to its
portfolio a device that reduces the risk of surgical sponges
being left in patients after surgery.
** Chinese recycling magnate Chen Guangbiao said he was
preparing to open negotiations to buy the New York Times Co
. Chen believes the Times is worth $1 billion, but said
he would be willing to negotiate.
** Czech energy group EPH has bought German utility E.ON's
40 percent stake in Slovak gas storage company Nafta,
EPH said.