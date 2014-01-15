UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds Riverbed; Updates Tencent, Leeds United)
Jan 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
** Riverbed Technology Inc rejected Elliott Management Corp's proposal to buy the company for $19 per share. The activist hedge fund offered to buy Riverbed last week for about $3.08 billion in cash.
** Chilean energy company Enersis SA plans to offer to buy the shares of its Brazilian unit, Companhia Energetica do Ceara, it does not already own in a deal it said would be worth around $645 million.
** Tencent Holdings Ltd, China's biggest listed tech company, is to invest HK$1.5 billion ($193.5 million) in logistics and warehouse firm China South City Holdings Ltd to help develop its e-commerce and logistics business.
** Forbes Media, the company known for its namesake magazine and ranking the world's richest people, has caught the attention of six different companies including Germany's Axel Springer AG , according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
** Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit submitted applications to bid in a spectrum auction next month, separate sources at the two companies said.
** The Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital is examining a bid for Britain's United Biscuits Holdings Ltd and may be teaming up with a corporate buyer, Bloomberg reported.
** Bahrain-based investment company Gulf Finance House Bsc has agreed to sell part of its stake in English soccer club Leeds United, smoothing the way for a takeover by a British consortium.
($1 = 12050.00 Indonesian rupiahs) ($1 = 7.75 Hong Kong dollars) (Compiled by Shivani Mody in Bangalore)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources