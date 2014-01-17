Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Bids due on Monday for the oil and gas exploration offshoot of German utility RWE AG will value the unit at some 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion), sources said, well below expectations and sending its shares lower.

** Hochtief, the German builder controlled by Spanish group ACS, has received bids for its real estate business Aurelis in a potential 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) deal, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP has decided to sell its entire majority stake in Japanese property operator Kokusai Kogyo Co to its founding family for 130-140 billion yen ($1.25-1.34 billion), people with direct knowledge of the deal said.

** Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer AG's has attracted offers from peer Oerlikon as well as buyout group EQT for its coatings unit Metco, three people familiar with the transaction said.

The bids value Metco, the world's largest maker of thermal spray coatings, at about 800 million Swiss francs ($883 million).

** Turkey's Dogan Yayin Holding said it revised upward its non-binding bid to $879.5 million to buy a 53 percent stake in digital pay-TV operator Digiturk.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is in advanced talks to buy South Korea's Oriental Brewery from private equity owners KKR & Co and Affinity Equity Partners for more than $4.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group is seeking to raise up to $290 million by selling a stake in Chinese home appliance maker Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the deal.

** Germany's largest utility E.ON faces a delay to the planned sale of its Italian business, four people familiar with the process told Reuters, blaming a depressed climate for power assets in Europe.

** Bailed-out Spanish lender Bankia SA booked a 64 million euro gain on the sale of its 12.6 percent stake in NH Hoteles, part of efforts to strengthen its capital ahead of European stress tests on banks this year.

** Australia's Macquarie Bank said it had not concluded a deal to buy the uranium trading desk of Goldman Sachs after two trade sources said that the transaction had been agreed.

** Norwegian branded goods producer Orkla ASA is seeking to sell its Czech instant food producer Vitana in a transaction that could raise $40-50 million, Czech daily Mlada Fronta Dnes reported.

** Chilean shipping firm Compania SudAmericana de Vapores said merger talks with its larger German peer Hapag-Lloyd were continuing but no agreement had yet been reached.

** Philippine lender China Banking Corp, a unit of the SM Group, has completed the purchase of a controlling stake in unlisted Planters Development Bank for 1.58 billion pesos ($35 million), the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

** Mexico's No. 4 supermarket chain by revenue, Comercial Mexicana, said it was considering selling itself. The company, known as Comerci, has been approached by foreign and local parties interested in a venture or sale, it said in a statement to Mexico's stock exchange.

** German television maker Loewe AG said some of its assets would be taken over by a group of investors that include former senior managers at Apple Inc and Bang & Olufsen A/S, six months after seeking creditor protection.

** A joint venture owned by Sucden Americas and Amalgamated Sugar Co, two of the biggest players in the U.S. sugar market, has bought an Atlanta-based distribution center, the facility's owner told Reuters.

** Canada's Saputo Inc said its shareholding in Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Holdings Co has jumped to 46.17 percent, putting it close to majority control.

Analysts expect hedge funds holding about 10 to 15 percent of Warrnambool to join Saputo's base A$515 million ($460 million) bid, blocking another offer from Australia's Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd.

** British insurer Aviva embarked on expansion into Indonesia through a partnership with local conglomerate PT Astra International to sell life assurance in a largely untapped market. Aviva is setting up a 50-50 joint venture called Astra Aviva Life to sell and distribute life products in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, the company said.

** Pharmaceuticals company Shire Plc has agreed to sell its Dermagraft treatment to U.S. group Organogenesis, taking a $650 million hit on the loss-making bio-engineered skin substitute it bought less than three years ago.

** French state-controlled nuclear group Areva and Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa are in advanced talks over a joint venture in offshore wind turbines, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Panasonic Corp plans to sell three chip-assembly plants in Southeast Asia to Singapore's United Test and Assembly Center Ltd, as part of Panasonic's global reorganization, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Mexico's Pemex will spend up to $475 million to buy and revamp a fertilizer production plant in the eastern state of Veracruz that will allow it to produce up to 990,000 tonnes of urea annually, the state oil monopoly said on Thursday.

** Colombia's Grupo Energia de Bogota (EEB) plans to buy Compania Operadora de Gas del Amazonas (COGA) and a 23.6 percent stake in Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP), in a deal estimated at $650 million, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

** America Movil, the Mexican mobile company owned by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, said on Thursday its U.S. subsidiary Tracfone Wireless had completed its purchase of Start Wireless Group's assets. The deal, for an undisclosed price, was first announced in May.