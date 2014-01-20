Jan 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2200 GMT on Monday:
** Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, the world's largest
brewer, has agreed to buy South Korea's Oriental Brewery Co Ltd
for $5.8 billion including debt, regaining ownership of a key
Asian asset at a time of strong industry growth across the
region.
** Oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it had
agreed to sell stakes in a gas project in Western Australia for
$1.14 billion as part of a drive to improve return on
investment.
** General Electric Co has agreed to buy flow
equipment provider Cameron International Corp's
reciprocating compression division for $550 million as it looks
to benefit from the boom in the development of shale oil and gas
fields.
** French carmaker PSA Peugeot PA has taken a
decisive step towards a tie-up with China's Dongfeng Motor Group
Co Ltd as the board approved the outlines of a
contentious survival plan that divided the founding Peugeot
family.
** China's Lenovo Group Ltd has resumed
discussions to buy International Business Machines Corp's
low-end server unit, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
** French utility GDF Suez SA had takeover
approaches for Canada-based Talisman Energy Inc
rebuffed late last year as it seeks acquisitions worth as much
as $10 to $20 billion outside Europe, banking and industrial
sources said.
** Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has raised its
stake in German drug distributor Celesio AG and now
controls shares equivalent to 24.08 percent of voting rights,
regulatory filings to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Monday
showed.
** TransCanada Corp, Canada's No. 2 pipeline
company, said it will sell its Cancarb Ltd unit, a carbon black
manufacturer, to Japan's Tokai Carbon Co Ltd for C$190
million ($173 million) in order to focus on expanding its
pipeline business.
** Osisko Mining Corp rejected an unsolicited C$2.6
billion ($2.37 billion) takeover bid from rival Goldcorp Inc
, saying the offer was financially inadequate and not in
the best interests of its shareholders.
** French state-controlled nuclear group Areva SA
and Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa have agreed a
preliminary deal to create one of the biggest players in
offshore wind energy.
** Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Co QSC said it had
agreed to sell its 37.34 percent stake in unlisted Barwa Bank
for 2.39 billion riyals ($656 million) as part of a wider deal
to help the property developer cope with its debt burden.
** Deutsche Bank AG said it expected the
long-planned sale of its BHF-Bank unit to happen early in 2014,
according to presentation slides. Deutsche Bank, which is
selling BHF to financial investor RHJ International SA
, wrote nearly 200 million euros ($271.15 million) off
the value of the unit in the fourth quarter.
** China National Nuclear Corp has agreed to buy a 25
percent stake in Australian miner Paladin Energy Ltd's
uranium mine in Namibia for $190 million, locking in supplies as
Beijing builds new nuclear plants for cleaner energy.
** Britain's Co-operative Group has scrapped the
sale of its general insurance business following a restructuring
deal which means it does not have to contribute as much capital
to its struggling bank as initially envisaged.
** Bahrain-based investment firm Gulf Finance House BSC
said it was offloading 75 percent of English soccer
club Leeds United to a consortium of British investors and would
retain a 10 percent stake following the sale.
** Shares in Perusahaan Gas Negara surged as much
as nearly 9 percent after reports said the Indonesian parliament
had rejected a planned acquisition of the gas utility firm by
state energy company Pertamina.
** Private equity firm Electra Private Equity Plc
will acquire footwear retailer Hotter Shoes in a deal valued at
200 million pounds ($327 million), The Telegraph reported on
Sunday.
** Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (Taqa) plans to
invest about $1.2 billion developing the Atrush oil and gas
block in the autonomous Kurdistan region, the head of Taqa's
Iraq operations said.
** The board of Norwegian Car Carriers ASA will
recommend that shareholders reject a bid for the firm made by
Car Carrier Investments, board member Atle Bergshaven told
Reuters.
** Dubai district cooling firm Empower bought Palm Utilities
from a unit of Dubai World for $500 million on
Sunday, part of a shuffle of assets between companies ultimately
owned by Dubai's government or the emirate's ruler.
** Tesco Plc considered a bid for mother and baby
products retailer Mothercare Plc to help reinvigorate
its British hypermarkets, the Sunday Times reported. Citing
retail sources, the newspaper said Tesco examined a bid six
months ago but has put the plan on hold.
** Royal Dutch Shell and Mubadala Petroleum have
swapped equity stakes in two exploration blocks off Malaysia,
the companies said on Sunday. Mubadala has taken a 20 percent
interest in the Shell-operated deepwater Block 2B and Shell has
taken a 20 percent interest in the Mubadala-operated Block SK320
in return.
** Bahrain's Investcorp Bank BSC and the founders
of TDX Group have agreed to sell their stakes in the British
technology firm to U.S. credit reporting agency Equifax Inc
for 200 million pounds, according to a filing at
Bahrain's bourse.
** Eaton Corp on Monday said it would sell its
aerospace power distribution unit to Safran SA for $270
million, in a deal that is expected to close in the first half
of 2014.
** Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd said on
Saturday it agreed to buy Actavis Plc's commercial
operations in seven Western European countries for about 30
million euros, in a bid to increase its international footprint.