Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2130 GMT on Thursday:

** Suit retailer Men's Wearhouse Inc said it was prepared, under certain conditions, to increase its offer for rival Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc. Men's Wearhouse said it could raise its $1.61 billion, or $57.50 per share, offer if additional value was discovered through discussions or limited due diligence.

** Goldcorp Inc said that Canada's antitrust watchdog has indicated it does not intend to challenge the gold miner's move to acquire its smaller rival Osisko Mining Corp.

** The European Commission has rejected Germany's request to take the lead in regulatory scrutiny of Telefonica's proposed 8.6 billion euro ($11.7 billion) bid for KPN's German unit E-Plus, the watchdog said on Thursday.

** Slovenia has sold the second public company from a list of 15 state assets slated for privatisation for a reported 18 million euros ($25 million), as part of efforts to revive its economy after narrowly avoiding an EU/IMF bailout last year.

** Glencore Xstrata plans to sell its majority stake in the $5.9 billion Tampakan copper and gold project, its partner in the long-delayed Philippines joint venture said on Thursday.

** Renault and alliance partner Nissan raised their joint savings goal on Thursday, vowing to deepen cooperation in vehicle development and production as the race for global scale intensifies among carmakers.

** South Africa's Bidvest bought most of a record 39 million shares in Adcock Ingram that traded on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said, and now may have a big enough stake to block a $1.2 billion takeover offer.

** Norway's Statoil is stepping up its exposure to the environmentally controversial extraction of oil from Canadian sands, paying about $200 million to take full control of some assets it had previously shared with Thai energy firm PTTEP.

** African phone tower group IHS Plc has won shareholder approval to take the company private and will pay $118 million to buy out equity holders, it said on Thursday.

** Australian retailer David Jones Ltd said it had rejected a takeover approach from Myer Holdings Ltd worth A$1.4 billion ($1.23 billion) in October 2013 and was no longer in talks.

** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group Ltd said its subsidiary Delek Europe Holdings is in advanced negotiations with a foreign corporation to sell all or part of its holdings in Delek Europe BV. According to Israeli media, Delek is in talks to sell Delek Europe BV to an unnamed British fund for 800 million euros ($1.09 billion).

** European private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is nearing a deal to invest in antivirus software developer Avast Software, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. CVC Capital is set to take a significant minority stake that would value Prague-based Avast at roughly $1 billion, including debt, the sources said.

** Russian telecoms group Rostelecom is planning to sell a 12 percent stake to banking group VTB Bank OAO for up to 35 billion roubles ($995 million), to help to pay for a share buyback, business daily Kommersant reported.

** Dassault Systemes SA has agreed to buy U.S. scientific software firm Accelrys Inc in an all-cash deal valuing the San-Diego company at about $750 million, as it seeks to expand its product portfolio, the software company said.

** Japanese systems integrator NEC Corp said it has agreed to sell its Internet provider NEC Biglobe to Japan Industrial Partners and would book a special profit of about 27 billion yen ($264 million) on the sale in the current business year to March.

** Turkey's largest food group, Yildiz Holding, has signed a deal to sell its yeast-making unit Dosu Maya to French company Le Saffre for $220 million, Yildiz Chairman Murat Ulker said.

** Lenovo Group Ltd said on Wednesday that it agreed to buy Google Inc's Motorola handset division for $2.91 billion, in what is China's largest-ever tech deal as Lenovo buys its way into the heavily competitive U.S. handset market dominated by Apple Inc.

** The head of Pirelli & C SpA said on Wednesday that he had received no proposal regarding a possible sale of the Italian tyremaker.

** U.S. power company ContourGlobal said on Wednesday it will acquire three hydroelectric power plants in Armenia in a $250 million deal.