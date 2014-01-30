Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2130 GMT on Thursday:
** Suit retailer Men's Wearhouse Inc said it was
prepared, under certain conditions, to increase its offer for
rival Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc. Men's Wearhouse said
it could raise its $1.61 billion, or $57.50 per share, offer if
additional value was discovered through discussions or limited
due diligence.
** Goldcorp Inc said that Canada's antitrust watchdog
has indicated it does not intend to challenge the gold miner's
move to acquire its smaller rival Osisko Mining Corp.
** The European Commission has rejected Germany's request to
take the lead in regulatory scrutiny of Telefonica's
proposed 8.6 billion euro ($11.7 billion) bid for KPN's
German unit E-Plus, the watchdog said on Thursday.
** Slovenia has sold the second public company from a list
of 15 state assets slated for privatisation for a reported 18
million euros ($25 million), as part of efforts to revive its
economy after narrowly avoiding an EU/IMF bailout last year.
** Glencore Xstrata plans to sell its majority
stake in the $5.9 billion Tampakan copper and gold project, its
partner in the long-delayed Philippines joint venture said on
Thursday.
** Renault and alliance partner Nissan
raised their joint savings goal on Thursday, vowing to deepen
cooperation in vehicle development and production as the race
for global scale intensifies among carmakers.
** South Africa's Bidvest bought most of a record
39 million shares in Adcock Ingram that traded on
Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said, and now may
have a big enough stake to block a $1.2 billion takeover offer.
** Norway's Statoil is stepping up its exposure to
the environmentally controversial extraction of oil from
Canadian sands, paying about $200 million to take full control
of some assets it had previously shared with Thai energy firm
PTTEP.
** African phone tower group IHS Plc has won
shareholder approval to take the company private and will pay
$118 million to buy out equity holders, it said on Thursday.
** Australian retailer David Jones Ltd said it had
rejected a takeover approach from Myer Holdings Ltd
worth A$1.4 billion ($1.23 billion) in October 2013 and was no
longer in talks.
** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group Ltd said its
subsidiary Delek Europe Holdings is in advanced negotiations
with a foreign corporation to sell all or part of its holdings
in Delek Europe BV. According to Israeli media, Delek is in
talks to sell Delek Europe BV to an unnamed British fund for 800
million euros ($1.09 billion).
** Glencore Xstrata Plc plans to sell its 62.5
percent stake in the $5.9 billion Tampakan copper and gold
project, Indophil Resources N L, its partner in the
long-delayed Philippines joint venture said.
** European private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd
is nearing a deal to invest in antivirus software
developer Avast Software, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter. CVC Capital is set to
take a significant minority stake that would value Prague-based
Avast at roughly $1 billion, including debt, the sources said.
** Russian telecoms group Rostelecom is planning
to sell a 12 percent stake to banking group VTB Bank OAO
for up to 35 billion roubles ($995 million), to help
to pay for a share buyback, business daily Kommersant reported.
** Dassault Systemes SA has agreed to buy U.S.
scientific software firm Accelrys Inc in an all-cash
deal valuing the San-Diego company at about $750 million, as it
seeks to expand its product portfolio, the software company
said.
** Japanese systems integrator NEC Corp said it has
agreed to sell its Internet provider NEC Biglobe to Japan
Industrial Partners and would book a special profit of about 27
billion yen ($264 million) on the sale in the current business
year to March.
** Norway's Statoil ASA is stepping up its exposure
to the environmentally controversial extraction of oil from
Canadian sands, paying $235 million to take full control of some
assets it had previously shared with Thai energy firm PTT
Exploration and Production PCL.
** Turkey's largest food group, Yildiz Holding, has signed a
deal to sell its yeast-making unit Dosu Maya to French company
Le Saffre for $220 million, Yildiz Chairman Murat Ulker said.
** Lenovo Group Ltd said on Wednesday that it
agreed to buy Google Inc's Motorola handset division
for $2.91 billion, in what is China's largest-ever tech deal as
Lenovo buys its way into the heavily competitive U.S. handset
market dominated by Apple Inc.
** The head of Pirelli & C SpA said on Wednesday
that he had received no proposal regarding a possible sale of
the Italian tyremaker.
** U.S. power company ContourGlobal said on Wednesday it
will acquire three hydroelectric power plants in Armenia in a
$250 million deal.