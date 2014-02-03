Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Nestle is exploring a possible sale of frozen
foods business Davigel for about 300 million euros ($400
million), three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Monday, as part of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.
** Private equity group 3i is preparing to sell
German car parts maker Hilite International in a deal that could
be worth more than 400 million euros ($541 million), two people
familiar with the transaction said.
** Spain is preparing to start selling down its stake in
Bankia SA, the bailed-out lender said on Monday,
marking another milestone in the recovery from financial crisis
of both the bank and its home country.
** Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc rejected on Sunday
yet another offer by rival Men's Wearhouse Inc, the
latest in a prolonged acquisition battle between the two
U.S.-based men's clothing retailers.
Jos. A. Bank is also in talks to buy retailer Eddie Bauer
Inc from private equity owner Golden Gate Capital,
according to a source familiar with the talks.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said on Monday it had agreed to acquire privately held
PreCision Dermatology Inc for $475 million in cash to strengthen
its skin products business.
** Hochtief, the German builder controlled by
Spanish group ACS, agreed to sell its stake in property
firm Aurelis and is still looking at options for its remaining
real estate business. Hochtief said a consortium led by Grove
International Partners, which already owns half of Aurelis,
would buy 43 percent of Aurelis.
** Germany's Commerzbank is in talks with private
equity companies Apollo and Cerberus to sell a 4
billion euro ($5.39 billion) portfolio of Spanish property
loans, German weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported.
** Specialty packaging maker Rexam said it would
sell the bulk of its healthcare business to Montagu Private
Equity for $805 million in cash, seven months after it put the
unit on the block to focus solely on making beverage cans.
** Britain's Smith & Nephew is to buy ArthroCare Corp
for an agreed $1.7 billion in cash to strengthen its
treatments for sporting injuries, an area growing faster than
its main replacement hips and knees business.
** Germany's largest airline Lufthansa has called
on European regulators to block plans by Abu Dhabi's state-owned
Etihad Airways to invest in ailing Italian carrier Alitalia
, saying it would amount to unfair
competition.
** Bahrain-based investment firm Arcapita said on
Monday it agreed to sell U.S.-based Varel International
to Sweden's Sandvik AB for a total
transaction value of $740 million.