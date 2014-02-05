Feb 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Spanish phone company Telefonica is in talks to
buy Mexico's third-largest cellphone company, Iusacell,
according to media reports.
** Tele2, Norway's third-largest mobile operator,
which lost a December auction for the mobile spectrum it needs
to run its Norwegian network, is in deal talks with the winner,
Access Industries, in a bid to salvage its local operation, said
four people familiar with the matter.
** The German government is considering selling shares in
Deutsche Telekom to cash in on the stock's 45-percent
rise over the past year, two people familiar with the matter
said.
** The Panama Canal said on Wednesday a breakdown in talks
with a consortium led by Spain's Sacyr over massive
cost overruns did not mean a deal between the two to keep work
going was impossible, but said the window of opportunity was
closing "minute by minute".
** South African lender African Bank still plans to
sell off its retail unit, Ellerines, but is keen to retain the
financial services part of the business and the distribution
footprint to sell loans, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
** An autonomous region of Bosnia plans to raise around 8.3
million marka ($5.7 million) by selling its 22.12 percent stake
in oil retailer Energopetrol, as part of its strategy
of selling off minority stakes to boost its finances.
** Fast-growing trading house Mercuria, led by two former
Goldman Sachs executives, has become the front-runner to
buy the physical commodities unit of JP Morgan Chase & Co
, one of the most powerful oil and metals desks on Wall
Street, two sources told Reuters.
** The deadline for Turkey's Cukurova Group to pay the $1.6
billion needed to recover a disputed controlling stake in
Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator, Turkcell, has
been pushed back, a British court said on
Wednesday.
** German utility E.ON and gas firm VNG AG
are considering selling their jointly owned regional
gas grid EVG Thueringen in an auction that could fetch 300
million-400 million euros ($406 million-$540 million), two
people familiar with the matter said.
** Austrian sugar, starch and fruit group Agrana,
a unit of Germany's Suedzucker, said it had agreed to
buy two plants from Romanian sugar producer Lemarco for an
undisclosed price.
** Swedish enterprise software maker IFS plans to
make another acquisition in 2014 and target companies worth
about $20 million, Chief Executive Alastair Sorbie told Reuters
on Wednesday.
** U.S. office furniture group Haworth has agreed to buy
58.6 percent of Italian furniture group Poltrona Frau
for 2.96 euros ($4) per share, the Milan stock exchange said.