(Adds Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc, Vodafone Group Plc, KKR, updates Kazkommertsbank and Commerzbank)

Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 14:30 GMT on Thursday:

** Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc, maker of the popular Keurig one-cup coffee brewer, said on Wednesday that the Coca-Cola Co had bought a 10 percent stake in it for $1.25 billion and would help launch Green Mountain's new cold drink machine planned for release in October.

** Vodafone Group Plc won the Indian cabinet's approval for its $1.6 billion deal to buy out minority partners in its unit in the country, Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari said on Thursday.

** Italy's top two banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, are in preliminary talks with U.S. investor KKR about setting up a fund to hold some of the lenders' problematic loans, two sources close to the matter said.

** Kazkommertsbank KKGB.KZ (KKB) is to buy rival BTA Bank jointly with Kazakh businessman Kenes Rakishev for about $1 billion, in a deal that will shift BTA's bad debts left over from the financial crisis into the private sector.

** Commerzbank has sold roughly $1 billion in bad Spanish property loans in a bid to clean up its balance sheet and free up capital ahead of European banking health checks.

** Finland's biggest mortgage lender OP-Pohjola Group has made an offer to buy out the rest of Pohjola Bank, its listed corporate banking arm, for 3.4 billion euros ($4.60 billion) partly to tackle increasing competition in its home market.

** Germany's Merck KGaA on Thursday extended the offer period for its planned $2.6 billion takeover of Britain's AZ Electronic Materials to Feb. 18.

** Belgium's Nyrstar, the world's largest zinc producer, will not become a shareholder of troubled Finnish miner Talvivaara, of which it is the largest creditor.

** Dutch animal feed group Nutreco NV said it has put its compound feed and meat businesses in Spain and Portugal up for sale and will focus on its core animal nutrition and fish feed operations.

** Three investment consortia - two involving Gulf Arab government-owned funds - plan to lodge indicative bids for Australian state-owned toll road company Queensland Motorways Ltd on Friday, sources close to the transaction said.

** Thanachart Bank has held discussions with ING Groep about buying the Dutch financial services company's 31 percent stake in TMB Bank Pcl, but no current talks are going on between the two parties, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Syntaxis Capital, a Central European investment fund, has bought a stake in Polish motor insurance broker BIK Brokers and provided it with long-term financing, Syntaxis' partner Przemek Szczepanski said.

($1 = 0.7390 euros) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)