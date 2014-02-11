Feb 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Specialty pharmaceuticals company Mallinckrodt Plc said it would buy pain drug maker Cadence Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $1.3 billion to expand in the hospital market, where Cadence's products are widely used.

** German insurer Allianz took an 8.33 percent stake in Bayern Munich football club for 110 million euros ($150 million) as part of a deal to help the club pay down debts on its stadium and to sponsor a youth academy.

** Directors of Spain's largest cable operator, Ono, agreed to push ahead with their plan to list the company on the stock market and deferred a takeover approach from Britain's Vodafone , a source said.

** Swiss food group Nestle is selling an 8 percent stake in L'Oreal to the French cosmetics firm for 6.5 billion euros, loosening their 40-year partnership and allowing both firms to boost earnings per share.

** Greece's Alpha Bank is in talks to acquire part of Citibank's local retail banking operations, financial daily Imerisia reported.

** Vodafone Group Plc could have the capacity to spend $30 billion to $40 billion on acquisitions in the coming years and no deal should be too big if it makes strategic sense, Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said on Monday.

** Etihad Airways is holding talks with Alitalia's banks in Rome this week about buying a stake in the troubled Italian carrier, the chief executive of the Abu Dhabi-based airline said.

** Viber Media denied a media report that the popular instant messaging application is in talks to be acquired by an Asian company. Israel's Calcalist financial newspaper reported that Viber was in talks to be acquired by a leading instant messaging company from Asia for $300 million-$400 million.

** British holiday operator Thomas Cook said it agreed to sell a flight distribution business for 45 million pounds ($74 million) as part of its ongoing disposal program.

** Norwegian insurer Gjensidige said it planned to cut its stake in SR Bank, in a transaction that would be worth up to 1.67 billion crowns ($273.2 million) at the current share price. Gjensidige hopes to sell at least 14 million shares and may sell all its 26.48 million-strong holding, corresponding to a 10.4 percent stake.

** Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC said it had invested $32 million in Specialists On Call Inc, a provider of specialty physician services via video conferencing that seeks to address the shortage of on-call coverage.