Feb 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:

** Canada Bread Co said on Wednesday that Mexico's Grupo Bimbo would acquire it in an all-cash deal worth C$1.83 billion ($1.66 billion), allowing its parent Maple Leaf Foods to focus on the meat products business.

** France's Danone SA is spending 486 million euros ($665 million) to lift its effective stake in China's top dairy firm, China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, as it aims to boost its presence in one of its most important markets.

** Iberdrola has sold a 22.6 percent stake in Brazil's Itapebi Geracao de Energia to a unit of the Spanish utility's affiliate Neoenergia for 325 million reais (99 million euros).

The Spanish power firm also said it had sold a 1.98 percent stake in Portugal's EDP for 210 million euros.

** Construction and concessions group Vinci is in exclusive talks to sell three quarters of its car-parks business to French bank Credit Agricole and private-equity fund Ardian for about 1.425 billion euros to finance an overseas expansion.

** The sale of Hypo Alpe Adria's Balkans banking network is moving ahead, unaffected by a row over how to handle the group's chronic need for state aid, according to a senior executive from Deutsche Bank, which is handling the deal.

** Chinese buyout firm Hony Capital is in advanced talks to join Baring Private Equity Asia consortium's $2.8 billion bid for online gaming company Giant Interactive Group Inc, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Coal miner Asia Resource Minerals Plc said on Wednesday the Bakrie family has asked for extra time to fulfill requirements for their split from the company, further delaying a step needed for the business' overhaul.

** The founding family of Britain's No. 4 grocer, Wm Morrison Supermarkets, has contacted private-equity funds to weigh their interest in taking the retailer private, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Briban Invest, the second largest shareholder in Swedish 3D printing firm Arcam, said it sold its entire stake in the company after eight years.

** German travel and tourism group TUI AG said it was keeping options open for its Hapag-Lloyd cruise business and would take a decision on whether it fit within the group once it had achieved a turnaround. Hapag-Lloyd is in merger talks with Chilean shipper Vapores and a deal could result in two capital increases.

** Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa is looking for acquisitions in the Americas and eastern Europe and will return cash to shareholders if it doesn't find the right target.

** India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd has formed a strategic alliance with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to provide rupee debt financing to residential projects in Indian cities, the company said on Wednesday. Each of them will initially invest $250 million in the venture.

** Russian investment group Summa has taken full control of a company building an oil terminal at the Dutch port of Rotterdam, Summa said on Wednesday, while sources indicate that Russia's top oil producer, Rosneft may join the project.

** France's Imerys has agreed to buy Illinois-based minerals and materials group AMCOL International Corp for about $1.6 billion including debt to strengthen its U.S. business.

** SoftBank Corp's Chief Executive Masayoshi Son on Wednesday declined to comment on reports that his company's subsidiary Sprint Corp is looking to buy U.S. rival T-Mobile US.

** Australian gas and electricity retailer AGL Energy Ltd said it has agreed a deal to buy Australian state-owned power company Macquarie Generation for A$1.505 billion ($1.36 billion).

** Australia's competition regulator said on Wednesday it was inviting feedback on whether Transurban Group, the country's biggest toll road operator, should be allowed to buy about A$5 billion of roads from the Queensland state government.

** Hyundai Merchant Marine plans to sell its liquefied natural gas transport business to a local investment firm for 1.1 trillion won ($1.03 billion) as the South Korean shipper continues its search for funds to pay off debt.

** National Veterinary Associates, one of the leading private owners of veterinary hospitals in the United States, is exploring a potential sale that could value the company at close to $700 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

** German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday it had taken a minority stake in British bond trading platform Bondcube, broadening its access to clients as the bond market adjusts to tighter financial regulation.

** Talisman Energy Inc, Canada's No. 5 independent oil and gas producer, said it planned to sell a further $2 billion of assets over the next 12-18 months.

($1 = 0.73 euros) ($1 = 1070.85 Korean won) ($1 = 1.11 Australian dollars) (Compiled by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)