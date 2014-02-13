(Corrects first item in Feb 10 story to say that Grupo Modelo is selling Extra to Circulo K, a licensee of the Circle K brand, not to Circle K)

Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo has reached an agreement with Circulo K to sell its Extra convenience stores in Mexico, the company said.

** German tyre and car parts maker Continental has agreed to buy U.S. private equity investor Carlyle Group's Veyance Technologies, which once belonged to its rival Goodyear, for 1.4 billion euros ($1.91 billion).

** Chipmaker Microchip Technology Inc said it would buy Supertex Inc for $394 million in cash to bolster its business that supplies to the medical, LED lighting, industrial and telecommunication industries.

** Contemporary apparel women's retailer Bebe Stores Inc is exploring a potential sale and is reaching out to private equity firms, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Nestle, the world's biggest food company, is looking at ways to reduce its $30 billion stake in cosmetics firm L'Oreal, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N, China's largest e-commerce firm, offered to acquire AutoNavi Holdings Ltd in a deal valuing the Chinese digital mapping and navigation firm at $1.45 billion.

** Britain's Vodafone has made an offer to buy Spain's largest cable operator Ono from its private equity owners ahead of a board meeting of the Spanish company on Tuesday, two people familiar with the situation said.

** ArcelorMittal the world's largest steelmaker, is interested in buying part or all of Italian steelmaker Ilva from its holding family, daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

** The Qatar sovereign fund is in talks with the main shareholder of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to buy a 15-20 percent stake in the troubled Italian lender ahead of its much-awaited rights issue, daily Il Messaggero said on Saturday.

** DLF Ltd India's top real estate developer, said it completed the sale of its Amanresorts luxury hotel chain back to original Indonesian owner Adrian Zecha for an enterprise value of around $358 million.

** Canada's HudBay Minerals Inc has offered to buy shares of Augusta Resource Corp it does not already own for C$2.96 per share in stock, to gain access to Augusta's Rosemont copper deposit in Arizona.

** South African cement firm PPC Ltd said on Monday it would buy a stake in an Algerian cement company as part of its drive to boost sales outside its home market.

** A shareholder in Korea Aerospace Industries plans to offload its entire stake in the aircraft maker, selling up to $143 million worth of shares, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

** Raiffeisen Bank International has received 12 offers for its bank business in Ukraine, which is under review as the Austrian lender focuses on six core markets, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told a newspaper.

** Abu Dhabi National Energy Co, leading a consortium that plans to invest around $2 billion to acquire hydropower assets in India, expects to close the deal this quarter, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Kite Realty Group Trust, an operator of community shopping centers, said it would buy Inland Diversified Real Estate Trust Inc for about $1.2 billion in stock.

** Deutsche Telekom has bought the remaining parts of its T-Mobile Czech Republic division for about 800 million euros ($1.09 billion) to take full control of the unit, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

** Loews Corp's unit CNA Financial Corp said it would sell its life and group insurance business, Continental Assurance Co, to a subsidiary of Wilton Re Holdings Ltd. {ID:nL3N0LF3N5]

** Taiwan's China Development Financial Holding Corp has agreed to buy Cosmos Bank for about $760 million from GE Capital and SAC Capital, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Africa's top bullion producer AngloGold Ashanti said it was selling its Namibian unit for $110 million to private mining group QKR, the disposal being part of a renewed drive to rationalize and focus on its bigger operations.

** French retailer Casino's Exito unit has agreed to buy 19 of Colombia's Super Inter stores, with an option on its remaining 31 outlets, to speed its expansion in the fast-growing Latin American market.

** London-based financial software provider Misys has acquired Hungary's IND Group, a specialist in online and mobile banking and personal finance management systems, Misys said on Monday.

** Tour operator Thomas Cook (India) Ltd said on Saturday it would merge its operations with resort owner Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd in a deal valued at 8.7 billion rupees ($139.5 million).

** China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, currently in talks to buy a stake in PSA Peugeot Citroen, asked on Monday for a trading halt pending an announcement concerning "inside information". Dongfeng, which already has a joint venture with Peugeot in China, did not give a reason for the suspension.

** Saudi Arabian Airlines has chosen the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi to advise it on the initial public share offering for its cargo unit.

** Faroe Islands airline Atlantic Airways FO-AIR.CO FO-AIR.IC said it offered to buy back all of its shares and it wanted to delist from the stock markets in Copenhagen and Reykjavik.

($1 = 0.73 euros) (Compiled by Shailaja Sharma and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)