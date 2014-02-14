Feb 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Jana Partners LLC built a major stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Friday, making it another shareholder activist to invest in the networking-gear company and urge cost cutting. Jana's 13.4 million-share stake in Juniper means the activist investor owns about 2.65 percent of the company.

** German liquid crystal maker Merck KGaA has extended the offer period for its planned takeover of Britain's AZ Electronic Materials for a third time because Chinese antitrust regulators have yet to give their approval.

** Airbus Group pressed ahead with post-Lehman plans to acquire its own banking licence on Friday, saying it would buy small German lender Salzburg Muenchen Bank AG to boost its financing options.

** Minerals Technologies Inc offered to buy AMCOL International Corp for $1.36 billion, topping a bid from France's Imerys for the company that owns large reserves of a key mineral used in construction and energy industries.

** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has moved to end its global alliance with Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd, citing the Japanese tire maker's "anticompetitive conduct."

** Essar Energy Plc's largest shareholder, Essar Global Fund Limited, said it was considering making an offer for the 22 percent stake it does not own in the London-listed oil & gas company.

** Men's clothing retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc , the target of an unwelcome bid from rival Men's Wearhouse Inc, said it would buy outdoor clothing retailer Eddie Bauer for $825 million in its latest effort to stay independent.

** Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc, controlled by billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani, will buy call and messaging app provider Viber Media Inc for $900 million in a deal that would more than double the number of users in its digital empire.

** Private equity controlled Blue Canyon Holdings said it had launched a 775 million Swedish crown ($120 million) bid for Swedish PR software and services company Cision, representing a 53 percent premium over Cision's latest closing price.

** Investment firm Blue Flame said it had sold its 8.7 percent stake in Italian gas distribution company Ascopiave . Investment fund Amber Capital bought part of the stake, two sources close to the situation added.

** PSA Peugeot Citroen and Banco Santander are close to agreement on a European car loans alliance that the French carmaker plans to unveil alongside a recapitalization deal with Chinese partner Dongfeng, sources said on Thursday.

** U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP has sold a 1,900 square meter block of land in Tokyo's posh Aoyama shopping district to Japanese general contractor Shimizu Corp for 13 billion yen ($127 million) as the U.S. investment fund tries to recoup gains from its Japanese assets.

** Murphy Oil Corp is considering selling some of its Asian oil and gas assets in a deal that could fetch up to $3 billion, sources said, as it looks to scale down in the region like some other U.S. energy companies.

** Swedbank said it would buy Sparbanken Oresund in southern Sweden which will form part of a regional banking group in which the Swedish lender will have a 22 percent stake.

** Hong Kong-listed oil trader and shipping firm Brightoil Petroleum Holdings has held talks with U.S. oil companies Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Newfield Exploration Co to buy their China operations, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Retailer PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa plans to sell a stake in its Robinson department store chain to a strategic partner and expects to raise up to $300 million, said Corporate Secretary Setyadi Surya, the Investor Daily reports.

** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has cut its stake in commodities trader Bunge Ltd to 1.73 percent from 4.99 percent a year earlier, according to a U.S. regulatory filing.

** Japan's Canon Inc said it would take over Austin, Texas-based Molecular Imprints Inc, which develops nanoimprint lithography systems, in a bid to strengthen its chipmaking equipment business.

** Royal Dutch Shell plans to put three oil and gas assets in the North Sea up for sale, as it seeks to ramp up disposals and focus on improving shareholder returns after a shock profit-warning.

** Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc, a unit of Empire Co Ltd, said it would sell 30 stores for about C$430 million ($391 million).

** Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Thursday that its board voted to increase its share repurchase authorization by 30 million shares to be funded in part by the $1.4 billon sale of natural gas assets in the central United States. Occidental plans to sell its 1.4 million acres in the Hugoton field that spans southwestern Kansas and parts of Oklahoma and Colorado.

Occidental also said it would spin off its California assets into a separately traded company, creating the state's largest natural gas producer.

** Skin health company PhotoMedex Inc said it would buy LCA-Vision Inc, which provides laser vision correction services under the Lasik Plus brand, for about $106 million.

** Private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to explore a sale of logistics provider Jacobson Companies Inc, hoping to fetch as much as $700 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

** America Latina Logistica SA, Brazil's largest railroad operator, and logistics company Rumo Logistica have decided on the terms of a merger deal expected to be signed as soon as next week, Valor Economico reported on Friday.

** The Slovak government said it planned to float its 49 percent stake in fixed and mobile networks operator Slovak Telekom later this year after majority owner Deutsche Telekom gave its consent.

** German public sector lender NordLB is not planning a merger with peer HSH Nordbank, NordLB's chief executive said in reaction to comments from an HSH stakeholder that such a deal could make sense.

** Steel Authority of India Ltd, India's second-biggest steelmaker, said its coal joint venture with four other Indian firms was in advance stages of due diligence on purchases of mines abroad, with no limit set on its investment.

** Norway will allow a bigger dilution of its shares in Scandinavian airline SAS, letting the airline cut the state's stake in half if need be as part of a refinancing plan.