Feb 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Italian cement maker Buzzi Unicem said on Tuesday it had signed a strategic deal with Wietersdorfer whereby it will transfer one of its plants to a subsidiary of the Austrian group and buy 25 percent of two of Wietersdorfer's units.

** Banca Popolare di Vicenza is to tap shareholders for 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) and looks set to use the cash to buy another bank, a move that may trigger a much-anticipated wave of mergers among smaller Italian lenders.

** Generic drugmaker Actavis Plc said it would acquire specialty pharmaceuticals company Forest Laboratories Inc in a cash and stock deal it valued at about $25 billion.

** South Korea's third-largest refiner, S-Oil Corp , has won a tender to buy land from state-run Korea National Oil Corp to build a refining and petrochemical facility worth at least 5 trillion won ($4.72 billion).

** China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot Citroen will agree on Tuesday to a capital tie-up as part of a broader 3 billion euro fundraising that will end the Peugeot family's control of the 200-year-old French carmaker, a source said.

* Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd is seeking to sell its $3.1 billion stake in Thai telecom company Shin Corp, according to people familiar with the matter, and has approached its SingTel unit as a possible buyer.

** Global Logistic Properties Ltd said on Tuesday it expects a group of Chinese state-owned enterprises and financial institutions to invest up to $2.5 billion in the company.

** Hong Kong-listed oil trader Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd has agreed to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp's China unit for $1.08 billion in a major push into the upstream segment.

** Hewlett-Packard Co's senior executives were aware of certain Autonomy Corp sales practices months before a whistleblower flagged them, prompting HP to write down the value of Autonomy, the Financial Times reported, citing email records.

** Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd plans to sell 2.4 billion ringgit ($728.49 million) worth of Islamic bonds to finance the relocation of defence units from land marked for government development project Bandar Malaysia.

** British transport company FirstGroup said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with the government to continue to run London's First Capital Connect rail franchise for an additional six months ahead of a new bid round for the link.

** The chairman of Bank of East Asia Ltd, the largest family-controlled bank in Hong Kong, said on Tuesday he may consider selling the company if he is offered three to four times book value.

** CITIC Private Equity Funds Management is planning to take full control of Singapore-listed China medical devices firm Biosensors International Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

** Louis Dreyfus Commodities has bought Belgian warehousing company Ilomar Holding N.V., the company said in a statement.

** Italian gaming company GTECH said on Tuesday its UK unit had reached an agreement to buy Britain's Probability Plc for 17.5 million pounds ($29 million) in an all-cash deal.

