Feb 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Nigeria's state-owned rescue bank AMCON said 18 bidders had submitted offers for the sale of its 100 percent stake in nationalised lender Enterprise Bank.

** Anite Plc said it was in negotiations for a potential sale of its travel reservation software business, in line with the company's previously announced strategy to focus on its wireless division.

** Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, is aiming to sell 55 percent of the group on the Milan stock market, three two sources close to the operation said.

** Spanish bank BBVA said it had bought U.S.-based digital banking firm Simple in a deal that values the company at $117 million.

** Danish private equity firm Polaris said it will buy back Danish design firm Louis Poulsen Lighting, maker of the iconic PH lamps, for a price reported by media to be far below what it sold the company for in 2007.

** Singapore's Wilmar International has agreed to invest up to $145 million for a stake in India's Shree Renuka Sugars SRES.NS, giving it a foothold in the world's biggest sugar- consuming market.

** Israel sold its remaining 0.97 percent stake in Bezeq , the country's largest telecoms group, to an unnamed buyer for 150.7 million shekels ($43 million).

** Facebook Inc will buy fast-growing mobile-messaging startup WhatsApp for $19 billion in cash and stock in a landmark deal that places the world's largest social network closer to the heart of mobile communications and may bring younger users into the fold.

** Billionaire investor Carlos Slim's America Movil plans a takeover of Telekom Austria via an accord with its top Austrian shareholder that would trigger a public offer, News magazine reported.

** Carlos Slim plans to increase his stake in The New York Times Co by exercising at the end of this year warrants he received when he made a major loan to the newspaper company, according to a report in Bloomberg.

** U.S.-based Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc, which provides fee-based debt collection services, said it would buy Norway's Aktiv Kapital AS for about $880 million to expand its debt collection services in Europe.

** Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its Italian retail business to Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) in a move that could shake up Italy's inefficient petrol distribution network. No price indication was given for the deal, but a report in Italian daily MF said the network could be worth up to 500 million euros ($687 million).

** U.S.-based investment fund Colony Capital and the founder of Risanamento SpA have offered to buy stakes in the loss-making Italian property company from creditor banks. The Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said U.S. businessman Tom Barrack, the founder and head of Colony Capital, was ready to launch a bid for Risanamento worth around 250 million euros.

** Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, whose listed unit has agreed to buy a 14 percent stake in PSA Peugeot Citroen , said it would invest 2 billion yuan ($329 million) to expand its technology center to boost indigenous vehicles.

** Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC are in advanced talks to buy minority stakes in Kronos Inc that could value the human resources software company at around $4.5 billion, including debt, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Japan's Shiseido Co Ltd said that it has signed a deal to sell skincare brands Decleor and Carita to L'Oreal SA for about 230 million euros.

** Finland's Nokia Oyj is considering buying U.S.-based Juniper Networks to merge into its telecommunications network gear business, German's Manager Magazin Online reported, citing unidentified sources.

** China's largest Internet company Tencent Holdings Ltd and online retailer JD.com are in talks to combine their e-commerce business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, confirming earlier media reports.

** Hungarian energy group MOL is close to finalizing a deal to sell a 49 percent stake in upstream company BaiTex LLC to Turkish Petroleum Corporation, MOL said.

** Bahrain Telecommunications (Batelco) will take majority control of Kuwait's Qualitynet after agreeing to double its stake in the Internet provider, Batelco said. Batelco will raise the Bahraini firm's holding to 90 percent from 44 percent previously.

** TUI AG shareholder RIU, the Spanish hotels group, is to increase its stake in the German travel and tourism group by around 2 percent as part of a placing by the group's second largest shareholder.

** Air France-KLM SA will invest $100 million in Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA as the European carrier seeks to take advantage of a potential surge in travel demand during the coming soccer World Cup and the 2016 Olympics, both to take place in Brazil.