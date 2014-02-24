(Loewe, Jyske Bank, Shenzhen Marisfrolg, Eli Lilly. Updates Cosan SA)

Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Denmark's Jyske Bank has agreed to buy the country's fourth-largest mortgage credit institution BRFkredit for around 7.4 billion Danish crowns ($1.36 billion) in shares and cash, it said on Monday.

** German drug firm Bayer has clinched a $2.9 billion deal to take over Norwegian cancer drug maker Algeta after being tendered 92.17 percent of the shares in a cash offer, the companies said on Monday.

** Chipmaker RF Micro Devices Inc will buy peer TriQuint Semiconductor Inc for about $1.6 billion to capture a larger share of the market for chips supplied to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

** Eli Lilly and Co, one of the biggest U.S. drugmakers, said on Monday it would buy Germany's privately held Lohmann Animal Health for an undisclosed sum in a move to grow its animal vaccine business.

** Chinese retail group Shenzhen Marisfrolg has bought Krizia, one of Italy's oldest ready-to-wear fashion brands, and plans to open new shops in Asia, the companies said on Monday.

** Essar Energy Plc rejected a possible buyout bid from its majority shareholder, saying the offer of about 900 million pounds ($1.50 billion) undervalued the London-listed oil and gas company.

** Spain's Bankia said on Monday that it had reached a deal to sell three loan portfolios worth 713 million euros ($980 million) to institutional investors as part of a plan to dispose of non-strategic assets.

** Cinven Ltd will buy pharmaceutical contract research company Medpace Inc for $915 million from CCMP Capital Advisors LLC, providing more evidence of the sector's attractions for private equity.

** Men's Wearhouse Inc raised its offer for Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc by more than 10 percent, nearly two weeks after its smaller rival looked to fend off the unsolicited bid by agreeing to acquire Eddie Bauer.

** Insolvent German television maker Loewe is looking for a new partner to salvage the company after a group of investors said they wanted to pull out of a deal to purchase some of its assets and keep the brand going.

** Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to sell a minority stake in its Eastern Dragon gold project to Chinese private equity firm CDH Investments, the Canadian miner said on Monday.

** Canadian exploration company Augusta Resource Corp has asked its shareholders to reject base metal miner HudBay Minerals Inc's hostile takeover bid.

** Britain's Dixons Retail and Carphone Warehouse are in merger talks that could create an electrical goods and mobile-phone group with a market capitalization of more than 3.4 billion pounds.

** Oracle Corp said it would buy online data management startup BlueKai to bolster its marketing platform.

** Arabtec Holding, Dubai's largest listed construction firm, is in the advanced stages of talks to fully acquire a construction company in Kuwait's Kharafi Group, two sources aware of the discussions said. Arabtec is in talks to buy Kharafi National, a Kuwait-based contractor and facilities management firm with operations in several Middle Eastern countries.

** Belarusian state potash producer Belaruskali will supply potash to Russian phosphate and nitrogen fertilizer company Phosagro in 2014, the Russian firm said on Monday.

** Chesapeake Energy Corp said it was pursuing strategic alternatives for its oilfield services division, including an outright sale or a potential spinoff to Chesapeake shareholders.

** Finnish gas company Gasum is to acquire 51 percent of Norwegian Skangass's distribution operations from Lyse Corporation as it seeks to improve the efficiency of its liquefied natural gas network.

** Brazilian sugar and ethanol firm Cosan SA proposed a takeover on Monday of America Latina Logistica SA in a $4.7 billion deal that would form Latin America's largest railway and logistics company.

** French media group Vivendi confirmed on Monday that it had been approached by cable group Altice over a tie-up between mobile operator SFR and cable firm Numericable , but said it had not yet received a formal offer.

** German Internet service provider QSC said it was buying 51 percent of shares in FTAPI Software GmbH, a start-up company specialized in encrypted data exchange between business customers.

** Tesco, the world's No. 3 retailer by sales, is in talks with several companies over a possible restructuring of its struggling business in Turkey.

** French luxury group LVMH will unveil on Monday a joint venture with Italian fashion brand Marco de Vincenzo as part of its strategy to gain exposure to young and potentially fast-growing fashion labels, a source close to the matter said.

** South African financial services group MMI Holdings said it will buy a majority stake in Kenyan insurer Cannon Assurance for $27 million, to increase its presence in east Africa's top economy.

($1 = 0.73 euro)

($1 = 0.60 British pound sterling)

($1 = 3.67 United Arab Emirates dirhams) ($1 = 5.4365 Danish crowns) (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)