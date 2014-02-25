(Adds Hutchison, Riverbed Technology, Gjensidige)
Feb 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Hutchison's Three Ireland is prepared to sell
radio spectrum and continue a network sharing deal with a rival
in order to win EU approval of its $1 billion bid for
Telefonica's O2 Ireland, a source familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
** Hedge fund Elliott Management increased its offer for
network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc to $3.36
billion from $3.08 billion and said it was aware of other
potential buyers that Riverbed had so far ignored.
** British investment manager St James's Place Chief
Executive David Bellamy said on Tuesday that the company was at
an advanced stage in buying Henley Group, an advisory business
with around 400 million pounds ($665 million) under management
and 4,000 expatriate clients in Hong Kong, Singapore and
Shanghai.
** Finland's state investment fund, Solidium, has
sold 2.3 percent of Sampo, with analysts saying the
price indicated strong market interest in the insurance and
investment company. Solidium, which now owns 11.9 percent of
Sampo, said it raised 450 million euros ($618 million) from the
accelerated offering at 35.65 euros per share.
** A consortium led by Swedish private equity firm EQT is in
the final stage of talks to buy Australia's I-MED, the radiology
group said on Tuesday, in a deal that could be worth more than
A$400 million ($361 million).
** Malaysia's Petronas has agreed to sell a 25
percent stake in its Canadian shale gas assets to an Indian
company and an Asian gas buyer, the state firm's chief
executive, Shamsul Azhar Abbas, said on Tuesday.
** Orange said on Tuesday that it was in talks
with Microsoft over a possible tie-up with its
video-sharing website Dailymotion, nearly a year after
discussions with Yahoo collapsed following state
opposition.
** Norwegian insurer Gjensidige aims to sell its
20.1 percent stake in life insurer Storebrand, it said
on Tuesday, just two weeks after failing to attract satisfactory
bids for a large stake in Sparebank 1 SR-Bank.
** An alliance between Carlos Slim's America Movil
and the Austrian government to control Telekom Austria
moved closer as Slim said he wanted to start formal talks and
Austria said it was interested.
** Finnish paper firm Ahlstrom and Swedish peer
Munksjo could face a fine of up to 1 percent of their revenues
for providing misleading information related to their 2013
merger deal, European Union antitrust regulators said on
Tuesday.
** BASF head Kurt Bock told a news conference on
Tuesday that the chemicals group would continue to look for
attractive takeover targets in the oil and gas industry, when
asked about any interest in German utility RWE AG's
fossil fuel unit.
** Ghana's sole refinery, the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), is
close to signing a joint venture agreement with PetroSaudi
International and a deal is expected soon, Ghanaian President
John Mahama said.
** Japan-based Line Corp denied a media report that it was
in talks to sell a stake to SoftBank Corp - a report
that comes after big acquisitions of rival messaging app firms
have fanned speculation that it too may be up for grabs.
** Scania's independent board committee said on
Tuesday that it had begun evaluating Volkswagen's
bid for the remaining shares in the truck maker and advised
shareholders to not take a final decision until all relevant
information was available.
** Fresenius Medical Care, the world's biggest
provider of dialysis treatments, would look at Swedish rival
Diaverum if it was put up for sale, its chief
executive said.
** Qatar Airways is open to revenue-sharing partnerships
with other airlines that are part of its global airline
alliance, including British Airways, the Gulf carrier's
chief executive said.
** The sale of Vivendi's stake in Maroc Telecom to
United Arab Emirates operator Etisalat is set to be
completed in the coming weeks, Vivendi's chief financial officer
said on Tuesday.
** Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc
said on Tuesday it had agreed in principle to an alliance with
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd in the
business of advising on mergers and acquisitions.
($1 = 1.11 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.60 British pounds)
($1 = 0.73 euros)
(Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anannya Pramanick in
Bangalore)