Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Charter Communications would consider buying subscribers that Comcast could divest as part of its proposed Time Warner Cable takeover, Greg Maffei, CEO of the largest Charter stakeholder, Liberty Media, said on Friday.

** China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd has ordered 70 A320neo aircraft in a deal worth $6.37 billion, marking a big victory for Airbus Group NV, which has been actively marketing the upgraded variant of its popular A320 jet to Chinese carriers.

** Network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc rejected Elliott Management's unsolicited bid to buy the company for $3.36 billion, saying the hedge fund's offer undervalued the company.

** Chesapeake Energy Corp said it would sell 437 natural gas compression units and related assets in two separate deals to Access Midstream Partners LP and Exterran Partners LP for a total of $520 million.

** TGI Fridays, the global casual dining restaurant chain known for its red-striped canopies and memorabilia-rich decor, is in advanced talks to sell itself to buyout firm TriArtisan Capital Partners, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Chemical producer Solvay SA has hired Credit Suisse Group to find a buyer for its sulfuric acid unit and approached private equity firms about a deal that could reach $800 million, according to three people familiar with the matter.

** Real estate group Deutsche Annington will spend 2.4 billion euros ($3.3 billion) on German apartments to expand its presence in the north of the country, the company said on Friday.

** Chinese developer Soho China Ltd said on Friday it was selling two commercial buildings in Shanghai for a total of 5.23 billion yuan ($853.4 million), lower than the initial asking price, at a time of excess supply in the city.

** Montenegro's power utility, EPCG, said three bidders remained in the running to build a new coal-fired unit at its Pljevlja power plant after it dropped a consortium led by Slovakia's Istroenergo.

** Mattel Inc, the world's No. 1 toymaker, offered to buy Canada's Mega Brands Inc for about $460 million to better compete with Denmark's Lego, the leader in the fast-growing market for building blocks.

** Building services and construction company Interserve Plc is buying a maintenance business from Rentokil Initial Plc for 250 million pounds ($417 million), in pursuit of double-digit growth in earnings next year.

** Spain is making a 301 million euro ($412 million) profit on the sale of a 7.5 percent stake in Bankia, the lender's parent company BFA said, as the government started to return the country's biggest bailed-out bank to private ownership.

** Italian tiremaker Pirelli & C SpA said on Friday it had agreed to sell all of its steelcord business to Belgium's Bekaert Corp in a deal worth around 255 million euros ($345 million).

** France's Total SA plans to sell its 10 percent stake in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas field development, making it the second energy major to reduce its exposure to a project promoted to help Europe diversify its supplies.

** Belgian chemicals group Solvay and France's INEOS on Friday offered to divest more factories to get clearance from European competition regulators for their proposed PVC joint venture.

** The potential sale of Raiffeisen Bank International's business in Ukraine has been on hold as the Austrian lender conducted a capital increase this year, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told Reuters on Friday.

** German nationalized lender Hypo Real Estate said on Friday that a list of bidders for public finance specialist DEPFA Bank had been selected and that a sale was possible by July.

** Croatian top food producer and retailer Agrokor and owners of Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator agreed new takeover terms as a deadline for Mercator's debt restructuring expired on Friday.

** GDF Suez has agreed to sell its 24.5 percent stake in Hungarian Dunamenti gas-fired power plant to MET Group, GDF Suez's Hungarian unit said in a statement on Friday.

** Hypo Alpe Adria has five potential buyers for its Balkan network, the bulk of its remaining business after it sold its Austrian operations, its chief executive said in a newspaper article published on Friday.

** Italy's Banco Popolare said on Friday it planned to sell a majority stake in its bad debt unit Release, which owns gross loans worth 3.2 billion euros ($4.38 billion).

** China's biggest grains trader COFCO Corp said it is buying a 51 percent stake in Dutch peer Nidera, in a deal that will give the world's most populous country direct access to South American grain and oilseed supplies.

** South Korean telecoms firm KT Corp said on Friday it had decided not to bid for a stake in state-owned Tunisie Telecom, but gave no reason why. ($1 = 0.60 British pounds) ($1 = 0.73 euros) ($1 = 6.13 Chinese yuan)