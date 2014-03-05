March 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Morgan Stanley is weighing the sale of its private bank in Switzerland, which manages roughly 10 billion Swiss francs ($11.28 billion) in assets, a source close to the matter told Reuters. The U.S. bank is looking at several options, one of which is an outright sale, the person said.

** Verizon Communications is in talks with content providers to deliver web-based TV services to mobile platforms, Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said at an investor conference on Tuesday.

** Hong Kong investment firm Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd may block Australian gas transporter APA Group's A$2.06 billion ($1.84 billion) takeover of smaller rival Envestra Ltd, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** France's Imerys S.A. raised its offer to buy U.S. minerals and materials group Amcol International Corp to about $1.47 billion, topping an offer from Minerals Technologies Inc.

** The Polish treasury has welcomed interest in Ciech and will analyse the 1.03 billion zloty ($338 million) bid for the state-controlled chemiclas group by Poland's richest man, Jan Kulczyk, the ministry said. Earlier on Wednesday, KI Chemistry, controlled by Kulczyk's vehicle, Kulczyk Investments, offered 29.5 zlotys for each Ciech share, planning to buy up to 66 percent in the group.

** Norway's third-largest mobile operator, Tele2, has hired investment bank ABG Sundal Collier to review its options in Norway, including selling its operations there, after it lost a December auction for a mobile spectrum key for the development of its Norwegian network.

** Investment firm Heraldic Holding has bought an additional 13.9 percent stake in electricity infrastructure builder Infratek, lifting its overall holding to 94.6 percent, Heraldic said.