March 6 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on
Thursday:
** Buyout firm Cinven Ltd has hired banks to sell
Spire, the UK's second-biggest private hospital operator, in a
possible 1.5 billion pound ($2.51 billion) deal, and expects
strong demand as funds compete for rare investment opportunities
in the sector, several people familiar with the matter said.
** Morgan Stanley has sold its majority stake in
Accelerate Acquisitions, the parent company of British car
provider Zenith, to UK private equity fund HgCapital for 3.8
times its original investment.
** Deutsche Telekom said it would be open to a
potential consolidation in the U.S. mobile market but that at
the same time it had no concerns about running its T-Mobile USA
business.
** Japan's government will sell 26 million shares of Japan's
largest phone company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp
, back to the firm for 153 billion yen ($1.5 billion),
the finance ministry said, as part of its planned funding for a
stimulus package approved in December.
** Bouygues made an offer for larger telecom rival
SFR, which promises a bigger potential payday for seller Vivendi
than a competing offer from Numericable, but has more
regulatory risks.
** Spain's Savera Group, which earns most of its revenue in
China, is seeking a buyer for around 70 percent of itself, in a
sale valuing the company at up to $500 million, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
** European private equity firm Montagu has acquired a
majority stake in French pharmaceutical company Arkopharma,
Montagu said, buying out founder Max Rombi.
French newspaper Les Echos said that Montagu had acquired
Arkopharma for an enterprise value of 300 million euros ($415
million), citing several sources.
** Comcast Corp, the entertainment and cable
group, said it bought Freewheel, a startup that personalizes and
inserts online video ads for media clients, as it tries to boost
its digital advertising business. The companies did not reveal
financial details but a source familiar with the transaction
valued it at $360 million.
** Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has launched a placement of
its 1.5 percent stake in tyremaker Pirelli & C SpA,
the Italian bank said. The Pirelli shares held by Intesa
Sanpaolo have a market value of 87 million euros at Thursday's
closing price.
** High-speed trader Infinium Capital Management has stopped
trading and is working to wind down the company after struggling
with financial problems, President Mark Palchak told Reuters.
** British freight company Stobart Group Ltd said
it would sell 51 percent of its core transport and distribution
business for 239.7 million pounds to a group led by Chief
Operating Officer William Stobart.
** The biggest shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena
has denied press reports that it had sold a stake of
at least 8 percent in Italy's third-largest bank.
** Reliance Globalcom, the international unit of India's
Reliance Communications Ltd, is no longer up for sale
and may raise debt or equity to fund its expansion plans,
Globalcom's newly installed chief executive said.
** Spar Nord Bank, the fifth-largest Danish bank,
is interested in buying parts of smaller rival FIH Erhvervsbank
as it tries to expand in corporate lending, Spar Nord
said on Thursday.
** German publisher Axel Springer is on the
lookout for potential takeovers to strengthen its push into
digital media and away from its traditional print products.