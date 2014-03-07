March 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Safeway Inc, the second-largest U.S. mainstream grocery store operator, said private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management would acquire the company in a deal valued at about $9.4 billion.

** SAC Capital Advisors, the investment manager founded by Steven A. Cohen, said on Thursday that it had taken a 5.4 percent stake in Gogo Inc, a provider of in-flight Wi-Fi service.

** High-speed trader Infinium Capital Management, which has struggled financially, has stopped trading and is working to wind down the company, President Mark Palchak told Reuters on Thursday.

** French energy group Total is aiming to sell its TotalGaz liquefied gas unit for about 750 million euros ($1 billion), French daily Les Echos reported, citing unidentified sources.

** Credito Valtellinese has sold non-performing loans with a gross book value of around 36 million euros ($50 million) to global alternative asset manager Ares Management, the Italian mid-sized bank said.

** Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding decided to bid for the tender of Dalaman Airport operating rights, it said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange.

** Italy's state-backed Fondo Strategico Italiano said on Thursday that it had made a non-binding offer to buy a 30 percent stake in Spanish olive oil manufacturer Deoleo , as it seeks to bring home some local brands.