UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Chobani, the Greek yogurt maker that has grown into a U.S. sensation, is looking to sell a minority stake in a deal that could value the company at around $2.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
** Altice said its 10.9 billion euro ($15.1 billion) cash and share offer to combine Vivendi's SFR unit with Numericable still stood and remained valid until Friday. The deal would see Vivendi retain a 32 percent stake in the new combined mobile operator. Bouygues Telecom has made a rival bid for 10.5 billion euros in which Vivendi would keep 46 percent.
** Japan's SoftBank Corp is still trying to buy T-Mobile US Inc and merge it with its U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said, even though U.S. regulators appear set against a deal.
** Germany's ThyssenKrupp said it would close its railway equipment business, which was damaged by its involvement in a cartel, after failing to secure a sale of its wider railways and construction arm.
** Dutch supermarkets group Ahold agreed to buy 50 supermarkets from Austria's SPAR AG in the Czech Republic for 5.25 billion Czech crowns ($266.3 million), under a strategy to use some of its cash pile to grow in markets near where it is already present.
** Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corp has offered to buy 51 percent of Malaysia's Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, bidding more on a per share basis than a rival Malaysian firm and sending Kian Joo's stock soaring.
($1 = 19.71 Czech Crowns)
($1 = 0.72 Euros) (Compiled by Natalie Grover)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources