March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Shareholders of cable company Ono are close to reaching a deal with Britain's Vodafone on an offer to buy the Spanish group for about 7.2 billion euros ($10 billion) including debt, said two sources familiar with the matter.

** European buyout firm Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP is nearing a deal to acquire education software provider Skillsoft Ltd for more than $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Daimler AG have agreed on plans for a 50-50 Mexican joint venture designed to produce future vehicle models for their Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz brands, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

** Vivendi SA will enter three weeks of exclusive talks with cable group Numericable Group SA in an effort to finalize a deal to sell its telecom unit SFR for 11.75 billion euros ($16.4 billion) in cash, plus a stake in the resulting business.

** A Temasek-led shareholders group has offered to pay $2.1 billion in cash for the shares in Olam International Ltd they do not already own, putting the heft of the Singapore state investor behind the commodity trading firm's weak balance sheet.

** Latino-focused cable network NuvoTV has made an offer to buy Madison Square Garden Co's Fuse TV for more than $200 million in cash and stock, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The offer from NuvoTV, in which pop singer Jennifer Lopez owns a minority stake, pits her against former boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs, who made a bid of about $200 million for Fuse TV, a music TV network, earlier this week, Bloomberg reported.

** Royal Bank of Scotland has commissioned investment bank Morgan Stanley to advise it on potential merger opportunities for its Irish unit, Ulster Bank, the business's chief executive was quoted as saying.

** India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Oil India have completed the purchase of a 10 percent stake in state refiner Indian Oil Corp for 53.4 billion rupees ($873 million), senior executives at the two companies said.

** Hong Kong property developer New World Development Co Ltd said it would take its majority-owned New World China Land Ltd unit private for HK$18.6 billion ($2.4 billion), seeking more flexibility in managing its flagship China-focused property business.

** Italian property company Risanamento SpA will sell its crown jewels, nine high-end properties in the heart of Paris, to a UK-based fund to pay off debt and raise cash. The board has given the final approval to an offer worth 1.23 billion euros by Chelsfield/The Olayan Group, Risanamento said, confirming what a source told Reuters earlier.

** India's Supreme Court ordered Nokia to give a 35-billion-rupee ($572.5 million) guarantee before it transfers one of its biggest mobile phone plants and other assets in the country to Microsoft Corp.

** India is aiming to raise 30-40 billion rupees ($491 million-$654 million) via the sale of a stake held by a state-run trust fund in Axis Bank by month-end, said Alok Tandon, joint secretary in the Department of Disinvestment.

** Spie has chosen six banks to run a stock market listing in Autumn that could value the French electrical and mechanical engineering group at 3-4 billion euros