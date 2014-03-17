March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Vodafone Group Plc has agreed to buy Spain's largest cable operator Ono for 7.2 billion euros ($10 billion), in the latest move by the British group to rebuild its European operations with a broadband offering.

** Italy's UniCredit SpA ruled out a possible sale or listing of its German unit HVB, while declining to comment on a press report it is considering those options for asset manager Pioneer. The Financial Times reported on Sunday that UniCredit was considering putting up for sale or floating Pioneer, valued at over 2 billion euros ($2.8 billion), as early as next year.

** German industrial machinery and process engineering group GEA Group AG has picked four final bidders for its heat exchangers division in a potential 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) deal, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it signed a collaboration agreement with Five Prime Therapeutics Inc to develop new drugs that use the immune system to fight cancer and would buy a stake in the smaller company as Bristol looks to expand its immuno-oncology portfolio.

** Chesapeake Energy Corp said it would spin off its oilfield services division, less than a month after saying it was pursuing options including a sale of the business.

** Glencore Xstrata could reach an agreement as soon as this week over the sale of its large Peruvian copper mine Las Bambas to a Chinese consortium led by Minmetals, two sources with knowledge of the situation said.

** U.S. farm co-operative CHS Inc said it had agreed to buy 16 Canadian farm retail outlets from Agrium Inc and planned to further expand its business in Canada.

** Philips has bought a majority stake in Saudi Arabia's General Lighting Co from a consortium including Carlyle Group, in the U.S. private equity firm's first exit from an investment in the country.

** Oil major Rosneft has agreed a deal giving it control over a 13 percent indirect stake in Pirelli SpA , making the Russian group the single biggest shareholder in the world's fifth-largest tiremaker.

** Mosaic Co said it had completed its $1.4-billion purchase of CF Industries' phosphate business. The deal includes assets in Florida such as a phosphate mine, plant, and a phosphate manufacturing facility.

** Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No.3 oil and gas company, said Whitecap Resources Inc had agreed to buy some of its oil and gas properties in Western Canada for about C$855 million ($771 million) as it focuses on its oil sands and shale properties in the region.

** Broadcasting masts group TDF faces a battle to sell its French arm as favored suitor Dering Capital struggles to fund its bid and fears mount that consolidation among the unit's telecoms clients could hit revenues, sources close to the matter said.

** Germany's debt-burdened utility RWE has struck a deal to sell its oil and gas production arm DEA to a group of investors led by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, valuing the unit at about 5.1 billion euros ($7.1 billion), including debt.

** French ship supplier Bourbon said its main shareholder, Jaccar Holdings, was planning to make an offer to buy the company. The offer is conditional upon Jaccar obtaining 50.1 percent of the capital, as well as bank financing, Bourbon said.

** Activist investor Edward Bramson has raised his stake in one of Britain's oldest private equity firms, Electra Private Equity, months after banking hefty profits on the sale of a stake in peer 3i.

** Italian private equity fund Clessidra is in exclusive talks to buy a stake in Harmont & Blaine, the clothing company said on Monday, a move it hopes will help it expand abroad.

** French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) could reduce its 8.85 percent stake in waste and water group Veolia , CDC head Jean-Pierre Jouyet told the Les Echos newspaper in an interview published on Monday.

** Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp is in advanced talks to sell its Wyoming natural gas field to private-equity firms Carlyle Group LP and NGP Energy Capital Management LLC for about $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

** Giant Investment Ltd will acquire Chinese online gaming company Giant Interactive Group Inc for $3 billion and take it private, the companies said on Sunday.

** Italian insurer Unipol agreed on Saturday to sell assets with premiums worth about 1.1 billion euros ($1.53 billion) to Germany's Allianz, a move it said would allow it to comply with Italian regulators.

** Swedish medical technology firm Getinge will steer clear of acquisitions in the near term as it fixes problems at its manufacturing sites, its chief executive said.

** British insurer Legal & General Group Plc has bought a portfolio of low-cost housing for 252 million pounds ($419 million), continuing an investment drive into UK infrastructure.