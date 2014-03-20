(Adds Telecom Italia, Eurazeo, Bouygues, Aberdeen Asset, CitiusTech)

March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Telecom Italia may look into taking a minority stake in Italian fiber network provider Metroweb to help boost its investments in faster networks, people familiar with the matter said.

** French private equity firm Eurazeo is set to lose control of Europe's biggest parking management firm Apcoa to a group of lenders led by U.S. investment firm Centerbridge.

** French conglomerate Bouygues is expected to make a new offer to purchase telecom business SFR, the mobile phone unit of Vivendi, French newspaper Le Monde said .

** Aberdeen Asset Management Plc said on Thursday that it had received regulatory approval to buy Lloyds Banking Group's fund management arm Scottish Widows Investment Partnership.

** India's CitiusTech said on Thursday that U.S.-based buyout firm General Atlantic LLC had agreed to invest in the healthcare technology services and solutions provider to help it expand business globally.

** Russian steelmaker Magnitogorskiy metallurgicheskiy kombinat OAO (MMK) hopes to sell its 5 percent share in Fortescue Metals Group Ltd by the end of the year, MMK said on Thursday.

** Talks between Austria and Carlos Slim's America Movil SAB de CV on pooling their stakes in Telekom Austria AG have hit snags over Austrian insistence on maintaining broad veto rights over some decisions, Kurier newspaper reported on Thursday.

** The Italian government supports plans by Finmeccanica SpA to sell its transportation units and focus on its core aerospace and defense businesses, the finance and industries ministries said in a joint statement.

** Retail-focused conglomerate China Resources Enterprise Ltd (CRE) expects government approval for its joint venture with British supermarket operator Tesco Plc to come through in May, CRE's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

** Bilfinger has around 800 million euros ($1.11 billion) left in its war chest for acquisitions, but has no plans to make any 'big bang' deals, the engineering and services company said on Thursday.

** Consultancy firm KPMG called on Thursday for expressions of interest in buying 75.5 percent of Slovenia's main airport Aerodrom Ljubljana.

** The Polish treasury expects to receive an offer next month for its majority stake in real-estate holding company PHN , as the ministry aims to privatize the company in the first half of this year, the deputy treasury minister said on Thursday. The treasury controls 73 percent of PHN, a stake that the market values at almost 1 billion zlotys ($331 million).

** China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd will buy 117.7 million yuan ($19 million) worth of assets from Suntory (China) Holding Co Ltd as the Hong Kong-listed fruit and vegetable juice producer expands its product portfolio to tea and coffee drinks.

** Mayroy, the biggest shareholder in French pharmaceutical company Ipsen SA, announced on Wednesday the sale of a 7 percent stake in Ipsen via private placement, bringing its stake down to 57.6 percent.

** Loral Space & Communications Inc, which holds a majority stake in Canadian satellite communications company Telesat Holdings Inc, has selected private equity firm Apax Partners LLP and two Canadian pension funds to negotiate a sale of Telesat, people familiar with the matter said.

** French aerospace and defense supplier Zodiac Aerospace SA said on Wednesday that it was ready to make new acquisitions after posting a 9.2 percent rise in revenue for the first six months of its financial year. ($1 = 6.20 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 0.72 euros) ($1 = 3.02 Polish zlotys) (Compiled by Avik Das and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)