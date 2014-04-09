(Adds Procter & Gamble, Bankia; Updates Risanamento)
April 9 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Procter & Gamble Co is selling the bulk of its pet
food business to Mars Inc for $2.9 billion to focus more on its
personal care and cleaning brands, the companies said.
** South African retailer Woolworths Holdings Ltd
is set to buy struggling Australian department store operater
David for $2 billion after trumping an offer from Myer
Holdings Ltd.
** Goldman Sachs Group and U.S. private equity firm
Warburg Pincus are among the companies that have advanced to the
next round of the sale process to buy a stake in China Huarong
Asset Management Co Ltd, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** Executives from Comcast Corp and Time Warner
Cable Inc are expected to defend their plan to merge as
they go before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the first hearing
since the $45.2-billion deal was announced in February.
** Italian real estate group Risanamento said it
signed a preliminary deal to sell all its nine French properties
for 1.225 billion euros ($1.69 billion).
** Spain's biggest state-owned lender Bankia said
it had given UBS and Citigroup a mandate to sell its entire 4.94
percent holding in Spanish utility Iberdrola, one of
its last remaining corporate stakes. Spain's bailed-out banks
such as Bankia have been among the most active sellers of
industrial holdings as they slim down to comply with
restructuring plans following a 2012 international rescue.
** Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd and
BASF Nederland BV have agreed to invest 1.5 billion ringgit
($463 million) in an aroma ingredients complex in the central
state of Pahang, according to a filing.
** Swiss chemicals company Clariant and U.S.
chemical manufacturer Ashland Inc said they had agreed
to sell their joint venture ASK Chemicals to funds affiliated
with private equity investment firm Rhone.
** Finnish utility Fortum said it would sell its
Norwegian electricity distribution business as well as its share
in Fredrikstad Energi and Fredrikstad Energi Nett to Norway's
Hafslund.
** The largest shareholder in Belgian medical supplies
company Arseus has sold its entire stake in a private
placement, a larger sale than initially planned.
** Oil and gas explorer Tower Resources is raising
19.3 million pounds ($32 million) to expand its African drilling
program and help finance the acquisition of Africa-focused Rift
Petroleum, the company said.
** Spanish olive oil bottler Deoleo, the target of
a takeover battle that has taken on political dimensions, said
British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners had made the
best bid for the company.
($1 = 0.5970 British Pounds)
($1 = 3.2410 Malaysian Ringgit)
($1 = 0.72 Euros)
(Compiled by Sneha Banerjee and Natalie Grover in Bangalore)