(Adds JSW, Takeaway.com, Telecom Italia, BNP Paribas; Updates Vodafone, Goldcorp)

April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** EBay Inc and Carl Icahn ended their proxy fight on Thursday as the activist investor dropped his proposal that the e-commerce company split off its PayPal payments unit and withdrew his two nominees for the eBay board.

** Telecom Italia has signed a deal with Sky Italia to sell pay-TV content for the unit of Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox to its clients from 2015, the companies said. The deal could make Telecom Italia's broadband offerings more attractive at a time when the phone group is carrying out costly network upgrades to boost Internet speeds and help it win customers in a recovering domestic market.

** Goldcorp Inc raised its hostile takeover offer for Osisko Mining Corp, squeaking above a white knight bid by Yamana Gold Inc and heightening a bidding war that has helped inject life into a depressed gold mining sector.

** Koch Industries and Goldman Sachs's private equity arm are acquiring European printing-ink maker Flint from buyout group CVC in a deal valuing the company at more than 2.2 billion euros.

** Vodafone Group Plc said it expected to close on Friday a deal to buy an 11 percent stake in its Indian business from minority partner Piramal Enterprises Ltd, giving it full ownership.

** Poland's JSW, the biggest coking coal producer in the European Union, agreed to buy coal mine Knurow-Szczyglowice from the Kompania Weglowa mining group for 1.49 billion zlotys ($495.82 million), JSW said.

** Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said on Thursday that it would buy the Southeast Asian dairy operations of Etika International Holdings Ltd for $329 million.

** Japan's Toyota Tsusho is acquiring a 39.9 percent stake in loss-making Scholz AG as part of its effort to put the German metals recycling group's finances back on a solid footing. Toyota Tsusho, part of the Toyota group, declined to specify how much it paid Scholz's family owners for the stake.

** BNP Paribas, France's largest bank, has offered to buy South African unsecured lender RCS Group for 2.65 billion rand ($253 million) from clothing retailer Foschini Group and Standard Bank, they said.

** The Philippines' International Container Terminal Services Inc said on Thursday that it had agreed to operate, develop and expand Iraq's largest port facilities and invest $130 million in the first phase of the deal.

** Several large hedge funds doubled down on Puerto Rico in last month's giant bond sale despite the U.S. territory's financial struggles, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing confidential documents reviewed by the newspaper. Och-Ziff Capital Management, Paulson & Co, Fir Tree Partners, Perry Capital LLC and Brigade Capital Management each bought more than $100 million of the bonds, according to a list of buyers of the sale, the newspaper said.

** Belgian chemicals group Solvay said on Thursday that it had agreed to sell its European PVC compound business Benvic Europe to U.S. investment firm Open Gate Capital.

** Israeli energy and insurance conglomerate Delek Group said on Thursday that it was in advanced talks to sell its U.S. insurance business Republic Group.

** Swiss cement producer Holcim's plans to merge with French peer Lafarge and create the world's biggest cement maker will be subject to an extensive review, the European Union's antitrust chief said on Thursday.

** Netherlands-based Takeaway.com said it acquired Lieferando.de, one of the largest food delivery websites in Germany. The companies did not provide a value for the transaction.

($1 = 3.01 Polish Zlotys)

($1 = 10.46 South African rand) (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)