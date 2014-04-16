(Adds Michael Foods, Electronic Funds Source, Osisko Mining, Veolia Environnement, Ahli United Bank, Sodastream)

April 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Cereal maker Post Holdings Inc is close to a deal to acquire eggs and dairy producer Michael Foods Group Inc for $2.5 billion, prevailing over a rival bid from Tyson Foods Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Warburg Pincus LLC is in advanced talks to acquire Electronic Funds Source LLC (EFS) in a deal that could value the transportation services payments company at more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Twitter Inc said on Tuesday that it bought social data provider Gnip for an undisclosed amount, signaling that it would take on a new role of packaging and selling data, a service in demand by business and government.

** Johnson Controls Inc said on Wednesday that it would acquire Air Distribution Technologies from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $1.6 billion, in a move aimed at expanding its offerings in the ventilation products segment.

** Canada's Osisko Mining Corp said on Wednesday it had reached a C$3.9 billion ($3.6 billion) deal to sell most of its assets to Yamana Gold Inc and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd as it battles to thwart a hostile takeover bid from Goldcorp Inc, one of the world's biggest gold miners.

** The abrupt firing of Symantec Corp Chief Executive Steve Bennett last month is attracting activist investors and private equity firms to the U.S. security software maker, in a development that could potentially lead to its breakup or sale, sources familiar with the situation said.

** French waste management and water companies Veolia Environnement and Suez Environnement both denied on Wednesday that they are in talks about merging or even considering such a move.

** The board of Brazilian railway company America Latina Logistica SA approved a proposal on Tuesday to merge with Rumo Logistica SA, a subsidiary of Brazilian sugar and ethanol company Cosan SA Industria e Comercio.

** Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain's largest lender, is evaluating a sale or merger with a rival bank in a potential $5 billion deal, several bankers familiar with the situation said.

** Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group stood by its 2014 financial targets on Wednesday despite unusually weak sales of disinfectants and signaled it was leaning toward spinning off its declining pharmaceuticals business.

** German travel and tourism company TUI AG's stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd will drop to 13.9 percent following the latter's tie-up with Chilean peer Compania SudAmericana de Vapores.

** Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday that it would keep its cocoa presses but still wanted to sell its chocolate business after long-running negotiations to sell the money-losing operations to a buyer collapsed.

** German utilities RWE and E.ON want to sell their interests in Luxembourg energy provider Enovos, the latter said.

** ConMed Corp, a surgical device maker that has been fighting off activist investors, is exploring a sale and has contacted large medical device companies to gauge their buyout interest, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** German industrial machinery and process engineering group GEA Group has agreed to sell its heat exchangers division, with a value of about 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) including debt, to private equity investor Triton.

** Sweden's Investor AB said on Wednesday it was turning down a 200 crown per share bid by Volkswagen for Swedish truckmaker Scania SCVb.ST.

** France's BioAlliance Pharma said it agreed to buy Scandinavian biopharmaceutical company Topotarget to boost its scale and combine their pipelines of new rare cancer treatments.

** At-home soda maker Sodastream International is in early talks to sell a stake of up to 16 percent to a strategic entity, Israeli financial news daily Calcalist reported on its website.

** Finland's Metso spurned a merger approach from rival engineering firm Weir on Wednesday, leaving the British company casting around for other ways to boost its mining equipment business.

** LyondellBasell said it had pulled out of talks to sell its Berre refinery in southeastern France to Monaco-based Sotragem, adding that the bid offered no guarantee that the mothballed site would restart.

** New Zealand raised NZ$733 million ($635 million) from the sale of a minority stake in power firm Genesis Energy Ltd - the last of four partial privatizations to bolster state finances although they did not raise as much as first hoped.

** Turkish cement makers are interested in acquisition opportunities that could arise from the merger of Holcim of Switzerland and France's Lafarge to create the world's biggest cement maker.

** Israeli energy and insurance conglomerate Delek Group said on Wednesday that it had agreed to sell a controlling 55 percent stake in its U.S. insurance business Republic Group for $121 million to a group of unnamed investors.

($1 = 1.16 New Zealand dollars) ($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars ($1 = 0.72 euros)