(Adds Michael Foods, Electronic Funds Source, Osisko Mining,
Veolia Environnement, Ahli United Bank, Sodastream)
April 15 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Cereal maker Post Holdings Inc is close to a
deal to acquire eggs and dairy producer Michael Foods Group Inc
for $2.5 billion, prevailing over a rival bid from Tyson Foods
Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter.
** Warburg Pincus LLC is in advanced talks to acquire
Electronic Funds Source LLC (EFS) in a deal that could value the
transportation services payments company at more than $1
billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Twitter Inc said on Tuesday that it bought
social data provider Gnip for an undisclosed amount, signaling
that it would take on a new role of packaging and selling data,
a service in demand by business and government.
** Johnson Controls Inc said on Wednesday that it
would acquire Air Distribution Technologies from Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board for $1.6 billion, in a move aimed at
expanding its offerings in the ventilation products segment.
** Canada's Osisko Mining Corp said on Wednesday it
had reached a C$3.9 billion ($3.6 billion) deal to sell most of
its assets to Yamana Gold Inc and Agnico Eagle Mines
Ltd as it battles to thwart a hostile takeover bid from
Goldcorp Inc, one of the world's biggest gold miners.
** The abrupt firing of Symantec Corp Chief
Executive Steve Bennett last month is attracting activist
investors and private equity firms to the U.S. security software
maker, in a development that could potentially lead to its
breakup or sale, sources familiar with the situation said.
** French waste management and water companies Veolia
Environnement and Suez Environnement both
denied on Wednesday that they are in talks about merging or even
considering such a move.
** The board of Brazilian railway company America Latina
Logistica SA approved a proposal on Tuesday to merge
with Rumo Logistica SA, a subsidiary of Brazilian sugar and
ethanol company Cosan SA Industria e Comercio.
** Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain's largest
lender, is evaluating a sale or merger with a rival bank in a
potential $5 billion deal, several bankers familiar with the
situation said.
** Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group stood
by its 2014 financial targets on Wednesday despite unusually
weak sales of disinfectants and signaled it was leaning toward
spinning off its declining pharmaceuticals business.
** German travel and tourism company TUI AG's
stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd will
drop to 13.9 percent following the latter's tie-up with Chilean
peer Compania SudAmericana de Vapores.
** Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday that it
would keep its cocoa presses but still wanted to sell its
chocolate business after long-running negotiations to sell the
money-losing operations to a buyer collapsed.
** German utilities RWE and E.ON want
to sell their interests in Luxembourg energy provider Enovos,
the latter said.
** ConMed Corp, a surgical device maker that has
been fighting off activist investors, is exploring a sale and
has contacted large medical device companies to gauge their
buyout interest, people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
** German industrial machinery and process engineering group
GEA Group has agreed to sell its heat exchangers
division, with a value of about 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion)
including debt, to private equity investor Triton.
** Sweden's Investor AB said on Wednesday it was turning
down a 200 crown per share bid by Volkswagen for
Swedish truckmaker Scania SCVb.ST.
** France's BioAlliance Pharma said it agreed to
buy Scandinavian biopharmaceutical company Topotarget
to boost its scale and combine their pipelines of new rare
cancer treatments.
** At-home soda maker Sodastream International is
in early talks to sell a stake of up to 16 percent to a
strategic entity, Israeli financial news daily Calcalist
reported on its website.
** Finland's Metso spurned a merger approach from
rival engineering firm Weir on Wednesday, leaving the
British company casting around for other ways to boost its
mining equipment business.
** LyondellBasell said it had pulled out of talks to
sell its Berre refinery in southeastern France to Monaco-based
Sotragem, adding that the bid offered no guarantee that the
mothballed site would restart.
** New Zealand raised NZ$733 million ($635 million) from the
sale of a minority stake in power firm Genesis Energy Ltd
- the last of four partial privatizations to bolster
state finances although they did not raise as much as first
hoped.
** Turkish cement makers are interested in acquisition
opportunities that could arise from the merger of Holcim
of Switzerland and France's Lafarge to
create the world's biggest cement maker.
** Israeli energy and insurance conglomerate Delek Group
said on Wednesday that it had agreed to sell a
controlling 55 percent stake in its U.S. insurance business
Republic Group for $121 million to a group of unnamed investors.
($1 = 1.16 New Zealand dollars)
($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars
($1 = 0.72 euros)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bangalore)