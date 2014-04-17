BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
April 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:
** Standard Chartered's planned sale of its Hong Kong consumer finance unit has drawn first-round bids from suitors like Carlyle Group and Bain Capital, lured by the unit's industry-beating returns, people familiar with the matter said.
** Troubled UK insurer RSA has sold the bulk of its eastern European operations to Poland's state-controlled group PZU for some 360 million euros ($500 million), the Polish firm's biggest deal and RSA's first to be done under its financial restructuring plan.
** Chemtura Corp struck a deal to sell its agrichemicals business to rival Platform Specialty Products Corp for about $1 billion as it transforms itself into a pure-play industrial specialty chemical company.
** Athasbasca Oil Corp said on Thursday it has exercised an option to sell its 40 percent stake in the planned Dover oil sands project to its partner PetroChina Co for C$1.32 billion ($1.20 billion) after the project received final approvals from the government of Alberta.
** The Portuguese government gave the go-ahead on Thursday for a sale of its remaining 11-percent stake in power grid operator REN via a share offering open to retail and institutional investors.
** South African financial services group Alexander Forbes said on Thursday it received expressions of interest from several different parties interested in acquiring it.
** Nationalized Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria expects to get no more than half a billion euros ($690 million) for its Balkans network in a deal that could wrap up by year's end, Chief Executive Alexander Picker said on Thursday.
** An agreement between Carlos Slim's America Movil and the Austrian government to take joint ownership of Telekom Austria is likely to be agreed next week despite a public war of words that broke out on Friday.
** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said on Thursday its subsidiary Delek Europe Holdings signed a memorandum of understanding to sell Delek Europe BV to a foreign fund for 355 million euros ($490.1 million).
** Barnes & Noble Inc Chairman Leonard Riggio, the bookseller's founder and largest shareholder, cut his stake in the company to 20 percent by selling shares worth about $64 million.
** Two prominent proxy advisers have split on whether shareholders should vote to maintain Augusta Resource Corp's shareholder rights plan, which could thwart a hostile takeover bid from larger Canadian base metals miner HudBay Minerals Inc.
** Cereal maker Post Holdings Inc is close to a deal to acquire eggs and dairy producer and distributor Michael Foods Group Inc for $2.5 billion, prevailing over a rival bid from Tyson Foods Inc, said a person familiar with the matter.
** Etihad Airways has toughened its stance on conditions for investing in Italy's struggling Alitalia in continuing negotiations between the airlines, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
** India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd said it agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in unlisted Shriram Capital Ltd for 20.14 billion rupees ($334 million), increasing its foothold in the financial services sector.
** Morocco's government has sold its remaining 6 percent stake in lender Banque Centrale Populaire S.A (BCP), the finance ministry said on Thursday.
** Australian developer Meriton Group is considering a A$3 billion ($2.8 billion) offer from a Chinese developer for half its apartment business, according to a media report, highlighting increasing Chinese interest in Australia's housing market.
** Discovery Communications has dropped out of bidding to buy Britain's free-to-air Channel 5, according to two sources familiar with the matter. ($1 = 0.73 Euros) ($1 = 1.07 Australian dollars) ($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 60.29 Indian rupees)
