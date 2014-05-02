(Adds IK Investment, BTG Pactual SA, Skechers, Arsenal Capital,
GE, Merck KGaA)
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc increased its offer for
AstraZeneca Plc to 63 billion pounds ($106 billion) on
Friday, but the British company promptly rejected the proposal,
which would create the world's biggest pharmaceuticals company.
** InterContinental Hotels Group said on Friday it
would return $750 million to shareholders and was considering
selling off more hotels after reporting its strongest revenue
per room performance in seven quarters.
** Boursorama SA, the online broker controlled by
French bank Societe Generale, announced on Friday that
it is to close its British business and that 2014 group net
income would be near zero as a result.
** Auto parts maker Visteon Corp said it would sell
most of its automotive interiors business to private equity firm
Cerberus Capital Management LP as it focuses on its
fast-growing climate control and electronics operations.
** News Corp said it would buy romance novel
publisher Harlequin Enterprises Ltd from Canadian newspaper
company Torstar Corp to boost its non-English book
publishing.
** London-based private equity fund Pamplona Capital
Management LLP has cut its stake in Italian lender Unicredit
to 4.88 percent from 5.01 percent, according to a
filing published by market regulator Consob on Friday.
** Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC Private Ltd
, has agreed to extend a 3.4 billion peso ($76.3
million) loan convertible into equity to the parent of Century
Pacific Food Inc, ahead of the latter's Philippine
listing.
** Berkshire Hathaway Inc's energy unit said on
Thursday it would buy AltaLink, Canada's regulated electricity
transmission company, from SNC-Lavalin Group Inc for
about $2.9 billion in cash.
** Goldcorp Inc Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes said on
Thursday he was disappointed the company failed in its takeover
bid for Osisko Mining Corp but not overpaying for the
smaller Canadian miner was the right thing to do.
** IK Investment Partners has asked rival buyout groups to
submit bids for Germany-based fire extinguisher maker Minimax by
the end of this month, three people familiar with the process
told Reuters.
** Brazilian state-run mortgage lender Caixa Economica
Federal and investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA are
considering the acquisition of consumer finance company Banco
Pan's insurance unit, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper
reported, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.
** Sport shoes maker Skechers USA Inc said on Friday
it would explore buying a stake in the Los Angeles Clippers
basketball team, whose owner is at the center of a storm over
alleged racist remarks.
** Private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners is
considering a sale of its business that helps U.S. oil and
chemical companies reclaim import taxes, a partner at the firm
said. A source familiar with the matter said it could be valued
at up to $500 million.
** General Electric Co is in advanced talks to sell
its energy unit that makes fuel dispensers to First Reserve
Corp, according to people familiar with the matter, in the
latest example of a conglomerate selling an unloved business to
a buyout firm.
** German chemicals and pharmaceuticals company Merck KGaA
said it had completed its 1.9 billion euro ($2.6
billion) takeover of Britain's AZ Electronic Materials,
a move Merck expects to boost its business in Asia.
($1 = 0.5919 British pounds)
($1 = 44.5 pesos)
(Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)