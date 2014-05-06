(Adds Ardian, Liberty Interactive, Casa Saba, AstraZeneca,
Alitalia, B/E Aerospace, Commerzbank, BMW, Wendel, Albania,
updates Bayer)
May 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Germany's Bayer AG has trumped rival bidders
for Merck & Co Inc's consumer care business in a $14.2
billion deal, adding to a string of major cross-border deals in
the healthcare industry.
** Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd is considering
increasing its offer to acquire rival reinsurer Aspen Insurance
Holdings Ltd to around $50 per share, or roughly $3.26
billion, people familiar with the matter said.
** John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp filed
with regulators to spin off its stake in travel website
TripAdvisor Inc and ownership of online retailer
BuySeasons into a separate company valued at about $3 billion.
** French investment group Wendel on Tuesday said
it planned to sell a 4.3 percent stake in Saint-Gobain
, Europe's biggest supplier of construction materials,
for about 1 billion euros ($1.39 billion), through an
accelerated bookbuilding process.
** Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC is
exploring a sale of New Breed Logistics Inc in a deal that could
value the supply chain management company at more than $1
billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Mexican company Grupo Casa Saba said on Tuesday
it had agreed the sale of its pharmacy retail business to
European retailer Alliance Boots for 8.3 billion Mexican pesos
($638.07 million).
** Investment manager Pamplona Capital Management is to buy
UK train leasing company Beacon Rail for around $450 million
from a subsidiary of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
.
** Bezeq Israel Telecom subsidiary Walla
Communications agreed to sell its classified ads website Yad2 to
Axel Springer Digital Classifieds for 788 million shekels ($228
million) in cash.
** Chinese internet service provider Tencent Holdings
plans to acquire an 11.3 percent stake in digital
mapping service provider Navinfo Co Ltd for 1.17
billion yuan ($187.3 million), Navinfo said late on Monday.
** U.S. group Lexmark International said on Tuesday
it had made a 1.2 billion crown ($183 million) cash bid for
Sweden's Readsoft that was unanimously recommended by
the software company's board.
** French President Francois Hollande said General
Electric's bid for Alstom's energy business was
not acceptable as it stands and that the government's aim was to
get better offers.
** German auto parts and tire maker Continental
would be able to shoulder another multi-billion euro acquisition
in the next 18 months, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer told
Reuters.
** German sportswear company Adidas is
considering offers for its struggling Rockport shoe brand, its
chief executive said on Tuesday.
** Corinthian Colleges Inc said it would explore
strategic alternatives as student enrollments decline and the
company faces potential legal action from U.S. regulators.
** German utility MVV Energie and French group
Semardel have formed a joint venture to manage energy-from-waste
plants, eyeing a wave of contract renewals in France due in
coming years.
** Bouygues Telecom and Vivendi's SFR
unit are both ready to make offers for French virtual mobile
network operator Virgin Mobile, Les Echos newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
** Malaysian state asset manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd is
considering a proposal to merge four of its portfolio companies
to form Southeast Asia's second largest property firm by assets,
a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** One of Brazil's biggest sugar and ethanol groups Sao
Martinho SA said on Monday that it signed a deal to
acquire control of sugar and ethanol mill Santa Cruz SA from
Luiz Ometto Partcipacoes SA and other stake holders.
** European private equity firm Ardian is selling its 22
percent stake in French caterer Newrest to Newrest's management,
Ardian said on Tuesday.
** AstraZeneca Plc laid out its defence against
Pfizer Inc's $106-billion takeover approach on Tuesday
by predicting its sales would rise by three quarters over the
next decade, although only after a short-term drop.
** Gulf carrier Etihad has restarted talks to take a stake
in Alitalia but would invest in the loss-making Italian airline
only if its strict conditions are met, a source close to the
matter said on Tuesday.
** European planemaker Airbus is not interested in the
potential sale of all or part of seating supplier and parts
distributor B/E Aerospace, two people familiar with the matter
said.
Also, B/E Aerospace, which made a surprise
announcement of reviewing strategic alternatives on Sunday, is
actively engaging in early stage conversations with potential
buyers but is not in advanced talks with any company, according
to people familiar with the matter.
** Commerzbank AG has attracted five final bids
for a multi-billion-euro portfolio of Spanish property loans,
being sold as it takes advantage of a recovery in the country's
real estate market to help clean up its finances, sources said.
** BMW said on Tuesday legal barriers prevented
the German luxury auto maker from raising its stake in a Chinese
joint venture company, even as rival Daimler appeared
to have found a loophole to soften strict ownership rules.
** A fund run by billionaire investor John Paulson has
acquired minority stakes in a bank and a water company in
Greece, adding to evidence the country was attracting
international investors back after a deep six-year slump.
** Albania plans to auction off 13 oil exploration blocks,
including one offshore, to oil majors and other foreign
companies after a significant discovery has attracted strong
interest, a government minister said.
** Financial markets post-trade services providers the
Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) and Euroclear
have proposed a joint venture that will simplify the settlement
of trades and ease access to collateral, the two companies said
on Tuesday.
** Two members of the board of Mexico's national oil company
Pemex said on Tuesday the company has yet to make a decision
about whether or not to sell its 9.3 percent stake in Spain's
Repsol.
($1 = 3.46 Israeli shekels)
($1 = 6.55 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 6.25 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 0.7177 Euros)
(Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)