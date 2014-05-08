(Adds STX Offshore, Liberty Media, Liberty Global, Clayton
May 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Suntory Holdings Ltd aims to raise about 800
billion yen ($7.87 billion) in debt to finance its purchase of
U.S. spirits company Beam Inc, Japan's third-biggest outbound
deal ever, people familiar with the situation said.
** Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is confident it
will be able to sell by the summer a minority stake in its
energy grid unit CDP Reti, a move that analysts say could fetch
the state-backed lender up to 3 billion euros ($4.18 billion).
** Companies controlled by Li Ka-shing have launched an
unsolicited $1.8 billion takeover offer to other shareholders in
Australian gas distributor Envestra Ltd, trumping a
rival bid as Asia's richest man continues to expand his business
interests abroad in a quest for growth.
Cheung Kong Infrastructure (Holdings), which
already has a 17.46 percent stake in Envestra, is teaming up
with Li's other companies Cheung Kong (Holdings) and
Power Assets Holdings to buy the remaining shares.
** Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice is in
advanced talks to buy Germany-based packaging group Mauser from
Dubai International Capital (DIC) for around 1.2 billion euros
($1.7 billion), banking sources said on Thursday.
** Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said on
Thursday it would buy Apache Corp's deepwater oil and
gas projects in the Gulf of Mexico for $1.4 billion, a day after
saying it would shed $3.1 billion in Eagle Ford shale assets in
Texas.{ID:nL3N0NU5GA]
** Telefonica has finally made its move on
Digital+, Spain's largest pay-TV operator. The Spanish telecom
giant has offered 725 million euros ($1 billion) for media group
Prisa's 56 percent stake. The deal, if inked, makes
sense for both the debt-crunched publisher and Telefonica. But
it is facing major regulatory hurdles.
** Private equity firm GI Partners is in exclusive talks to
acquire Peak 10 Inc in a deal that could value the information
technology infrastructure company at between $800 million and
$900 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Private equity firms, including Corsair Capital, were
approached to take part in a 400 million pound ($678.62
million)rescue fundraising for the struggling Co-op Bank,
according to Sky News and a source familiar with the matter.
** Danish pharmaceutical company H. Lundbeck is to
buy Chelsea Therapeutics for up to $658 million in a
deal that would give it the rights to the U.S firm's neurology
drug Northera.
** Shanghai Electric Group has agreed to pay 400
million euros ($556 million) for 40 percent of power engineering
company Ansaldo Energia, the latest Chinese company to buy into
Italy's fledgling recovery.
** Bank of Nova Scotia is buying 20 percent
of Canadian Tire Corp Ltd's financial services
business for C$500 million ($459 million) in a move to boost the
bank's market share in credit cards and get access to more
customers.
** Turkey on Thursday approved the 751 million lira ($360
million) sale of armoured vehicle maker BMC, seized from
troubled conglomerate Cukurova Holding a year ago, to a
businessman close to the government.
** John Malone's Liberty Global Plc and Discovery
Communications Inc said they would jointly buy
UK-based All3Media, producer of hit TV shows such as "Skins" and
"Midsomer Murders", for about $300 million.
** British utility Centrica Plc announced on
Thursday it was selling a 40 percent stake in its Canadian
natural gas business to joint venture partner Qatar Petroleum
International for around $200 million.
** Google Ventures led a $130 million investment in
oncology-data company Flatiron Health, Flatiron said on
Wednesday.
** CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy South Korea's KFC
franchise from a subsidiary of Doosan Co Ltd for 100
billion won ($98 million), Doosan said on Thursday.
** South African dairy and beverages maker Clover
said on Thursday it had bought the yoghurt and long-life milk
business of fellow dairy company Dairybelle for 200 million rand
($19 million).
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N has struck one of
its largest deals with a U.S. e-commerce company, agreeing to
help Amazon.com rival ShopRunner expand into China.
** Spanish oil company Repsol is still looking for
one or several acquisitions of companies or assets to help boost
its upstream business, its chief financial officer said on a
conference call on Thursday.
** The chief executive of Lanxess, the world's
largest maker of synthetic rubber, said he would not rule out
setting up joint ventures with strategic partners for its rubber
business.
** Spanish travel technology company Amadeus has
not ruled out potential new acquisitions in the internet travel
sector, but smaller than the $500-million buyout of Newmarket,
the group's Chief Financial Officer said on Thursday.
** U.S. private equity firm Ripplewood has acquired a near
10 percent stake in Egyptian property developer SODIC,
making its second investment this week in Egypt in anticipation
of an economic recovery following months of political
upheaval.
** TriOil Resources, the Canadian upstream unit of Poland's
top oil refiner, PKN Orlen, bought its local rival
Birchill Exploration, making good on the promise to buy oil
production assets to increase profitability, PKN said on
Thursday.
** DirecTV is working with advisers including
Goldman Sachs Group to evaluate a possible combination
with AT&T Inc, following a recent takeover approach from
the mobile services provider, according to people familiar with
the matter.
** General Electric Co has agreed to sell its Wayne
fuel dispenser business to private investment firm Riverstone
Holdings LLC, the U.S. conglomerate said on Wednesday.
** The Finnish government said it had teamed up with German
shipbuilder Meyer Werft to consider buying a troubled local
shipyard from South Korea's STX Offshore & Shipbuilding
.
** Liberty Media Corp is spinning off its cable
assets, including a stake in Charter Communications Inc
, into a new publicly traded company called Liberty
Broadband, the media holding company said on Thursday.
** The European Commission said on Thursday it had opened an
in-depth investigation set to last more than four months into
U.S. cable services group Liberty Global's planned
purchase of Dutch peer Ziggo.
** General Electric, which wants to buy Alstom's
energy businesses, is not in talks with Japanese
conglomerate Toshiba Corp about the French company's
power grid business, a GE France spokesman said on Thursday.
** Deal-making drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc , together with activist
investor Pershing Square, plan to push for changes on the board
of Allergan Inc, which Valeant hopes to acquire.
** Lawmakers expressed concern about combining the top two
U.S. cable operators at a congressional hearing Thursday to
discuss Comcast's plan to merge with Time Warner Cable
Inc.
** Nordic specialty steelmaker Ovako has joined a group of
French industrialists and investors to bid for the assets of
bankrupt French engineering steel maker Ascometal, the companies
said in a statement on Thursday.
** Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal Plus has held talks
with France's top telecoms operator Orange about
buying part of its Dailymotion video-sharing website, the
Financial Times reported on Thursday.
** Africa's biggest lender Standard Bank aims to
take advantage of opportunities in Nigeria by expanding its
existing operations and has no immediate acquisition plans, its
group chief executive told Reuters.
