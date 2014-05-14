(Adds Siem Shipping, Carlyle, Severstal, Terna)
May 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Norway's Siem Shipping Inc has withdrawn its
bid for French group SNCM, in a blow to environmental services
group Veolia which has been trying for years to sell
the loss-making operator of ferries between France and Corsica.
** U.S. private equity group Carlyle has appointed
Rothschild to explore possible exit options for UK firm
Integrated Dental Holdings (IDH), two sources familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday, in a deal which one said could be
worth between 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) and 1.5 billion.
** Russian steelmaker Severstal said on Wednesday
it was considering a range of strategic options in relation to
its North American operations.
A Russian source familiar with the matter said on Monday
that Severstal had received bids from potential buyers for its
operations in the United States which consist of steel plants in
Dearborn, Michigan and Columbus, Mississippi.
** Italy's power grid operator Terna has submitted
an expression of interest for a Greek peer, the company's
financial director said on Wednesday.
** Yahoo Inc has bought Blink, a mobile messaging
startup that lets users send messages that self-destruct at a
time set by the sender.
** U.S. drugs wholesaler McKesson plans to offer
investors who did not tender their shares in Celesio
less than what it paid previously, as it seeks full control over
its German peer.
** Pfizer said it would ringfence the development of
important drugs if it acquired AstraZeneca, rejecting a
charge from the British company that a takeover would disrupt
important research and put lives at risk.
Unions representing AstraZeneca workers in Sweden called on
Wednesday for the government to take a clear stand against
Pfizer's offer for the firm, echoing British concerns that a
deal could damage local scientific research.
** Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer, Sports Direct
, is in talks to buy 30 British gyms, in a move that
would mark its entrance into the health and fitness industry.
** The offer made by U.S. conglomerate General Electric
to take over Alstom's power arm is "a very good
opportunity" for the engineering group, French Energy Minister
Segolene Royal told weekly magazine Paris Match.
** Sears Holdings Corp said it was looking to sell
its 51 percent stake in Sears Canada Inc in a process
that could result in all of the struggling Canadian department
store operator being put up for sale.
** Austrian crane maker Palfinger has sold new
shares to China's Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd in a
deal to consolidate their strategic partnership, it said on
Wednesday.
** BHP Billiton is in talks to sell its Australian
nickel business, the top global miner said on Wednesday, in line
with its aim of simplifying the company.
** China's state-backed Citic Pacific Ltd said on
Wednesday that an independent financial advisor had found the
terms and conditions of its proposed acquisition of some of its
parent's assets "fair and reasonable".
** The euro zone's biggest bank, Santander, is
close to selling a stake in its securities custody business,
worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) as a whole, to
several private equity firms, Expansion newspaper reported on
Wednesday.
** A consortium that includes Singapore tycoon Ong Beng Seng
and Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Ltd has increased
its offer price for a stake in Hotel Properties Ltd to S$4 per
share, valuing the company at around S$2.07 billion ($1.65
billion).
** Etisalat has completed its purchase of a
53-percent stake in Maroc Telecom from Paris-listed Vivendi
for 4.14 billion euros, the United Arab Emirates
operator said in a statement on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7270 Euros)
($1 = 1.2519 Singapore Dollars)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)