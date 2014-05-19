(Adds Telefonica, Publicis, Actis, Murphy Oil, Google; Updates
DirecTV, Twitch)
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Britain's AstraZeneca rejected a sweetened and
"final" offer of about 70 billion pounds ($118 billion) from
Pfizer, casting serious doubt on the U.S. drugmaker's
plan for a merger to create the world's biggest pharmaceuticals
group.
AstraZeneca's chairman said he saw no prospect of a deal
with Pfizer before a deadline of May 26 set under UK takeover
rules, or any likelihood of that deadline being
extended.
Pfizer is likely to court major investors in AstraZeneca as
part of a takeover attempt despite a board rejection of its bid,
the head of Britain's parliamentary science committee said.
** Activist investor William Ackman said in a letter to
takeover target Allergan Inc's board of directors that
the top executive has a "disabling" conflict of interest because
accepting a takeover means losing the top job. Ackman and
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International launched a $47
billion takeover of Allergan on April 22, but so far Allergan
has rejected its advances and Chief Executive Officer David
Pyott is pushing shareholders to let the company stand alone.
** If DirecTV is unable to strike a deal with the
National Football League to renew the satellite TV operator's
contract to offer the popular NFL Sunday Ticket football
package, AT&T Inc can pull out of the merger, according to
a regulatory filing.
AT&T Inc plans to pay $48.5 billion to buy DirecTV, in the
latest sign that the wireless industry and the U.S. television
market are set to converge as customers consume more video on
their mobile devices.
** Yahoo Japan Corp has dropped its plan to buy
mobile network operator eAccess Ltd from SoftBank Corp
in a 324 billion yen ($3.2 billion) deal that was part of a
reorganization of SoftBank group assets.
** South African mobile operator Vodacom Group said
it reached an agreement to buy unlisted telecoms firm Neotel in
a deal worth 7 billion rand ($676 million) although it would not
assume any of the company's debt. Neotel, majority-owned by
India's Tata Communications, is South Africa's
second-biggest fixed-line phone operator.
** Germany's Siemens is working on a formal
asset-swap offer for Alstom's power business that
could come as early as this week and see France take a stake in
a resulting rail-focused French group, sources close to the
talks told Reuters. Alstom is already in talks with U.S.
conglomerate General Electric over a 12.35 billion euro
($16.9 billion) bid for its power arm, which it is due to review
by June 2. However, under pressure from the French government,
it has opened its books to Siemens so it can propose its own
deal if it wants to.
Separately, French President Francois Hollande told key
ministers to keep seeking better offers from potential suitors
of Alstom, an official at his office said.
** Google Inc's YouTube unit has reached
a deal to acquire videogame-streaming service Twitch for more
than $1 billion, according to a report in Variety, the
entertainment news publication.
** Johnson Controls said on Sunday that it had
agreed to sell its auto interiors business to a joint venture it
is forming with a unit of China's biggest automaker, SAIC Motor
Corp. A Johnson Controls spokesman said the auto parts maker was
contributing $3 billion in revenue to the joint venture, giving
it a 30 percent stake. The newly formed company will have total
value of $7.5 billion in revenue, he said.
** KKR & Co is nearing a deal to buy Singapore's
Goodpack Ltd, the world's largest maker of
intermediate bulk containers which has a market value of S$1.36
billion ($1.1 billion), sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
Separately, KKR may team up with a Japanese state-backed
fund to find buyout targets for its $6 billion Asian fund, a
year after the U.S. private equity firm and some rivals
complained that state funds could impinge on their investment
opportunities. KKR has been in talks with the Innovation Network
Corp of Japan for possible joint investment, Hirofumi Hirano,
chief executive of KKR Japan, said at the Reuters Japan
Investment Summit.
** Australian engineering and property management company
UGL Ltd will likely shelve the planned A$1.2 billion
($1.12 billion) sale of its property services arm, DTZ, after it
received just one binding offer for the asset, a source familiar
with the process told Reuters.
** Blackstone Group LP has agreed to sell several
Boston office properties to a real estate investment consortium
led by Oxford Properties Group for approximately $2.1 billion, a
person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
** American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust Inc is
in exclusive talks to buy Griffin-American Healthcare REIT II
Inc, a deal that could value the healthcare real-estate
investment trust at around $3.7 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter. American Realty is trying to finalize
a purchase agreement in the next two weeks.
** Russia could reduce its stake in oil producer Rosneft
this year, bringing forward a privatization that had
been scheduled for 2016, the economy minister was quoted as
saying on Saturday.
** Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) will purchase a 25
percent stake in Indonesian Islamic lender Bank Panin Syariah
, it said, as the United Arab Emirates-based bank looks
to expand into the world's most populous Muslim nation. Under
the agreement, DIB - the largest Islamic bank in the UAE - will
"jointly manage and operate" Bank Panin Syariah along with
parent Bank Pan Indonesia, which will remain a
controlling shareholder, it said in a Dubai bourse filing.
** South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Monday
that it might consider selling a stake in its profitable trading
and resources arm Daewoo International Corp as part
of a restructuring plan aimed at shoring up its finances.
** French telecom operator Orange said it would
sell its majority stake in Orange Uganda to Africell as part of
its optimization plan where Africa and the Middle East remain a
strategic priority. Financial terms were not disclosed.
** Shipping company BW Group and Asian investment firm PAG
have formed a joint venture that will buy 10 medium range
product tankers from shipper Elandra, BW said in a statement.
** Dixons Retail, Europe's No. 2 electricals
retailer which said last week that it planned to merge with
Carphone Warehouse, has agreed to sell its ElectroWorld
operations in Central Europe to local specialist NAY a.s..
** German toy maker Schleich, known for its lifelike
figurines, has been bought by French private equity firm Ardian
from its British owner HgCapital, the two private equity
companies said on Sunday. Neither side disclosed the price of
the transaction which the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on
Sunday reported was 220 million euros ($302 million), citing
unnamed sources in the finance industry.
** Egypt's Pioneers Holding plans to finalize its
acquisition of 60 percent of real estate company Rooya Group
within three months at a cost of 1.23 billion Egyptian pounds
($172 million), its chief executive told Reuters on Sunday.
** European Union antitrust regulators will decide by July 3
whether to clear Telefonica's 8.6-billion-euro ($11.8
billion) offer for KPN's German arm, extending the
deadline for what they called procedural reasons.
** France's Publicis Groupe SA has won a digital
marketing deal with Facebook Inc worth about $500 million
including spending, website Ad Age reported citing an executive
familiar with the matter.
** British-based private equity firm Actis said on Monday it
had sold part of its Ugandan subsidiary's stake in local power
distributor Umeme Ltd for $85.5 million to
institutional investors.
** The head of Murphy Oil's UK operations Tom McKinlay has
taken a leave of absence in order to pursue the acquisition of
the company's ailing Milford Haven refinery and retail business,
a source close to the company said on Monday.
** Google Inc said it has acquired Divide, a
company whose software allows corporations to manage the
personal smartphones that consumers increasingly use on the job.
Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
($1 = 1.07 Australian dollars)
($1 = 1.25 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 0.73 euros)
($1 = 7.11 Egyptian pounds)
(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)