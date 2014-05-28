(Adds Stryker, Vivus, Transcontinental, Orange, St. Jude Medical; Updates Weir, Valeant, General Electric)

May 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** America Movil aims to hold only a slim majority of shares in Telekom Austria following a $2 billion takeover offer, its finance chief said on Wednesday.

America Movil, which owns 27 percent of Telekom Austria, has offered to buy the shares not already owned by it or the Austrian state.

** Transcontinental Inc will have to sell 34 community newspapers to complete a deal to buy 74 Quebecor Inc Sun Media weeklies, Canada's Competition Bureau said in approving the transaction on Wednesday.

** U.S. medical devices manufacturer Stryker Corp has denied any intention of making a bid for UK rival Smith & Nephew Plc, whose shares had spiked higher after a report that Stryker was planning a bid.

** Vivus Inc's biggest shareholder Aspen Investment Fund said it was planning to buy the obesity drug maker in a deal valued at $640 million, the latest shareholder attempt to revive a company that has struggled to boost sales of its key drug.

** France's largest telecom group Orange said on Thursday it would support a bid from technology services group Atos to buy rival Bull, in which it owns 8 percent.

** Retail foreign exchange operator Travelex (IPO-TUL.L) said UAE Exchange owner B.R. Shetty and Abu Dhabi private equity house Centurion Investments would buy the company from shareholders including Chairman Lloyd Dorfman and Apax Partners. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** St. Jude Medical Inc said on Wednesday it plans to exercise its option to buy the shares of CardioMEMS it does not already own for $375 million following news the Food and Drug Administration has approved CardioMEMS's wireless heart device.

** The co-founder of investment bank Guggenheim Partners and its president are helping billionaire media executive David Geffen put together a group to bid on the Los Angeles Clippers professional basketball team.

** Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc raised the cash component of its unsolicited offer for Botox-maker Allergan Inc, valuing the U.S. firm at $49.44 billion and ratcheting up pressure on the target company.

Valeant may take its takeover bid for Allergan directly to the target company's shareholders, Valeant Chief Executive Michael Pearson said on Wednesday.

** Swiss food group Nestle stepped up its drive into the fast-growing skincare market, buying the rights to several treatments for facial lines and wrinkles from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International for $1.4 billion in cash.

** A Koch Industries Inc unit will take PetroLogistics LP private in a deal worth $2.1 billion, including debt, gaining control of a plant that can convert cheap U.S. shale gas into propylene, a key petrochemical used to make plastics.

** Stockland Corp Ltd, Australia's No. 2 property group, upped its offer for Australand Property Group to A$2.02 billion ($1.87 billion), a month after threatening to walk away if the target rejected its original bid.

** Investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP) is making another attempt to sell German plastic packaging maker Kloeckner Pentaplast in a potential 1.5 billion euro ($2 billion) deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** General Electric strengthened its position in the battle for the power arm of French group Alstom on Wednesday with a pledge to create new jobs in France and recognition from Paris that it had made a more acceptable offer.

** German engineering group Siemens is in final stage talks to sell its 50 percent stake in a household goods joint venture to partner Robert Bosch, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Petrochemicals company Westlake Chemical Corp said it would buy Germany polyvinyl chloride (PVC) maker Vinnolit Holdings GmbH and its subsidiary companies for 490 million euros from private-equity firm Advent International.

** Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it agreed to acquire assets from the U.S. generic injectable drugs business of Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim for up to $300 million, boosting its presence in the injected medicine market.

** Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd conglomerate said two companies controlled by the tycoon had teamed up to buy a Canadian off-airport car park operator for C$397.5 million ($366 million) as Asia's richest man continues to invest abroad.

** China's Shanghai Prime Machinery Co Ltd (PMC) will buy Dutch toolmaker Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding B.V. in a 325 million euro deal, the two firms said, as Chinese companies continue to expand their global footprints.

** Swiss media group Tamedia has bowed out of a 468 million-franc ($521 million) takeover battle for Swiss advertising firm PubliGroupe, agreeing with rival bidder Swisscom to jointly take over PubliGroupe's directory business instead.

** Scottish engineering firm Weir Group abandoned efforts to acquire rival Metso after the Finnish company rejected a second, improved takeover bid.

** A unit of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd IPO-ALIB.N will buy a minority stake in Singapore Post Ltd for S$312.5 million ($249 million), to help set up an international e-commerce logistics business.

** Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa gained European Union regulatory approval for its $1 billion bid for Telefonica's Irish business, in a case that could set the tone for Telefonica's bigger German deal.

** Unfazed by the threat of further Western sanctions on Russia, commodity trader and mining company Glencore has agreed to sign a new pre-payment deal with Ruspetro, a Russian oil and gas company operating in western Siberia. Energo Resurs, a subsidiary of London-listed Glencore, has agreed to pre-pay about 750 million roubles ($21.80 million) to Ruspetro, which in return is expected to supply about 1,680 barrels a day of crude for a year, Ruspetro said in a statement.

** Lithuanian state-owned firms offered to buy the minority stakes in the country's gas utilities held by Russia's Gazprom and others, reversing their privatization a decade ago.

** A consortium led by Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp has submitted the lone bid to undertake a 64.9 billion peso ($1.5 billion) project to renovate and extend Manila's oldest elevated railway.

** The owners of German online retailer Mytheresa, specializing in luxury fashion and accessories, have mandated Goldman Sachs to find a buyer, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Germany's Trimet Aluminium said it purchased insolvent German aluminum producer Voerde Aluminium.

** Permira is selling a 5.6 percent stake in Hugo Boss, the latest step by the private equity house to exit its investment in the German fashion retailer.

($1 = 1.08 Australian dollars)

($1 = 1.09 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 0.74 euros)

($1=0.9 Swiss francs)

($1 = 34.41 Russian roubles)

($1 = 1.26 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)