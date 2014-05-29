(Adds Citigroup, Yes Bank, Anite, Siemens, Reliance Industries;
** Tyson Foods Inc has offered to buy Hillshire
Brands Co for $6.8 billion, upstaging Pilgrim's Pride
Corp's $6.4-billion bid and signaling a high-stakes food
fight for the seller of Hillshire sausages and Jimmy Dean
sausages.
** Apple Inc will buy Beats for about $3 billion
and bring recording mogul Jimmy Iovine into its ranks, hoping to
win points with the music industry and help it catch up in
fast-growing music streaming. As expected, Beats co-founders
Iovine and rapper Dr. Dre will join Apple as part of the
acquisition of the music streaming and audio equipment company.
** Citigroup Inc may finally be able to sell its
OneMain Financial personal loan business later this year, CEO
Mike Corbat said on Thursday. Corbat said Citigroup could
dispose of the company through an outright sale to a private
equity firm, a public stock offering, or a combination of the
two, if prices are good.
** A shareholder in Intercontinental Hotels Group
urged the hotelier on Thursday to consider a tie-up with a
rival, following media reports that it recently rebuffed a
mystery 6 billion-pound ($10 billion) U.S. takeover offer.
Activist investor Marcato Capital Management, which owns 3.8
percent of IHG, said in a statement the prospect of a merger
with a larger hotel operator would have "compelling strategic
and financial merit" and would reshape the hospitality industry.
** Siemens is "comfortable" with the way the
Alstom bidding process has gone so far and will
continue to weigh up the risks and opportunities, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
** Anite Plc, which tests handset and telecom
networks, said it sold its travel reservation software business
to the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group Plc
to focus on its wireless business.
** India's Reliance Industries will spend about
$680 million to buy a majority stake in Network18 Media and
Investments Ltd, as a potential content provider for
its planned 4G internet services.
** GlaxoSmithKline has invited private equity firms
to consider making offers for a range of its older drugs sold in
Western markets, according to three people with direct knowledge
of the matter.
** Turkey's state oil company Turkish Petroleum Corp (TPAO)
has agreed to acquire French energy company Total's 10
percent stake in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas project, two
sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
** A group that includes billionaire media executive David
Geffen, television icon Oprah Winfrey and Oracle Chief
Executive Officer Larry Ellison bid more than $1.5 billion for
the Los Angeles Clippers professional basketball team, according
to a person familiar with the bid.
** Ambulatory surgery center operator Amsurg Corp
said it would buy Sheridan Healthcare Inc from private
equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC for about $2.35 billion in
cash and stock to enter the outsourced physician services
market.
** The Australian government cleared a $1 billion bid by
Chinese state-owned Baosteel Resources for iron ore miner Aquila
Resources Ltd, removing the only regulatory hurdle to
the deal.
** Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG is willing to
keep a minority stake in a deal to sell T-Mobile US Inc
to Japan's Softbank Corp, but other details such as
price and financing remain to be worked out, according to
sources familiar with the situation.
** KI Chemistry, controlled by Poland's richest man Jan
Kulczyk, raised its offer for Ciech to 31 zlotys per
share on Thursday, valuing the partly state-owned chemicals
maker at 1.08 billion zlotys ($354 million).
** Man Group said it was in talks to buy U.S. asset
manager Numeric Holdings and diversify its quantitative fund
offering, giving the UK hedge fund manager's share price a
boost. A deal for Boston-based Numeric, part-owned by private
equity group TA Associates and up for sale since early 2013,
would broaden a quant fund stable currently focused on Man's
flagship AHL computer-driven funds.
** Italian mid-sized lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza
plans to acquire smaller rival Banca Etruria
for around 220 million euros as the country's banks grapple with
weak profitability and sluggish economic growth.
** British pubs group Mitchells & Butlers has
entered exclusive talks to acquire rival Orchid pub company for
more than 250 million pounds ($417.65 million) after outbidding
private equity firms Colony Capital and Starwood Capital, The
Times reported late on Wednesday.
** Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz's negotiations
to acquire another brewery, which the company flagged in its
public share offer this month, have fallen through, newspaper
Lidove Noviny said.
** Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management will spend up to
$650 million to buy 20 percent of Chinese warehouse firm e-Shang
and establish a joint venture, aiming to capitalise on strong
demand for storage amid an online shopping boom in
China.
** China's Flon Medical Material Co is considering
increasing its investment in CollPlant Holdings, an
Israeli producer of plant-derived human collagen, a protein
vital for tissue repair.
** Spain is not planning to sell more of its controlling
stake in bailed-out lender Bankia in the short term,
Deputy Economy Minister Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on
Thursday.
** Spanish property company Colonial said its
French unit, Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise (SFL), is in
exclusive talks to sell its 29.6 percent stake in SICC de Paris
to France's Eurosic
