(Adds Citigroup, Yes Bank, Anite, Siemens, Reliance Industries; updates Tyson, Banca Popolare, Deutsche Telekom)

May 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Tyson Foods Inc has offered to buy Hillshire Brands Co for $6.8 billion, upstaging Pilgrim's Pride Corp's $6.4-billion bid and signaling a high-stakes food fight for the seller of Hillshire sausages and Jimmy Dean sausages.

** Apple Inc will buy Beats for about $3 billion and bring recording mogul Jimmy Iovine into its ranks, hoping to win points with the music industry and help it catch up in fast-growing music streaming. As expected, Beats co-founders Iovine and rapper Dr. Dre will join Apple as part of the acquisition of the music streaming and audio equipment company.

** Citigroup Inc may finally be able to sell its OneMain Financial personal loan business later this year, CEO Mike Corbat said on Thursday. Corbat said Citigroup could dispose of the company through an outright sale to a private equity firm, a public stock offering, or a combination of the two, if prices are good.

** A shareholder in Intercontinental Hotels Group urged the hotelier on Thursday to consider a tie-up with a rival, following media reports that it recently rebuffed a mystery 6 billion-pound ($10 billion) U.S. takeover offer. Activist investor Marcato Capital Management, which owns 3.8 percent of IHG, said in a statement the prospect of a merger with a larger hotel operator would have "compelling strategic and financial merit" and would reshape the hospitality industry.

** Siemens is "comfortable" with the way the Alstom bidding process has gone so far and will continue to weigh up the risks and opportunities, its chief executive said on Thursday.

** Anite Plc, which tests handset and telecom networks, said it sold its travel reservation software business to the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group Plc to focus on its wireless business.

** India's Reliance Industries will spend about $680 million to buy a majority stake in Network18 Media and Investments Ltd, as a potential content provider for its planned 4G internet services.

** GlaxoSmithKline has invited private equity firms to consider making offers for a range of its older drugs sold in Western markets, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

** Turkey's state oil company Turkish Petroleum Corp (TPAO) has agreed to acquire French energy company Total's 10 percent stake in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas project, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

** A group that includes billionaire media executive David Geffen, television icon Oprah Winfrey and Oracle Chief Executive Officer Larry Ellison bid more than $1.5 billion for the Los Angeles Clippers professional basketball team, according to a person familiar with the bid.

** Ambulatory surgery center operator Amsurg Corp said it would buy Sheridan Healthcare Inc from private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC for about $2.35 billion in cash and stock to enter the outsourced physician services market.

** The Australian government cleared a $1 billion bid by Chinese state-owned Baosteel Resources for iron ore miner Aquila Resources Ltd, removing the only regulatory hurdle to the deal.

** Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG is willing to keep a minority stake in a deal to sell T-Mobile US Inc to Japan's Softbank Corp, but other details such as price and financing remain to be worked out, according to sources familiar with the situation.

** KI Chemistry, controlled by Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk, raised its offer for Ciech to 31 zlotys per share on Thursday, valuing the partly state-owned chemicals maker at 1.08 billion zlotys ($354 million).

** Man Group said it was in talks to buy U.S. asset manager Numeric Holdings and diversify its quantitative fund offering, giving the UK hedge fund manager's share price a boost. A deal for Boston-based Numeric, part-owned by private equity group TA Associates and up for sale since early 2013, would broaden a quant fund stable currently focused on Man's flagship AHL computer-driven funds.

** Italian mid-sized lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza plans to acquire smaller rival Banca Etruria for around 220 million euros as the country's banks grapple with weak profitability and sluggish economic growth.

** British pubs group Mitchells & Butlers has entered exclusive talks to acquire rival Orchid pub company for more than 250 million pounds ($417.65 million) after outbidding private equity firms Colony Capital and Starwood Capital, The Times reported late on Wednesday.

** Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz's negotiations to acquire another brewery, which the company flagged in its public share offer this month, have fallen through, newspaper Lidove Noviny said.

** Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management will spend up to $650 million to buy 20 percent of Chinese warehouse firm e-Shang and establish a joint venture, aiming to capitalise on strong demand for storage amid an online shopping boom in China.

** China's Flon Medical Material Co is considering increasing its investment in CollPlant Holdings, an Israeli producer of plant-derived human collagen, a protein vital for tissue repair.

** Spain is not planning to sell more of its controlling stake in bailed-out lender Bankia in the short term, Deputy Economy Minister Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Thursday.

** Spanish property company Colonial said its French unit, Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise (SFL), is in exclusive talks to sell its 29.6 percent stake in SICC de Paris to France's Eurosic

($1 = 0.60 British Pounds)

($1 = 0.74 Euros)

