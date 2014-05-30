(Adds Valeant Pharma, Forest Labs, Bilfinger, Shire, EDF, Salini Impregilo, Catterton Partners; updates TPAO)

May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Former Microsoft Corp CEO Steve Ballmer has purchased the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers franchise for $2 billion, a record for a professional basketball team, sole trustee Shelly Sterling announced.

** Shares in Tiger Airways Ltd surged as much as 21 percent to a seven-month high on Friday on what traders said was speculation that its largest shareholder, Singapore Airlines Ltd, was planning to increase its stake in the loss-making carrier.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it would increase the cash component in its takeover bid for Botox-maker Allergan Inc for the second time this week, contingent on the two sides negotiating. Valeant said it would pay $72 in cash - up from $58.30 on Wednesday - and 0.83 share of Valeant stock for each Allergan share.

** Turkey's state oil company TPAO signed a $1.5 billion deal on Friday to acquire French energy company Total's 10 percent stake in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas project, at a signing ceremony in Istanbul.

** U.S. antitrust officials on Friday said they had closed their investigation into the proposed merger of men's clothing retailers Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, a move that will allow the deal to move ahead.

** Shares in French state-controlled utility EDF slid more than 3 percent for the second day in a row as rumours persisted that the state would sell part of its 84.49 percent stake, despite repeated denials by the finance ministry.

** German engineering and services group Bilfinger has started the sale of its construction business as it moves away from a business model vulnerable to price wars in the building sector, sources familiar with the transaction said.

** Forest Laboratories Inc, which itself is in the process of being acquired, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc, the Federal Trade Commission said. Forest, in the process of being bought by Actavis Plc, had said on April 28 that it would buy Furiex for up to $1.46 billion.

** London-listed drugmaker Shire is considering a bid for New Jersey-based NPS Pharmaceuticals, FT Alphaville reported on Friday, citing sources.

** Italy's biggest builder Salini Impregilo said on Friday it was evaluating an equity offering to institutional investors to increase its free float and raise money for possible expansion.

** Canadian equipment finance company Element Financial Corp is close to a deal to buy PHH Corp's auto fleet leasing business for about $1.35 billion in cash, according to a source familiar with the matter on Friday.

** U.S. private equity firm Catterton Partners is close to acquiring control of John Hardy after holding exclusive talks with the Bali-inspired jeweller for more than a month, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** British fund Polygon Global Partners LLP has acquired a 5.62 percent stake in French tourism group Club Mediterranee , French regulator AMF said in a statement on Friday.

** The Russian state could help loss-making coalminer Mechel slash its over $8 billion in debt by providing monopoly Russian Railways (RZhD) with the funds to buy the rail link to the miner's key Elga project, Industry Minister Denis Manturov said.

** The retail arm of Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd said it has agreed to sell its 50 percent interest in a travel services business to joint-venture partner Nuance Group AG for an undisclosed sum.

** French power group GDF Suez said its energy services unit Cofely bought U.S. firm Ecova for $335 million in a bid to expand its energy efficiency business.

** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital said it bought Australian fast food company Retail Zoo, owner of Boost Juice Bars, in a deal a source said was worth about A$185 million ($172 million).

** Steel fabricator Marcegaglia said it is interested in investing in troubled Italian steel producer Ilva together with a partner but that it needs more information on the financial situation of the company's plant.

** Cyprus's Ermes Department Stores has agreed to dispose of its 50 percent stake in a consortuim running airport retail outlets to Aer Rianta International for 55.7 million euros ($75.8 million), it said on Friday. (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Shailaja Sharma)