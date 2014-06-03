(Adds Facebook, Siemens, AP Moller-Maersk, Lloyds Bank, Pemex,
Lafarge, Chegg)
June 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Facebook Inc is acquiring Pryte, a Finnish company
that aims to make it easier for mobile phone users in
under-developed parts of the world to use wireless Internet
apps.
Facebook did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which
spokeswoman Vanessa Chan said is expected to close later this
month.
** Pilgrim's Pride Corp, the second largest U.S.
chicken processor, raised its offer for Hillshire Brands Co
, escalating a bidding war with Tyson Foods Inc
for the maker of Jimmy Dean sausages. Pilgrim's Pride said its
offer valued Hillshire at $7.7 billion, including debt. Tyson
Foods' offer values Hillshire at $6.8 billion, including $500
million in debt.
** Germany's Siemens said on Tuesday it called
off the sale of its baggage handling and postal automation
business. It would keep the business as an independent unit
within the company and will provide solid financing, Siemens
added.
** The German Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it was not
aware of any plans for the government to take a stake in Alstom
as part of a possible deal between the French
industrial group and its German rival Siemens.
** Volkswagen AG aims to raise up to 2 billion
euros ($2.72 billion) by issuing new preference shares in an
accelerated book building placement to institutional investors,
it said on Tuesday.
** European Union antitrust regulators have not found any
anti-competitive impact relating to an alliance of world No. 1
container shipping company AP Moller-Maersk with
two of its peers, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
Maersk unveiled the proposed tie-up with Switzerland-based
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and France's CMA CGM
in March -- called the P3.
AP Moeller-Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping are seeking to
end a European Union antitrust probe without paying any fines,
three people with knowledge of the case said on Tuesday.
** Lloyds Bank, part-owned by the British
government, has withdrawn from a $1.5-$2 billion trade finance
deal involving oil major Rosneft, in a development
highlighting the growing unease among Western banks in funding
Russian deals.
** Mexico's national oil company Pemex is selling
7.86 percent of its stake in Spanish oil firm Repsol,
worth about 2.2 billion euros ($3.0 billion) at current market
prices, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank, the banks handling the
sale, said on Tuesday.
** French cement maker Lafarge will combine its
South Africa business with publicly traded Nigerian unit Lafarge
Wapco, listing its Africa interests together on the
Lagos bourse, Wapco's CEO said on Tuesday.
** Chegg Inc, an Internet company that rents
textbooks and provides other services, is acquiring an on-demand
tutoring service for $30 million in cash, the company said on
Tuesday.
** Minority shareholders of Hong Kong-listed CITIC Pacific
Ltd have approved a landmark deal to acquire $36
billion of assets from its state-owned parent, CITIC Group Corp,
China's biggest and oldest financial conglomerate. The go-ahead
clears the way for the purchase of practically all of the
conglomerate's assets.
** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP said it would buy
Internet Brands Inc, which operates CarsDirect and other
websites, from private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and JMI
Equity. A source familiar with the matter said the deal was
worth about $1.1 billion.
** Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, an operator of
psychiatric and substance-abuse clinics in the United States,
said it would buy Partnerships in Care (PiC) for about $660
million to enter the UK's growing non-government behavioral
health care market.
** Two offers will be submitted soon to buy DIA France, a
loss-making division of Spain-based discount supermarket
operator DIA SA which it has put up for sale, a French
trade ministry source said on Tuesday. The source, who did not
identify the potential buyers, was speaking after Le Figaro
newspaper said French retailers Carrefour SA and
Casino Guichard Perrachon SA made non-binding offers
for the unit last week and had until the end of next week to
make firm bids.
** Austrian construction company Porr is
interested in buying some or all of German rival Bilfinger's
civil engineering division, its chief executive told
Reuters. Bilfinger, which wants to wean itself off a business
model vulnerable to price wars, said last week it was accepting
expressions of interest in its civil engineering division and
was preparing the unit for sale.
** Banco Santander's Polish unit, BZ WBK,
plans to issue shares worth 2.16 billion zlotys ($710.1 million)
to take control of the Spanish bank's smaller local lender, BZ
WBK said on Tuesday. BZ WBK, worth almost 35 billion zlotys on
the Warsaw bourse GPW.WA, will issue almost 5.4 million shares
at 400.53 zlotys each to buy 60 percent in Santander Consumer
Bank from Santander Consumer Finance.
** Canada's B2Gold Corp said it would buy
Australia's Papillon Resources Ltd in an all-stock deal
worth $570 million, to gain access to its Fekola gold deposit in
Mali. B2Gold will offer Papillon's shareholders 0.661 B2Gold
common shares for each ordinary Papillon share held.
** SoftBank Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said
company officials were in regular contact with U.S. regulators
although he had not met with them recently himself, as his
company faces stiff regulatory resistance to a possible bid for
U.S. wireless operator T-Mobile US Inc.
** The main owner and chief executive of Russia's Severstal'
OAO said the sale of its U.S. business would be "an
interesting option" that would allow the steelmaker to reduce
its debt.
** Swiss fragrance and flavor maker Givaudan SA
said it bought French cosmetic ingredients firm Soliance - its
first acquisition since the $2.25 billion purchase of Quest
International in March 2007. Givaudan did not disclose the price
or other deal terms or the identity of the sellers of the
privately owned firm.
** Element Financial Corp has agreed to buy PHH
Corp's auto fleet leasing business for about $1.4
billion in cash, and will issue $1.1 billion in capital to pay
for the deal, the two companies said on Monday.
** China Everbright International Ltd has agreed
to a reverse takeover of Singapore-listed HanKore Environment
Tech Group, in which it will transfer its water
treatment assets to HanKore for S$1.2 billion ($955.2 million)
in shares. After the deal, China Everbright will hold 78 percent
HanKore shares, and will rename the Singapore water treatment
firm China Everbright Water Ltd, HanKore said in a statement
late on Monday.
** YuuZoo, a Singapore e-commerce firm run by the former
Asia head of Finnish technology company Nokia Oyj,
plans to go public through a S$490.9 million ($391 million)
reverse takeover of W Corp Ltd.
** Spanish infrastructure company Abertis Infraestructuras
SA completed its exit from French satellite operator
Eutelsat Communications SA on Tuesday by selling its
remaining 5.01 percent stake in the company for 275 million
euros ($374.2 million).
** British fashion retailer New Look ruled out having
another attempt at a stock market listing for at least another
year, though it said it may sell its loss-making French unit
Mim.
(Compiled by Lehar Maan and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)