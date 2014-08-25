BRIEF-The Ensign Group acquires hospice operations in Prescott Valley, Arizona
* The Ensign Group acquires hospice operations in Prescott Valley, Arizona
(Adds Amazon, Comtech, China Development)
Aug 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2145 GMT on Monday:
** Amazon.com Inc snapped up live-streaming gaming network Twitch Interactive for about $970 million in cash, marking the largest deal in the U.S. e-commerce company's 20-year history.
** Communications equipment maker Comtech Telecommunications Corp said it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a possible merger or sale, confirming a Reuters report earlier in the day.
** Roche Holding AG has agreed to buy U.S. biotech company InterMune Inc for $8.3 billion in cash, helping the world's leading maker of cancer drugs expand into the treatment of rare or incurable diseases.
** Burger King Worldwide Inc is in talks to acquire Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc in a deal that would create a fast food powerhouse with a market capitalization of roughly $18 billion.
** An activist investor urged women's apparel retailer Ann Inc to sell itself, saying it could fetch as much as $2.52 billion, failing which each of the company's board members should buy back stock as a "sign of confidence".
** Taiwan's Wei family has agreed to buy majority control of China Network Systems, the island's biggest cable TV operator, for about $2.4 billion, including debt from private equity firm MBK Partners, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Singapore's sovereign wealth fund is in talks to buy a Tokyo office tower for about 170 billion yen ($1.6 billion), three people with knowledge of the deal said, in what would be Japan's biggest property transaction since the financial crisis. [ID: nL3N0QV2Z8]
** Private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners said it would buy container maker Berlin Packaging LLC for $1.43 billion from Bahrain-based investment firm Investcorp Bank BSC .
** Real estate company VGP NV and its joint-venture partner Tristan Capital Partners have agreed to sell logistics parks in the Czech Republic for 523 million euros ($690.31 million) to PointPark Properties, VGP said on Monday.
** Sonoco Products Co on Monday said it agreed to buy Germany's privately held Weidenhammer Packaging Group for about $383 million in cash, which would give a boost to its packaging business.
** Layne Christensen Co's largest shareholder said it had asked the water management company to reorganize and consider selling a division to repay debt
** Belgian PVC window frames maker Deceuninck said on Monday it had acquired an 81 percent stake in Turkish company Pimas for 57.7 million Turkish Lira ($26.50 million).
** Swiss-based trading giant Vitol SA has bought a minority stake in an Australian fuel supplier to help shore up demand for fuel from the Geelong refinery it recently took over from Royal Dutch Shell.
** Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV has hired external advisers to prepare a bid for the insurance operations of financial services company SNS Reaal, newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Monday.
** Investors owning 31 percent of shares of Allergan Inc have asked the company to call a special shareholder meeting, activist shareholder William Ackman said on Friday, giving the hedge fund manager a victory in his fight to acquire the Botox maker.
** Taiwan's China Development Financial Holding Corp said its brokerage unit was buying Singapore's AmFraser Securities Pte Ltd, a move that the Taiwan financial group said would broaden its overseas business.
The cash purchase, which will make AmFraser Securities a wholly owned unit of KGI Asia (Holdings) Pte Ltd, will be for an estimated 38 million Singapore dollars ($30.38 million), a statement from China Development Financial Holding said. ($1= 2.1771 Turkish lira) (1 US dollar = 104.0100 Japanese yen) (1 US dollar = 0.7580 euro) (1 US dollar = 1.2507 Singapore dollar) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)
* The Ensign Group acquires hospice operations in Prescott Valley, Arizona
* Mednax announces acquisition of maternal-fetal medicine practice in Kansas
* Quorum Health Corporation announces definitive agreement to divest hospital in Centre, Alabama