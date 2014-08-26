(Adds Telecom Italia, Fujian Sunner, Google, Ann)
Aug 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Burger King Worldwide Inc plans to buy Canadian
coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc in a C$12.64
billion ($11.53 billion) cash-and-stock deal that would create
the world's third-largest fast-food restaurant group.
** AT&T Inc has reached a tentative deal with
antitrust regulators to pave the way for it to buy DirecTV
, the New York Post reported, citing unspecified sources.
** Telecom Italia will make a bid valued at
roughly 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) for Vivendi's Brazilian
broadband unit GVT, which would leave Vivendi with a
15-20 percent stake in the Italian group, said four people
familiar with the matter.
** Private equity giant KKR & Co LP has made its
fourth food safety-linked investment in China, agreeing to buy
18 percent of chicken producer Fujian Sunner Development Co Ltd
for $400 million, the two firms said on Tuesday.
** Google Inc said it bought Zync Render, the
visual effects cloud-rendering technology company behind "Star
Trek Into Darkness". Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
** Ann Inc has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to
explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of
the women's retailer, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Hong Kong-listed CITIC Pacific Ltd has
completed its acquisition of 100 percent of CITIC Ltd after
receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, and has become
China's largest conglomerate with a market value of about $50
billion.
** Standard Chartered is aiming to sell part of its
business in the United Arab Emirates after it agreed to close
some accounts there in an anti-money laundering settlement with
U.S. authorities, two sources familiar with the plan said.
** Straumann, the world's largest maker of dental
implants, said it had no interest in joining the suitors for
No.2 player Nobel Biocare, preferring instead to go
after deals in the fast-growing Chinese market.
** Singapore's United Engineers Ltd said on
Tuesday its subsidiary WBL Corp was selling its luxury car
business to StarChase Motorsports (Singapore) Pte Ltd for S$455
million ($365 million).
** Dutch engineering services group Royal Imtech
said it has agreed to sell its information technology division
to French construction firm Vinci for 255 million
euros ($337 million) to reduce debt levels.
** Abu Dhabi-listed Islamic insurer National Takaful Co
(Watania) said that United Arab Emirates regulators
had approved the sale of 60.53 percent of the firm to MB UAE
Investments and an affiliate of MB.
($1 = 1.25 Singapore dollar)
($1 = 0.76 euros)
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)