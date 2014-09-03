(Adds Family Dollar Stores, Ryanair, Dassault Aviation, Citigroup, BP, Mutuelle Generale)

Sept 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and Fountainvest Partners have pulled out of a consortium backing a $1.9 billion bid to buy U.S. listed online games developer Shanda Games Ltd, Shanda said on Wednesday.

** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his entire stake in Family Dollar Stores Inc, making a profit of about $200 million on the investment, according to sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday.

** Sports rights group Perform Group Plc has told investors to reject an approach from leading shareholder Len Blavatnik to take the company private, saying that a 700 million pounds offer ($1.15 billion) undervalues the company.

** Oil logistics specialist Buckeye Partners LP will pay $860 million for control of Trafigura's prized oil facilities in the Texas shale hub amid expectations Washington will relax its crude oil export ban.

** United Internet AG agreed on Wednesday to buy KKR & Co LP's stake in cable group Versatel for about 586 million euros ($769 million) in cash, giving it access to Germany's second-largest fiber optic cable network.

** Colombia's Cabinet has authorized state-run oil company Ecopetrol SA to sell its 1.1 trillion peso ($573 million) stake in energy generator Empresa Energia de Bogota SA ESP, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

** Japanese car electronics maker Pioneer Corp is in the final stage of selling its disc-jockey equipment business, which could fetch about 60 billion yen ($570 million), said two people with knowledge of the transaction.

** Crescent Point Energy Corp said on Tuesday that it had reached a C$378 million ($346 million) deal to buy producing conventional oil assets in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, along with undeveloped land, from Lightstream Resources Ltd .

** Metro AG has sold its stake in Britain's biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, Booker Group Plc, for 196 million pounds ($323 million) as the German retailer looks to reinvest capital and trim debt.

** Directors of Malaysia's BP Healthcare, a diagnostics-to-laboratory medical group, plan to raise up to 500 million ringgit ($157 million) through a special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC) listing next year, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

** Poland's PKP Cargo, the European Union's No.2 rail cargo operator by tonnage transported, wants to buy its rival CTL Logistics to gain a stronger foothold in Poland and Germany, it said on Wednesday.

** Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its Australian Lake Johnston project to Poseidon Nickel Ltd.

** Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its aviation fuel business to Air BP, one of the world's top suppliers of aviation fuel products and services.

** Apache Corp's interest in two liquefied natural gas projects in Canada and Australia may be included as part of a potential spinoff of the U.S. oil and gas company's international assets, Chief Executive Steve Farris said on Wednesday.

** French telecoms group Orange SA would be interested in bidding for Spanish players Jazztel Plc or TeliaSonera AB's Yoigo if the companies were put on sale, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

** Switzerland-based miner and commodities trader Glencore Plc still wants to sell its 25 percent stake in South African platinum producer Lonmin Plc at "the right time," its chief executive said on Wednesday.

** Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp said it would spin off its motorparts business into a publicly traded company.

** Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier has pulled out of the race for Finmeccanica's rail units AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS, three sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

** Travel management and expense software maker Concur Technologies Inc is exploring a sale of the company and has approached Oracle Corp and Germany's SAP SE , Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Germany's economy minister favors a merger of defense firm Krauss-Maffei Wegmann with peer Rheinmetall AG, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.

** JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks to sell its oil-supply agreement with a major Philadelphia refinery to Bank of America Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Malaysia's Tanjung Langsat Port plans to sell its storage tank terminal in the southern state of Johor and has short-listed at least five companies for a second round of negotiations, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** French luxury groups LVMH and Hermes International SCA have settled their dispute over LVMH's 23.2 percent stake in the maker of Birkin and Kelly handbags, striking a deal under which the holding will be distributed among LVMH's shareholders.

** Italy will continue with a plan to privatize state-owned companies, but Prime Minister Matteo Renzi does not see the sale of stakes in energy companies Eni SpA and Enel SpA as a priority, he told financial daily Il Sole 24Ore.

** Ryanair, Europe's largest budget airline, and Greece's Aegean were among companies that submitted non-binding proposals for the acquisition of Cyprus Airways , Cyprus's transport minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Citigroup Inc agreed to sell another 41 branches in Texas to BB&T Corp as the third-largest U.S. bank cuts back on brick-and-mortar outlets and focuses on online banking.

** Dassault Aviation plans to request shareholder permission to buy back up to 10 percent of its stock, a move that could tighten the Dassault family's control and offer its second largest shareholder, Airbus, a partial exit.

** Oil and gas producer BP will buy Scandinavian aviation fuel business Statoil Fuel & Retail (SFR), adding 73 airports to its around 600-strong global fuel network, the company said. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

** French mutual health insurer Mutuelle Generale said it had entered exclusive tie-up talks with bigger rival Malakoff Mederic to create the country's biggest not-for-profit mutual insurer owned by policyholders.

($1 = 0.76 euro) ($1 = 1,918.62 Colombian pesos) ($1 = 104.93 Japanese yen) ($1 = 1.09 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 3.18 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 0.61 British pound) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)