(Adds Alliance HealthCare Services, Edison, AmeriLife Group)
Sept 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Family Dollar Stores Inc rejected Dollar General
Corp's $9.1 billion sweetened takeover offer, saying it
was not reasonably likely to be completed on the terms proposed.
** Alliance HealthCare Services Inc, a provider of
diagnostics imaging and radiation oncology services, is
exploring a potential sale of the company, according to people
familiar with the matter.
** New Zealand's packaging firm Reynolds has selected
several private equity groups but no peers to participate in the
second round of bidding for its Swiss subsidiary SIG Combibloc,
several people familiar with the deal told Reuters.
** India's Sahara conglomerate would rather mortgage its
trophy overseas hotel properties than sell them to raise the
$1.7 billion in bail money for its jailed chairman, a senior
company executive told Reuters.
** Buyout groups EQT and CVC have made a joint bid
to buy crop-protection company Cheminova in a deal that could be
worth about 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), two sources familiar
with the deal told Reuters.
** Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp said it has agreed
to raise its stake in Hong Kong's Bank of East Asia Ltd
to 17.5 percent from the current 9.6 percent in a deal
worth $950 million. SMBC is core banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group Inc.
** Portugal's state holding company Parpublica has sold a
31.5 percent stake in postal firm CTT in the second and
last stage of its privatization at 7.25 euros a share, raising
343 million euros ($443.7 million), Parpublica said.
** Macquarie Group Ltd's Mexican real investment
trust could raise most of the $415 million in a stock offering
planned for this month from foreign investors, a sign that
appetite for property assets in the country is swelling, two
sources with direct knowledge of the transaction said.
** Atlas Mara Co-Nvest Ltd, the African investment
vehicle of former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, has lifted its
stake in Union Bank of Nigeria PLC to almost 30 percent
with a $270 million investment that is its biggest deal to date.
** German airport operator Fraport AG has reached
a deal to buy a 75.5 percent stake in Ljubljana airport
as it seeks to expand its international reach.
Fraport said the purchase price was 177.1 million euros and
that it would make an offer to buy the rest.
** Europe's second-biggest insurer Axa SA has
offered between 500 million and 600 million zlotys ($154
million-$185 million) for the insurance arm of Poland's mBank SA
, daily Puls Biznesu reported on Friday.
** South Korea's Hyundai Green Food Co Ltd said
it has decided not to follow through with a planned $147 million
acquisition of WiniaMando Inc as future growth for the kimchi
refrigerator maker appeared limited.
** India has approved Norwegian telecoms group Telenor ASA's
proposal to fully own its local unit, the government
said in statement. Telenor is investing 7.8 billion rupees ($129
million) to raise its stake in the unit from 74 percent
currently.
** Financial data and news provider Bloomberg LP sold its
Bloomberg Sports analysis division to data firm STATS LLC, the
companies said on Thursday, marking the end of Bloomberg's
four-year foray into the world of athletic number crunching.
The companies declined to comment on terms, but a source
close to the deal said the price was between $15 million and $20
million.
** Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
, is sticking to its plans to exit Telecom Italia SpA
without any rush, the chairman of the bank's
management board said.
** UniCredit SpA expects to be able to enter
exclusive talks with one of two remaining bidders for its
bad-loan unit by mid-October, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni
said.
** Italy's biggest utility Enel SpA will decide
what to do with its stake in Spanish utility Endesa SA
in the next 30 days and delisting the unit is one of the
options, the group's CEO said on Friday.
** Brambles Ltd, the world's largest supplier of
pallets, said on Friday it had signed a five-year agreement with
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd to supply and manage
containers and pallet accessories.
** Russian tycoon Gennady Timchenko has cut his stake in
petrochemical company Sibur, the firm said. Sibur did not
disclose the price.
** Edison, the Italian power company controlled by France's
EDF, is set to enter private talks with E.On
to buy the German group's Italian unit E.On Italia, three
sources close to the matter said on Friday.
** Insurance marketing and brokerage firm AmeriLife Group
LLC is exploring a sale that could fetch as much as $500
million, and has hired investment bank Evercore Partners Inc
to assist with that effort, people familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
($1 = 0.77 euro)
($1 = 3.24 Polish zloty)
($1 = 60.39 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)