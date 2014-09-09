(Adds S&P/Markit, PDVSA, CMA CGM, Air France, CWB,
Finmeccanica, Vivendi, KVV, San Miguel, Detsky Mir and Total)
Sept 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Tuesday:
** Index provider Standard & Poor's and financial
information services provider Markit Ltd have emerged
as final bidders for Barclays Plc's index business,
which could fetch more than $1 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter.
** Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA is seeking
preliminary offers for its U.S. unit Citgo Petroleum by the end
of September. A deal could fetch up to $10 billion, according to
people familiar with the matter.
** French container shipping group CMA CGM has
sealed an alliance with two rivals after a failed attempt to
partner with bigger peers Maersk and Switzerland's
MSC, vetoed by China earlier this year due to competition
concerns.
** Air France-KLM said on Tuesday it would reap
proceeds of 339 million euros ($438 million) in cash from the
sale of a more-than 3-percent stake in travel technology company
Amadeus.
** Europe's second-biggest oil company Total SA,
under pressure from shareholders to improve its cash flow and
raise dividends, is looking to sell Blu-Tack maker Bostik,
sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc said it
would buy U.S. Internet discounter Ebates Inc for $1 billion,
extending an acquisition spree in a deal whose logic has been
questioned by analysts and investors alike.
** India's Lanco Infratech Ltd said it planned to
sell power projects to raise 50 billion rupees ($825 million)
and pay down its debts.
** Farmers of North America is aiming to buy a majority
stake in grain marketing company CWB, the former Canadian Wheat
Board that is seeking investors to take it out of government
control.
** General Mills Inc, the maker of Cheerios cereal
and Betty Crocker cake mixes, said on Monday it would acquire
organic food producer Annie's Inc for about $820
million to expand its presence in the fast-growing U.S. natural
foods market.
** New York-based interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc
said it plans to make a $675 million hostile bid for
rival GFI Group Inc, topping an agreed offer for GFI
from futures exchange operator CME Group Inc.
** Australia's Brambles Ltd said it would buy
UK-based Ferguson Group for an enterprise value of $545 million
to expand its specialist container business.
** South African investment bank Investec
said it would sell its UK mortgage business for 180 million
pounds ($290 million) to private equity firms Blackstone Group
LP and TPG, as part of a plan to offload non-core assets.
** Canadian gold miner Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd has
agreed to buy Cayden Resources Inc, a gold exploration
company with projects in Mexico, for C$205 million ($187
million) in shares and cash, the two companies said on Monday.
** Taseko Mines Ltd said on Monday it will buy
mineral exploration and development company Curis Resources
in an all-share deal. Under the deal, Curis
shareholders will receive about $1.055 per share based on
Taseko's 20-day volume weighted average price for the period
ending Sept 5. That would value the smaller company at roughly
C$80 million ($73 million).
** India's Biocon Ltd said it agreed to buy a 7.7
percent stake in its research services business from a unit of
GE Capital for 2.15 billion Indian rupees ($35.5 million).
** BASF SE's oil and gas unit Wintershall expects
an asset-swap agreement with Gazprom OAO to be
implemented this autumn, Wintershall Chief Executive Rainer
Seele told reporters in Berlin.
** Piano Media, a European paywall software supplier, has
agreed to buy larger U.S. competitor Press Plus for an
undisclosed amount as newspapers and magazines increasingly
charge for content on their websites.
** Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica
said on Tuesday it was evaluating non-binding offers
from "several players" for the group's railway units.
** Shareholders of Portugal Telecom and Brazil's Oi
SA on Monday approved the revised terms of a merger
after a failed debt investment forced the Portuguese company to
accept less favorable terms in the tie-up.
** Maersk Oil, a unit of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S
, has proposed the sale of a part of its stake in
the deepwater Chissonga project in Angola, Danish newspaper
Jyllands Posten reported, citing sources familiar with the
process.
** Norway's competition authority has extended its review of
TeliaSonera AB's plan to buy Tele2 AB's
Norwegian unit, the watchdog said.
** Vivendi SA is considering the purchase of
Spanish group Telefonica SA's 11 percent stake in
Mediaset SpA's pay-TV arm Mediaset Premium, Bloomberg
reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Italian utilities Acsm Agam and Gruppo
AEB-Gelsia said on Monday they had signed a non-binding letter
of intent to merge as Italy's government looks to create bigger
players in the sector.
** Heineken NV, the world's third-largest brewer,
is in talks about selling its Czech operations to Molson Coors
Brewing Co, a Czech newspaper reported on Tuesday citing
unnamed industry sources.
** Seismic oil explorer PGS has cut its investment
plans, pulled several vessels from service and decided to sell a
Russian venture, the company said as it cuts costs in the face
of a slump in the offshore exploration market.
** Rupert Murdoch's right-hand-man at 21st Century Fox
, Chase Carey, said the company had no current plans to
resurrect its bid to buy the rest of Britain's BSkyB.
** The main shareholders in Denmark's ISS have sold
16.7 percent of the company's existing shares for $885 million,
the catering and cleaning company said.
ISS is also in discussions to sell its cash management
business in India to the Spanish-Indian joint venture SIS
Prosegur, a spokesman told Reuters.
** Liberty Global Plc has no current plans to
increase its holding in British broadcaster ITV PLC, its
chief strategy officer James Ryan said, after the highly
acquisitive firm took a 6.4 percent stake earlier this year.
** Ukraine's KVV Group has offered to buy Latvia's insolvent
steelmaker Liepajas Metalurgs for 107 million euros ($138
million), the insolvency administrator said on Tuesday.
** Philippino conglomerate San Miguel Corporation
is considering making a bid for British snacks producer United
Biscuits, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
** The Russia-China Investment Fund said on Tuesday it had
agreed to buy a minority stake in Russian children's goods
retailer Detsky Mir, controlled by oil-to-telecoms conglomerate
Sistema.
($1 = 0.7742 euros)
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore)