Sept 17 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP
urged DuPont to break itself up, saying that efforts
already underway at the industrial conglomerate to shed some of
its businesses were not enough to fix what it called the
company's "underperformance."
** Verizon Communications Inc is open to divesting
its network's assets including its cell towers, the company's
chief financial officer told investors at a conference in Los
Angeles.
** The board of Spanish electricity firm Endesa SA
approved the sale of its Latin American assets to Italian parent
group Enel SpA for 8.25 billion euros ($10.7 billion),
the firm said in a statement.
** Brazilian wireless carrier TIM said in a securities
filing that Telecom Italia had denied any negotiations following
a Bloomberg report of a potential deal to counter Spanish rival
Telefonica SA in Latin America's largest market.
** German insurer Allianz SE will overhaul and may
sell parts of its U.S. property and casualty business Fireman's
Fund after struggling for years to bring underwriting losses
under control, the company said.
** A group of bondholders of insolvent Espirito Santo
Financial Group requested a court injunction against the sale of
Portuguese insurer Tranquilidade by the successor of Banco
Espirito Santo.
** Chile-based retailer Falabella SACI said on
Wednesday it had bought leading Peruvian home improvement chain
Maestro Peru SA for about $490 million as it seeks to
increase its presence in Peru's fast-growing economy.
** UniCredit SpA, Italy's biggest bank by assets,
is expected to pick a partner for exclusive talks to buy a stake
of up to 50 percent in its asset management division Pioneer
towards the end of September, two sources familiar with the
matter said.
** Spanish infrastructure group Abertis said it had
agreed to sell its 33.33 percent stake in Mexico's Aeropuertos
Mexicanos del Pacifico for $222 million to Promotora Aeronautica
del Pacifico.
** An Israeli financial news website reported that New
York-based media and Internet company IAC/Interactive Corp
has offered to buy Israel-based Perion Network Ltd
, but a source with knowledge of the matter later said
the report was untrue.
** Hess Corp and Venezuela's state-run PDVSA have
found an interested buyer for their 350,000 barrel per day
Hovensa refinery in the Virgin Islands, sources close to the
deal told Reuters, confirming a local news report.
** Merck & Co Inc said it had licensed its
experimental psoriasis drug to Indian generic maker Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for $80 million.
** Eastern Europe's largest insurer, Poland's PZU,
has agreed to spin off part of its Lithuanian business to
assuage competition concerns and pave the way for its purchase
of Lithuanian rival Lietuvos Draudimas.
** Italian top investment bank Mediobanca plans to
sell the entire stakes it owns in publisher RCS Mediagroup
and telecoms group Telecom Italia by June
2015, a source close to the board said.
** Slovenian poultry producer Perutnina Ptuj is exploring
options including a sale that might value the company at as much
as 140 million euros ($181.44 million), sources familiar with
the matter said.
** Sulzer AG said was in talks over a potential
tie-up with U.S.-based compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand
.
** Endo International Plc made an
unsolicited offer to buy Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc
for about $2.2 billion, which analysts said could complicate
Auxilium's buyout of Canadian eye drug maker QLT Inc
.
** Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would not
withdraw its offer to buy Canadian eye drug maker QLT Inc
and adopted a poison pill, a day after receiving an
unsolicited buyout offer from Endo International Plc.
** New York-based media and Internet company IAC/Interactive
Corp has offered to buy Israel-based Perion Network
, an Israeli financial news website said. Israel's
Calcalist, quoting unnamed market sources, said IAC has offered
more than $500 million for Perion.
** Wilhelmsen Maritime Services, a unit of Norway's Wilh.
Wilhelmsen Holding, is seeking a partner for two of its
business lines and may eventually sell them, the company said.
** Maersk Drilling, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk
, said it had sold its Venezuelan drilling barge
activities. Maersk Drilling made a similar announcement on
Tuesday but later said the statement had been uploaded
erroneously.
** The management of pay-TV provider Sky Deutschland
has advised minority investors not to accept an offer
from BSkyB, a token gesture given that BSkyB's terms are
little more than a formality required after its purchase of a
controlling stake in the broadcaster.
** A German magazine report said hedge funds were
considering purchasing stake in sportwearmaker Adidas
. The hedge funds include Third Point, run by Daniel
Loeb; Knight Vinke, run by Eric Knight; and TCI, run by Chris
Hohn, said Germany's manager magazin, citing unnamed sources.
"We don't have a shareholding and it's not something we're
following," Eric Knight told Reuters.
** Czech energy and industry holding group EPH is interested
in buying Polish cargo firm CTL Logistics, Czech daily newspaper
E15 reported, citing an unnamed source.
** Kuwait Food Co (Americana) asked for its
shares to be suspended on the Kuwaiti bourse after its main
shareholder said it was reviewing its portfolio, including its
stake in the firm.
** Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan will get complete
control of Bristol Airport, UK's ninth busiest airport, by
buying out co-shareholder Australian asset manager Macquarie
Group Ltd.
** The board of directors of Brazilian telecommunications
firm Grupo Oi SA authorized management to begin
looking for a buyer for its 75 percent stake in Africatel
Holdings BV, according to a securities filing.
** Dubai lender Mashreq has no interest in
purchasing assets of Standard Chartered in the United
Arab Emirates, but is open to acquisitions in Egypt and Turkey,
its chief executive told Reuters.
** France's government has contacted banks about the
possibility of privatising or selling a stake in
state-controlled lottery and betting monopoly Francaise des Jeux
(FDJ), Le Monde newspaper reported.
