(Adds Trian Fund Management, Verizon, Endesa, TIM, Allianz, Sulzer, Perutnina Ptuj, Espirito Santo Financial Group, Falabella, UniCredit, Abertis, IAC/Interactive Corp, Hess Corporation, Merck & Co, PZU and Mediobanca)

Sept 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP urged DuPont to break itself up, saying that efforts already underway at the industrial conglomerate to shed some of its businesses were not enough to fix what it called the company's "underperformance."

** Verizon Communications Inc is open to divesting its network's assets including its cell towers, the company's chief financial officer told investors at a conference in Los Angeles.

** The board of Spanish electricity firm Endesa SA approved the sale of its Latin American assets to Italian parent group Enel SpA for 8.25 billion euros ($10.7 billion), the firm said in a statement.

** Brazilian wireless carrier TIM said in a securities filing that Telecom Italia had denied any negotiations following a Bloomberg report of a potential deal to counter Spanish rival Telefonica SA in Latin America's largest market.

** German insurer Allianz SE will overhaul and may sell parts of its U.S. property and casualty business Fireman's Fund after struggling for years to bring underwriting losses under control, the company said.

** A group of bondholders of insolvent Espirito Santo Financial Group requested a court injunction against the sale of Portuguese insurer Tranquilidade by the successor of Banco Espirito Santo.

** Chile-based retailer Falabella SACI said on Wednesday it had bought leading Peruvian home improvement chain Maestro Peru SA for about $490 million as it seeks to increase its presence in Peru's fast-growing economy.

** UniCredit SpA, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is expected to pick a partner for exclusive talks to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in its asset management division Pioneer towards the end of September, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Spanish infrastructure group Abertis said it had agreed to sell its 33.33 percent stake in Mexico's Aeropuertos Mexicanos del Pacifico for $222 million to Promotora Aeronautica del Pacifico.

** An Israeli financial news website reported that New York-based media and Internet company IAC/Interactive Corp has offered to buy Israel-based Perion Network Ltd , but a source with knowledge of the matter later said the report was untrue.

** Hess Corp and Venezuela's state-run PDVSA have found an interested buyer for their 350,000 barrel per day Hovensa refinery in the Virgin Islands, sources close to the deal told Reuters, confirming a local news report.

** Merck & Co Inc said it had licensed its experimental psoriasis drug to Indian generic maker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for $80 million.

** Eastern Europe's largest insurer, Poland's PZU, has agreed to spin off part of its Lithuanian business to assuage competition concerns and pave the way for its purchase of Lithuanian rival Lietuvos Draudimas.

** Italian top investment bank Mediobanca plans to sell the entire stakes it owns in publisher RCS Mediagroup and telecoms group Telecom Italia by June 2015, a source close to the board said.

** Slovenian poultry producer Perutnina Ptuj is exploring options including a sale that might value the company at as much as 140 million euros ($181.44 million), sources familiar with the matter said.

** Sulzer AG said was in talks over a potential tie-up with U.S.-based compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand .

** Endo International Plc made an unsolicited offer to buy Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $2.2 billion, which analysts said could complicate Auxilium's buyout of Canadian eye drug maker QLT Inc .

** Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would not withdraw its offer to buy Canadian eye drug maker QLT Inc and adopted a poison pill, a day after receiving an unsolicited buyout offer from Endo International Plc.

** New York-based media and Internet company IAC/Interactive Corp has offered to buy Israel-based Perion Network , an Israeli financial news website said. Israel's Calcalist, quoting unnamed market sources, said IAC has offered more than $500 million for Perion.

** Wilhelmsen Maritime Services, a unit of Norway's Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding, is seeking a partner for two of its business lines and may eventually sell them, the company said.

** Maersk Drilling, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk , said it had sold its Venezuelan drilling barge activities. Maersk Drilling made a similar announcement on Tuesday but later said the statement had been uploaded erroneously.

** The management of pay-TV provider Sky Deutschland has advised minority investors not to accept an offer from BSkyB, a token gesture given that BSkyB's terms are little more than a formality required after its purchase of a controlling stake in the broadcaster.

** A German magazine report said hedge funds were considering purchasing stake in sportwearmaker Adidas . The hedge funds include Third Point, run by Daniel Loeb; Knight Vinke, run by Eric Knight; and TCI, run by Chris Hohn, said Germany's manager magazin, citing unnamed sources.

"We don't have a shareholding and it's not something we're following," Eric Knight told Reuters.

** Czech energy and industry holding group EPH is interested in buying Polish cargo firm CTL Logistics, Czech daily newspaper E15 reported, citing an unnamed source.

** Kuwait Food Co (Americana) asked for its shares to be suspended on the Kuwaiti bourse after its main shareholder said it was reviewing its portfolio, including its stake in the firm.

** Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan will get complete control of Bristol Airport, UK's ninth busiest airport, by buying out co-shareholder Australian asset manager Macquarie Group Ltd.

** The board of directors of Brazilian telecommunications firm Grupo Oi SA authorized management to begin looking for a buyer for its 75 percent stake in Africatel Holdings BV, according to a securities filing.

** Dubai lender Mashreq has no interest in purchasing assets of Standard Chartered in the United Arab Emirates, but is open to acquisitions in Egypt and Turkey, its chief executive told Reuters.

** France's government has contacted banks about the possibility of privatising or selling a stake in state-controlled lottery and betting monopoly Francaise des Jeux (FDJ), Le Monde newspaper reported.

($1 = 0.7712 euro) ($1 =2.8580 Peruvian sols) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)